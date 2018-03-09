Documents Prove Local Cops Have Bought Cheap iPhone Cracking Tech (vice.com) 74
GrayShift is a new company that promises to unlock even iPhones running the latest version of iOS for a relatively cheap price. From a report: In a sign of how hacking technology often trickles down from more well-funded federal agencies to local bodies, at least one regional police department has already signed up for GrayShift's services, according to documents and emails obtained by Motherboard. As Forbes reported on Monday, GrayShift is an American company which appears to be run by an ex-Apple security engineer and others who have long held contracts with intelligence agencies. In its marketing materials, GrayShift offers a tool called GrayKey, an offline version of which costs $30,000 and comes with an unlimited number of uses. For $15,000, customers can instead buy the online version, which grants 300 iPhones unlocks.
This is what the Indiana State Police bought, judging by a purchase order obtained by Motherboard. The document, dated February 21, is for one GrayKey unit costing $500, and a "GrayKey annual license -- online -- 300 uses," for $14,500. The order, and an accompanying request for quotation, indicate the unlocking service was intended for Indiana State Police's cybercrime department. A quotation document emblazoned with GrayShift's logo shows the company gave Indiana State Police a $500 dollar discount for their first year of the service. Importantly, according to the marketing material cited by Forbes, GrayKey can unlock iPhones running modern versions of Apple's mobile operating system, such as iOS 10 and 11, as well as the most up to date Apple hardware, like the iPhone 8 and X.
or do you think some unnamed U.N. Black-skinned jackboots will do it?
Re:The Fourth Amendment (Score:5, Interesting)
They need possession of the phone. Which still requires the same probably cause or warrant it always has. This is no different than calling in a locksmith open a wall safe.
It only requires that the Police lie to the judge.
FBI feigning incompetence? (Score:5, Interesting)
I guess FBI just wanted a free, 1st party cracking solution. That's what they were crying about. Law enforcement went ahead after payment of a non official solution.
The FBI went through the proper procedures when it requested and received a search warrant so they could access the phone of a dead terrorist. The terrorist didn't even own the phone and the owners gave the FBI permission to unlock the phone in question. Apple refused the court order saying that it was an expensive insurmountable technical challenge requiring Apple to use to many resources. Apple's refusal was a marketing campaign aimed at making consumers think their iPhones were secure and that Apple woul
Except if Apple knew about the backdoor, they probably would have patched it by now. The FBI likely knew of the third party utility all along but just wanted to make security seem unpatriotic.
Re:FBI feigning incompetence? (Score:4, Interesting)
The FBI is mostly whining because they want on-line real-time undetectable wiretapping. Cracking open a locked phone is no different than gaining a warrant and taking the phone in the first place - the suspect is aware that his phone has been taken (or is dead), and it usually happens only after a serious crime has been committed and the suspect has been identified. I have no problem with police using tools to examine evidence after a crime has been committed.
But demanding flawed cryptographic algorithms, on the other hand, permit drift-net trawling of everyone's phones. Did you text someone about the weapon or the assassination plot? These crimes can now be thwarted before the victims are injured -- look, our pre-crime unit saves lives! But the drift-nets don't discriminate, and gather information about misdemeanor or non-criminal activity, too: small drug sales, shoplifting, or in the case of the Cheetohead-in-charge, researching climate change, donating to Hillary, or badmouthing Putin.
If anything, the current administration is so corrupt that the FBI themselves should be putting on the brakes, saying "no, we don't even want the tools to exist since you're just going to use them to ask us to further violate the Constitution for you."
Thel hell? (Score:5, Funny)
That's a totally irresponsible waste of the taxpayers money! I cracked mine THREE TIMES already without even trying! Just drop it on a concrete floor!
Sue their arse (Score:5, Interesting)
GrayShift is an American company which appears to be run by an ex-Apple security engineer and others who have long held contracts with intelligence agencies.
