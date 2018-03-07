FBI Again Calls For Magical Solution To Break Into Encrypted Phones (arstechnica.com) 163
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: FBI Director Christopher Wray again has called for a solution to what the bureau calls the "Going Dark" problem, the idea that the prevalence of default strong encryption on digital devices makes it more difficult for law enforcement to extract data during an investigation. However, in a Wednesday speech at Boston College, Wray again did not outline any specific piece of legislation or technical solution that would provide both strong encryption and allow the government to access encrypted devices when it has a warrant. A key escrow system, with which the FBI or another entity would be able to unlock a device given a certain set of circumstances, is by definition weaker than what cryptographers would traditionally call "strong encryption." There's also the problem of how to compel device and software makers to impose such a system on their customers -- similar efforts were attempted during the Clinton administration, but they failed. A consensus of technical experts has said that what the FBI has asked for is impossible. "I recognize this entails varying degrees of innovation by the industry to ensure lawful access is available," Wray said Wednesday. "But I just don't buy the claim that it's impossible. Let me be clear: the FBI supports information security measures, including strong encryption. Actually, the FBI is on the front line fighting cyber crime and economic espionage. But information security programs need to be thoughtfully designed so they don't undermine the lawful tools we need to keep the American people safe."
Because they don't work in the FBI
Nobody is interested in "knowing better". They simply say what they are told to say, or they get fired.
These people think _they_ define how reality works. They think that laws and power can change reality. They have no understanding that mathematics and engineering are far close to actual reality than their fantasy of how the world works will ever be. As such, once they think they have enough power to demand things, they become a serious problem.
Also, calling the director of the FBI an "FBI mouthpiece" is not really what the word mouthpiece is intended to convey.
Imagine I want to tell Travelsonic something secret. I don't have his email address or any other way to contact him other than posting here, for all to see. My desire is to post openly, where everyone can read it, but only Travelsonic can tell what it means. We have no means of agreeing on a secret password or anything.
Cryptography experts tells us that's impossible. Or was impossible, until Diffie and Hellman figured out a very clever way to do it. Diffie-Hellman key exchange is now used all the time,
The problem might be easier for people to mentally deal with if you shuffled things around. I would suggest looking at it from the position of "Peggy wishes to prove to Victor that her cell phone has not been used to call Carol, but without risking revealing anything else." Presume that somebody may be wanting to clear themselves without giving away any more of their privacy than absolutely necessary.
Also
I'd like a magical pony. I know magic doesn't exist, but that shouldn't mean I can't get a magical pony.
> magic doesn't exist
I just don't buy that claim.
Our education systems needs to be thoughtfully designed so they don't undermine our ability to keep pace with international wizarding schools.
And I'm going to put man hours behind my opinion. Tax dollars. Legislation.
Our education systems needs to be thoughtfully designed so they don't undermine our ability to keep pace with international wizarding schools.
No, we just need high tariffs on international magic imported into the US.
Or exported, imported or otherwise traded anywhere else in the world. The IRS could greatly increase tax revenues by taxing the incomes of foreign nationals living and working abroad.
The TSA can staff domestic wizards to detect those trying to smuggle cheap, foreign magic into this Grape Kool-Aid Nation!
Those wizards caught at the border will be turned into newts!
I know magic doesn't exist...
Gravity is magic. Anything I don't understand is magic performed by the gods.
Gravity is a NASA hoax. The disc that is Earth & its counterpart anti-Earth have been accelerating away from each other at 9.8 m/s/s since they split, driven by the strong repulsive force between matter and antimatter. We will never reach the speed of light. For an explanation why, I refer you to Einstein's papers in their original Hebrew. NASA heavily censored Einstein during translation.
Magnets [kinja-img.com] are magic.
That is way fucking cooler than magic.
A magical pony ought to be able to exist in spite of magic not existing, because it can use its magic to circumvent the lack-of-magic.
You obviously don't understand how real magic [youtube.com] works. There's no ponies, just wizards.
Oh...
I should probably stop using spurs...
The FBI should come back to us when the government's three-letter agencies actually manage to keep a secret for more than a few years. Do they really think the public will trust them to keep these figurative "keys to the kingdom" secured, when we've seen time after time after time they can't keep their own secrets from leaking?
Technically speaking, it's pretty straightforward to design strong encryption that can be unlocked with multiple keys. The "magical pony" part is the human factor, which will inevit
Any hole is exploitable
There is no security when a backdoor exists. Once it is known, everyone will work to get in, and you wont find out it was cracked until it has been heavily exploited.
