Vatican Invites Hackers To Fix Problems, Not Breach Security (apnews.com) 62
From a report: Computer hackers with a heart are descending on the Vatican to help tackle pressing problems particularly dear to Pope Francis, including how to better provide resources for migrants and encourage solidarity for the poor. The "Vatican Hackathon," an around-the-clock computer programming marathon, starts Thursday in the Vatican, with the full support of the pope, several Vatican offices and student volunteers from Harvard and MIT. Organizers stressed that no firewalls will be breached or acts of computer piracy committed.
That's not how any of this works
Well, they can pray that any vulnerabilities get revealed, I guess?
Arguably this is the ethos that separates hacking from engineering: hacking involves opportunistically discovering problems to solve.
Jesus was a hacker. (Score:4, Funny)
I've never understood why Jews were blamed when the myth says he was crucified by Romans.
"For the word of the cross is folly to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved, it is the power of God." (1 Cor 1:18)
Some truths are abundantly timeless. This is one of them.
False hope is better than no hope?
The evidence is abundant for the hope in Jesus.
Evidence? Would you like to post some? Assuming that weird sentence means what I think it means.
It's often difficult to understand the religious, they tend to have a blinkered view of the world.
He was married. Try again. Also, he didn't exist.
Wait, which was it? Was he married or did he not exist? Or was a non-existent being married? I'm confused.
Original sense of hacking (Score:3)
Verbage of the OP suggests confusion and conflation.
I wouldn't be surprised if they hired a Hack-a-thon veteran to set this thing up, but still couldn't understand the difference between a hacker (A), and a "hacker" (B) (slang).
i would expose all the pedophiles
Pedophiles "expose" themselves already, that's the problem.
More likely you're thinking of ephebophiles. I've heard of few pre-teens victimized in the school system.
It's like a bunch of old men who still believe in Santa. I feel sorry for adults who are sucked in by the biggest con on earth.
As a recovering Catholic (Score:2)
True hackers tend to be very individualistic, and as a group probably have a higher than average number of atheists. If I were qualified, I would have tried to get in on this with my first goal being to open up a back door so I could leak Vatican secrets at my convenience for a long time to come.
While I consider myself Athiest only due to my own ignorance on other terms for deity-free people, I respect peoples rights to believe what they want.
I also respect the current pope only because he's an actual human being with the intent of actually helping people, even if the subtext is that he is doing it in the name of his deity.
He's trying to help people? Is that why they don't allow condoms to be used in AIDS ravaged African countries? No, they seek power and they use threats of eternal punishment to get it. It's a disgusting sham.
- there is no 'True Hacker'
- Individual developers have their own preferences to working alone or in groups, both occur, but it seems that many (most?) prefer teams
- Atheism does not disallow altruism nor require attack on churches
- You didn't read the article, it has nothing to do with the network used by the church, it's a standard hackathon sponsored by the church.
If hackers really wanted to help the poor (Score:2, Interesting)
They could just hack the Vatican's accounts. That would be stealing just like how the popes stole it originally during the crusades. Probably they will just end up showing cardinals how to hide their digital footprints when abusing children, its a long standing tradition in the Catholic church to cover up abuses rather than punish those responsible.
How Much Are They Paying? (Score:1)
How much are they paying for this? Isn't this sort of thing usually a pretty pricey aspect of IT?
1) It's a charitable act. Charity. As in, you do it for free, because it's the right thing to do.
2) They're not talking about IT systems. They're talking about hacking together solutions for those under-served by the general populace.
Someone is going to propose a Papal Blockchain (Score:2)
Blockchain consultant: "You see - it is all meet and right, for in the beginning, your Holyness, we shall have a Genesis Block. And thus through Proof of Works shall we suffer the poor to mine unto God what is God's for the glory of the one true Fork."
Papa F: "My child, this proposal seems canonically inconsistent with doctrines concerning salvation by faith. Indeed, should we not tempt the poor into the servitude of Mammon by making each the hustler of his fellow man, the wealthy must be persuaded to - wh
And before you know it... (Score:2)
Project Pope by Clifford D. Simak is a reality
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]