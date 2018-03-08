Slack Is Shutting Down Its IRC Gateway (slack.help) 62
Slack, a team collaboration communication service, has updated its IRC support page to note that it is ending support for IRC on its platform: Unfortunately, support for gateways is ending. Starting on May 15th, it will no longer be possible to connect to Slack using the IRC and XMPP gateways. In another support page, which requires you to log in to one of your Slack groups, the company elaborates: As Slack has evolved over the years, we've built features and capabilities -- like Shared Channels, Threads, and emoji reactions (to name a few) -- that the IRC and XMPP gateways aren't able to handle. Our priority is to provide a secure and high-quality experience across all platforms, and so the time has come to close the gateways.
Please note that the gateways will be closed according to the following schedule: March 6, 2018: No longer available to newly-created workspaces; April 3, 2018: Removed from workspaces where they're not in use; May 15, 2018: Closed for all remaining workspaces.
Please note that the gateways will be closed according to the following schedule: March 6, 2018: No longer available to newly-created workspaces; April 3, 2018: Removed from workspaces where they're not in use; May 15, 2018: Closed for all remaining workspaces.
It's one of the criteria my company used... (Score:5, Insightful)
The whole IRC and XMPP compatibility of Slack was used as an argument to placate the old timers at my company.
Mostly I've found that people waste too much time making custom emoji and spend too little time working out real business due to the security and retention policies inherent in the Slack services.
Hopefully this can trigger some businesses to walk away from this seemingly useless tool.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
IRC, XMPP (depending on the server), nntp, etc could be set up quite quickly and easily if you didn't need federating support.
What IRC server software handles persistence and attachments? And how big of a virtual machine is needed to run it?
Re:It's one of the criteria my company used... (Score:4, Insightful)
Another garden being walled off.
I've been pushing for a return to mailing lists (listserv-type applications like Mailman, etc.) because of garbage like this. They ain't as fancy but the bells and whistles that Slack/Hipchat/etc. bring aren't really all that useful, are they? Emojis? Who gives a crap? You can't figure out what ":^)" or ":^(" means? Really?
Re: (Score:1)
I've been pushing for a return to mailing lists (listserv-type applications like Mailman, etc.)
An internally hosted NNTP server would work better than a mailing list.
Re: (Score:2)
ideal would be 30 days retention on site. and less than 1 day retention on Slack's servers outside of our company.
It made Slack to be useless for discussing any sensitive issues about future projects or customers. Which is perhaps 50% of the day to day work at my company.
Re: (Score:1)
Here's a little thing I've observed
... the incidence of emojis is inversely proportional to that tool being useful for business purposes. If you can make custom emoji, then it truly is useless shit.
This endless social media and pandering to idiots who need more and more emojis and kittens makes me want to smack people in the head with an bat.
A few years back I was at a place which was deploying a piece of software for content management
Re: (Score:2)
Fucking emojis and other crap is reducing software to the reward system for a 3 year old.
That's precisely what emoji have become, a short term gratification. Especially animated emoji. I suspect it stimulates the same parts of the brain that video slot machines are designed to trigger.
Feature not a bug (Score:3)
Yeah, most of us consider lack of emoji support a feature not a bug.
TLDR; (Score:4, Insightful)
We want to support more superfluous shiny garbage and supporting IRC might remind people they don't need this bullshit.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Might also remind them that Slack owns what you send them.
Re: (Score:1)
Thats the point of the gateway.... (Score:5, Insightful)
They are shutting down the gateway because their system is more advanced than IRC and other XMPP clients? The entire point of the gateway is to allow two disparate systems to work with each other, even with limited features.
Re: (Score:2)
They are shooting down the gateway because it colides with their business case ("locking people into our shit")...
While this doesn't bother me.... (Score:2)
I'm more concerned about the trend to https-only on the internet. Eventually the only ports open will be 53 and 443. At that point, the internet will be silo'd into a consumer-only model just like cable TV. I think you can imagine what will happen past that.
Re: While this doesn't bother me....o (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The http-01 challenge needs to be able to connect to your server from random locations on the Internet. This is unacceptable for many servers internal to an organization. And the dns-01 challenge is a lot harder to automate, especially if your domains happen to currently be registered with a registrar whose bundled DNS zone hosting doesn't have an API that Dehydrated can use.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes because otherwise you are allowing the guy who p0wned your users' cable modem to inject code into their browser.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm in the same boat. I run limited bandwidth (read satellite) links out to a couple of remote sites that have no other option for connectivity. The advent of HTTPS everywhere has hurt the system performance dramatically. It used to be that my WAAS (or before that, squid proxy) could do a fantastic job of caching content locally, especially things like facebook. In tight knit communities, there's far more shared content than you'd think. Anyhow, now about 60% of the traffic is https, which I can do nothing
Obligatory xkcd (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
In other news, operating systems developed nearly exclusively over IRC and mailing lists have taken over everything but desktops and phones, with the latter mostly using components (such as kernel) developed this way as well.