Seriously? That ex-security-engineer must be violating like 20 different agreements that Apple makes their employees that build their products sign, and here's hoping to see Apple press the charges for industrial espionage, get that ex-engineer in jail for 25 years and sue him for every $$ he and his company's worth.
Taking innate knowledge and all the trade secrets you learned about your employer's product AND then using that to go to work creating or working for a company whose purpose is to subvert that product is almost as severe a breach of IP a product engineer can commit....
Re:Sue their arse (Score:4, Insightful)
Unless it's Apple's way of circumventing the public outcry they'd be suffering under if it was found out they don't actually believe in security for their users the way they've been saying. Seriously, my very first thought reading that sentence is, "Ah, Apple found a way to give the government what they wanted without getting blamed for it directly."
And if they DON'T patch it, and they DON'T go after their ex-employee for the damage they did to the security of their systems, then you can just take it to assume that Apply is complicit with their ex-employee and the government at undermining the safety and security of their customer's information.
>Taking innate knowledge
That word doesn't mean what you think it means.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
That ex-security-engineer must be violating like 20 different agreements that Apple makes their employees that build their products sign
Many of those agreements are very difficult to enforce under California law.
almost as severe a breach of IP a product engineer can commit....
He is using knowledge that Apple willingly gave him to create a product that does not compete with any Apple product. It is questionable if he is breaking any law, much less one that can be enforced.
Using knowledge that Apple willingly gave him (Score:2)
If he is making use of an Apple trade secret, especially if he has signed contracts to keep such confidential, then he is in violation.
This is not a issue of having the right to continue the same work under different employment.
Access control circumvention should be illegal (Score:3, Insightful)
if the DMCA doesn't outlaw this, it should be revamped to cover this
outrageous
IF it is asking for your key, than it is not a valid warrant.
Re:We don't need to weaken encryption (Score:4, Insightful)
No, lets be clear here. Their warrant is to look at the encrypted data. It's not our problem if they can't understand what they are looking at, they had their right to look.
The reason this matters is the we are not required to help the police understand what they are seeing. We don't need technology, I could just write gibberish on a piece of paper and put it in a filing cabinet.
If a search warrant turns up my 2 year olds drawings that no one can understand, do I have to explain what that drawing is during
What happens when they testify that your gibberish note is a terrorist plot written in code? Your smug grin and silence will help you a bunch then.
Are you suggesting that it entirely justified to throw people in jail for what they happen to *think*, regardless of what they may actu
Greykey is probably a criminal company (Score:4, Interesting)
If people keep their own copyrighted photos on their phones, then you're definitely circumventing access controls to copyrighted works when you crack a phone. Therefore, DMCA [cornell.edu] is an extremely relevant law with regard to Greykey.
DMCA has exceptions for law enforcement, so if you're a cop then you're allowed to crack the DRM on peoples' photos. Here's that part:
This means that if Greykey is contracted by the cops, they're also allowed to circumvent the DRM. Ass is covered, similarly to what that Israeli service is rumored to do (where AFAIK they crack the DRM rather than provide a tool for the cops to do it themselves).
The problem, though, is before the cracking: if they have a software product that they sell to cops, were they under contract when they developed it? If they weren't, then they defintely violated the law when they "manufacture[d] a technology, product, service, device, component, or part thereof" for circumvention.
Furthermore, unless the cops contracted them to advertise their services, they might have been violating DMCA when they "import [or] offer to the public" that software product. I find it hard to believe that someone in government contracted them to sell the product to others in government. Maybe the FBI paid them to sell their software to local police, but we might as well make them show that in court, because I think the public would be fascinated to see that contract. Congress would like to see that contract too.
But the manufacturing violation is less iffy. They'll almost certainly get busted by a judge, if you can get 'em to the judge.
Someone (anyone who has an iPhone and has used the camera) should sue them, so that we can get a judge to decide this stuff.
We should arrest their principals and see where it leads. Follow the money, as they say. This is definitely illegal and needs to be shut down.
