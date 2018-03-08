Slack Is Shutting Down Its IRC Gateway (slack.help) 33
Slack, a team collaboration communication service, has updated its IRC support page to note that it is ending support for IRC on its platform: Unfortunately, support for gateways is ending. Starting on May 15th, it will no longer be possible to connect to Slack using the IRC and XMPP gateways. In another support page, which requires you to log in to one of your Slack groups, the company elaborates: As Slack has evolved over the years, we've built features and capabilities -- like Shared Channels, Threads, and emoji reactions (to name a few) -- that the IRC and XMPP gateways aren't able to handle. Our priority is to provide a secure and high-quality experience across all platforms, and so the time has come to close the gateways.
Please note that the gateways will be closed according to the following schedule: March 6, 2018: No longer available to newly-created workspaces; April 3, 2018: Removed from workspaces where they're not in use; May 15, 2018: Closed for all remaining workspaces.
Please note that the gateways will be closed according to the following schedule: March 6, 2018: No longer available to newly-created workspaces; April 3, 2018: Removed from workspaces where they're not in use; May 15, 2018: Closed for all remaining workspaces.
It's one of the criteria my company used... (Score:5, Insightful)
The whole IRC and XMPP compatibility of Slack was used as an argument to placate the old timers at my company.
Mostly I've found that people waste too much time making custom emoji and spend too little time working out real business due to the security and retention policies inherent in the Slack services.
Hopefully this can trigger some businesses to walk away from this seemingly useless tool.
Re: (Score:3)
Another garden being walled off.
I've been pushing for a return to mailing lists (listserv-type applications like Mailman, etc.) because of garbage like this. They ain't as fancy but the bells and whistles that Slack/Hipchat/etc. bring aren't really all that useful, are they? Emojis? Who gives a crap? You can't figure out what ":^)" or ":^(" means? Really?
TLDR; (Score:4, Insightful)
We want to support more superfluous shiny garbage and supporting IRC might remind people they don't need this bullshit.
Re: (Score:1)
Might also remind them that Slack owns what you send them.
Re: (Score:1)
Thats the point of the gateway.... (Score:3)
They are shutting down the gateway because their system is more advanced than IRC and other XMPP clients? The entire point of the gateway is to allow two disparate systems to work with each other, even with limited features.
Re: (Score:1)
They are shooting down the gateway because it colides with their business case ("locking people into our shit")...
While this doesn't bother me.... (Score:1)
I'm more concerned about the trend to https-only on the internet. Eventually the only ports open will be 53 and 443. At that point, the internet will be silo'd into a consumer-only model just like cable TV. I think you can imagine what will happen past that.
Re: While this doesn't bother me....o (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Obligatory xkcd (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In other news, operating systems developed nearly exclusively over IRC and mailing lists have taken over everything but desktops and phones, with the latter mostly using components (such as kernel) developed this way as well.
I don't care what means of communication millenials use, software written by them rarely keeps being maintained for as long as six months anyway. Then, they switch to yet another video-over-twitter-over-facebook thingy while making another node.js framework that won't last.
In unrelated
Re: (Score:1)
Dont lump all of us millenials together.
I am labeled that and cannot stand Slack, Discord, modern design paradigms, webapps, Facebook, snapchat, or the like. I have a cell phone that does SMS and MMS. All my friends have phones.
Hell, I give 1 star reviews to Android apps that use Material Design 9 times outta 10.
Re: (Score:2)
Dont lump all of us millenials together.
Apologies! Age doesn't imply wisdom.
I give 1 star reviews to Android apps that use Material Design 9 times outta 10.
Hell yeah, it's not just old folks that agree these UI designs are objectively worse [nngroup.com]. But hey, if you say CSD is worse than Hitler, you have a beer on me (collectable only in person).
Is it still a resource hog? (Score:5, Insightful)
One of the big reasons to use the gateway was simple - the web client, the node.js "app" and all that were resource hogs. Probably one of the few chat things that needs an i7 with 32GB of RAM just to use it.
Had one project where I was forced to use it, and was so dismayed when it seemed to consume half of one processor core and a ton of RAM. OF course, the IRC client takes 0% most of the time and barely any memory at all
It doesn't have to be this way, since Discord offers similar features, and yet happily consumes barely any processor and memory.
I just wonder.... (Score:2)
crap (Score:2)
crap crap crapity crap.
Dang slack app is a wretched reeking steaming pile. Getting stuck with slack has been tolerable with the XMPP gateway. Bleah.
I want information density. Text, that I can relegate to one side of the screen. Not a whole page taken up with pretty-pretty whitespace and formatting diddlypoo.