I don't care what means of communication millenials use, software written by them rarely keeps being maintained for as long as six months anyway. Then, they switch to yet another video-over-twitter-over-facebook thingy while making another node.js framework that won't last.
In unrelated
Re: (Score:1)
Dont lump all of us millenials together.
I am labeled that and cannot stand Slack, Discord, modern design paradigms, webapps, Facebook, snapchat, or the like. I have a cell phone that does SMS and MMS. All my friends have phones.
Hell, I give 1 star reviews to Android apps that use Material Design 9 times outta 10.
Re: (Score:2)
Dont lump all of us millenials together.
Apologies! Age doesn't imply wisdom.
I give 1 star reviews to Android apps that use Material Design 9 times outta 10.
Hell yeah, it's not just old folks that agree these UI designs are objectively worse [nngroup.com]. But hey, if you say CSD is worse than Hitler, you have a beer on me (collectable only in person).
Re: (Score:2)
In unrelated news, on 2017-11-20 I was first told I have a grey hair in my beard, at age of 39 years 7 months.
Baby's first gray hair.
Millennials think youth ends at age 40. But Gen X and Boomers draw the the line at age 35 or less. So be thankful and feel young thanks to millennials.
Re: (Score:2)
Baby's first gray hair.
What do you mean, there are people here older than me?!? Perhaps even ones wiser than me.
At least I have the comfort of being sure here's no one with better looks than me.
Re: (Score:2)
What do you mean, there are people here older than me?!?
I'll always be your superior by 2 years. Well unless I die
.. .
Perhaps even ones wiser than me.
I wouldn't know about that.
;-)
Is it still a resource hog? (Score:5, Insightful)
One of the big reasons to use the gateway was simple - the web client, the node.js "app" and all that were resource hogs. Probably one of the few chat things that needs an i7 with 32GB of RAM just to use it.
Had one project where I was forced to use it, and was so dismayed when it seemed to consume half of one processor core and a ton of RAM. OF course, the IRC client takes 0% most of the time and barely any memory at all
It doesn't have to be this way, since Discord offers similar features, and yet happily consumes barely any processor and memory.
Since when do Electron apps not hog RAM. (Score:4, Informative)
Discord offers similar features, and yet happily consumes barely any processor and memory.
Since when? Discord's downloadable client is an Electron application, and last time I tried it (on Debian), its three Chromium processes combined took 365 MB. Skype's downloadable client for Linux also uses Electron and also takes hundreds of megabytes of RAM.
Re: (Score:1)
365 MB
Like he said, barely any RAM.
I just wonder.... (Score:3)
crap (Score:3)
crap crap crapity crap.
Dang slack app is a wretched reeking steaming pile. Getting stuck with slack has been tolerable with the XMPP gateway. Bleah.
I want information density. Text, that I can relegate to one side of the screen. Not a whole page taken up with pretty-pretty whitespace and formatting diddlypoo.
Re: (Score:1)
Getting stuck with slack has been tolerable with the XMPP gateway.
I found that using the XMPP gateway would effectively lock up my client for minutes at a time whenever it reconnected. But it worked fine after it finally managed to connect. I ended up switching to the IRC gateway to avoid the connection issues.
Riot (Score:1)
Come on over to Riot.im or any other Matrix server. They love bridges, more all the time! Plus, it's federated and supports encryption.
the worst features (Score:1)
on the other hand, those assholes on irc that try to do lame slack shit just look stupid, millenial, and well, just fucking stupid.
Slack Mismanagement (Score:3)
Self-Host. Problem solved. (Score:2)
I hate the idea of letting some third party proprietary host (like Slack) decide how and when it should work for me, though.
Personally, I'm running a Rocket.Chat [rocket.chat] instance - very Slack-like (and "Slack-compatible" if you have any bots you've developed for Slack's API that you want to use). Mattermost [mattermost.com] is another, similar option.
Time to go long Micron... (Score:2)
... since everyone will need to double their system's memory to send their co-workers a morning "Yo."