Who is this "we?" Do you think the LEOs in Georgia (where Forbes says Greyshift was founded) are going to be all gung-ho to take out the purveyors of their newest trick? You could try a citizen's arrest, but your chances of success are slim. The chances you are then targeted with a civil suit are not.
Mostly good, but your mistake is with the word "for" in the construct, "for circumvention."
Courts don't play word games, they're way stricter in how they use words than that. "For" in that case doesn't stick to any word you put next to it; it sticks to what they actually did. So it doesn't matter if you can describe their conduct as circumvention. You don't just then get to substitute the word circumvention instead of what they did.
If they were manufacturing it to sell to law enforcement, or to use on behal
And if the tool is so cheap? (Score:3)
I have previously heard cracking techniques described as "security vulnerabilities". Given the ludicrously cheap price of this GreyTool and the huge amount of cash in Apple's bank accounts if I was Apple I would be buying a copy (via assorted shell companies) and seeing how they work and then rolling the countermeasures back into their products. Doing so would be a great way to get cheap security research done for you.
Alternatively Apple could show that the product doesn't work as advertised, or provide advice on how to mitigate its functionality by updating their "security best practices" document (that I am sure they have somewhere)
I understand it much better then whatever communication stack is inside a dumb cell phone. As you said, they can still track your location, log your messages, phone calls, and metadata.
Maybe I'm just not as Appy as you, but my mobile device has maps that I downloaded and control.
It is probably because I'm educated enough to read a map that I know the difference between reading a map on an app I control, and reading a map on an app somebody else controls.
If you don't know what freedom is or which decisions it comes from, instead of throwing away your phone maybe just stop pretending you care about freedom?
Nazi sympathizers ... (Score:1)
So, I don't want to Godwin this entire thread, but quite honestly I view companies which do this as little better than Nazi Sympathizers.
They don't care about the potential harm they do, they don't treat this on a case by case basis -- they're just providing a carte blanche tool to police.
And, like all such people, I'm sure they're fairly indiscriminate about selling to the nastier countries with terrible track records on human rights.
I bet there is little to no judicial oversight in how these tools are bei
Then we should sue Apple (Score:1)
For telling us it is secure.
For telling us it is secure.
Unfortunately, words stated without modifiers are not presumed by the Courts to be impossible absolutes, but rather to be typical values of the word.
So telling you it is secure, that means secure, as in the state something is in after an effort to secure it.
Compare also, "my money is in a safe" to "my money is safe" and "your money is safe with us!" Safe means a lot of different things, there is no expectation that it always mean, "unblemished until the heat death of the Universe." If steps were taken to ma
I'll ask the question that nobody has asked..... (Score:3)
How do we know that any of this stuff actually works? For all anyone knows, these companies are selling smoke and mirrors.
One of the most generic examples that Courts bandy about in false advertising cases, and some types of fraud cases, is: "What if you sell a bunch of guns to the government, and they don't shoot?" That's the default example of selling something that doesn't do what it says it does.
So the answer is, we know it works because they didn't get in trouble after selling it to the government!
If you sell it to a private party, there is a lot more gray area about arguing what the device was for, and what the appropria
Know where it came from? (Score:2)
The fucking NSA, via ShadowBrokers.
wussup coppers (Score:2)
Bought Cheap iPhone Cracking Tech (Score:2)
Buyer beware. I imagine using cheap 3rd party stuff on the iPhone will void the warranty. But, to be fair, the official "iCrack" software from Apple is *super* expensive - and you have to get a reservation at an Apple store Genius Bar, wait in line, drop the phone off, talk to a guy with a goatee, etc
So don't backup files to iCloud servers, that has nothing to do with the encryption on the phone. Also I will guess that many of the hacks they use will get fixed by Apple.
However seeing things like this proves there is no way that Apple or probably any company could design a back door which only the "good guys" would have access to. Even without purposely built back doors, it's a constant fight to keep systems secure.
The window of government snooping is closing fast (Score:1)
Will Apple buy this? (Score:2)
So will Apple (or a suitable proxy/agent/front) for $30,000, buy this Greykey so it can plug the hole(s)?