Every actual expert knows and understands that. These people are not experts in this field and they are not experts in any other field that has hard laws and realities. Hence they do not understand this is a statement of fact and think it is negotiable. Or in other words, these people are not only stupid, they are utterly disconnected from reality. That is why they keep asking for something that is impossible. And, of course, these people are dangerous, because they will continue to do damage as they think
Clinton lied about it. He could have said "she gave me a bj, what of it" but he wagged his finger instead. Then we nearly elected his literally-a-cuck wife.
You'd never guess it
But it turns out that a $5 wrench turns out to be as good as key escrow.
Not just as good; it's better. If a copy of a key is made and someone accesses it, how will the victim know? No due process.
OTOH, if you physically attack or threaten someone, they know it happened. Unless you murder them or keep them kidnapped without access to their lawyer, a judge is eventually going to find out what you did. Due process will happen.
Ergo, a civilized society will choose $5 wrenches as a better solution to "the going dark
Strong Encryption, But Not For Us
Anytime someone says they support strong encryption but want to be able to bypass whenever they have the need, my head wants to explode. Any bypass, back door or master key, no matter how well designed, perfectly implemented, or zealously protected, fundamentally weakens the encryption they claim to support. If a way around the encryption exists, someone will find and exploit it. Pure and simple.
I'm all for law enforcement being able to do their job. But I'm also all for strong encryption - my job in information security depends on it, and the sensitive information of millions of people would be at risk without it. Encryption is a tool, like a hammer: people with bad intent can use it to build harm as well as upstanding citizens can use it to build good. I'm sorry, but law enforcement needs to find another way to get to those nails, rather than make hammers defective for everyone.
Any bypass, back door or master key, no matter how well designed, perfectly implemented, or zealously protected, fundamentally weakens the encryption they claim to support.
The FBI is asking for something infeasible, and probably a bad idea even if it were feasible (see my comments here [slashdot.org]), but this is not true. Modern cryptography provides us with ready tools to do this sort of thing. Escrowing of keys, protected by public key encryption, is very well understood. It's actually pretty common in enterprise system configurations for the crucial keys on employee devices to be escrowed with the enterprise to enable it to recover data from the device in the event of employee unavaila
Law enforcement must be carefully limited in what they can do and also carefully monitored. Otherwise you end up in a police-state and eventually in full-blown fascism. It is not the purpose of law enforcement to be able to solve every crime or even most of them. It is also not their purpose to enforce morals or be able to access everything on computers. What is their purpose is to make sure crime does not pay on average. They are already failing at that task often enough, just think of how many banksters a
Re:Strong Encryption, But Not For Us
Tis better for one guilty man to go free then 10 innocent to be falsely accused... or something like that.
You cannot set up ANY solution that would allow the "authorities" to access encryption WITHOUT weakening encryption for INNOCENT people.
Since the govs primary responsibility is to protect its citizens, this request is an anathema to civilized society.
So take your fear mongering think of the family talk and shove it.
I'm all for being able to keep data private from unauthorized viewing. But I'm also for law and order - my safety, and the safety of my family, depends on it. Encryption is a tool, like a hammer, but if you give perpetrators impenetrable boxes to hide their precious loot in then all the tools in the world will not allow them to be brought to justice - ever.
You do realize that those "impenetrable boxes" are also protecting your banking information, medical records, credit/debit card transactions, private communications, etc, etc, etc, don't you? You and your family's safety depends on it.
I Got It!
But information security programs need to be thoughtfully designed so they don't undermine the lawful tools we need to keep the American people safe.
So here's what the industry should do...
Yes, you can use strong encryption on your phones. You then provide a super-convenient way for your customers to unlock their phones via biometrics. Then you convince the courts that, while they can't compel you to give up your password, there's nothing wrong with forcing people to unlock their phone with their fingerprints, face, etc.
There. Problem solved. You still have strong encryption but the government can compel you to use your fingerprint to unlock your ph
The idea appears to be making it mandatory to enable them.
That's accurate, but it depends on if it wipes it with random binary a few times and then with all zeros after. Deletion will just leave the data accessible.
Recovering Overwritten Data (Score:2)
Overwriting it once is good enough. There's no evidence that anyone has ever pulled off an real-world attack such as Gutmann described, and the people who have tried this under ideal situations (very old drive, never previously written, target data was the only thing on the drive, overwritten once) only managed to recover a few characters. In this century, recovering overwritten data is impossible, and the odds are that it was never practical to begin with.
Biometrics can be stolen. And when they are stolen, there is no way to change them. Has been known to any actual expert for decades.
But here's a solution. If someone's phone is locked, you bring them into court. Show Probable Cause. The judge will order said someone to unlock their phone. They will decline. The judge will find them in contempt of court and sentence them to jail time. Or a fine.
After a week in the clink you bring them back into court. Rinse and repeat as necessary.
It's called Due Process. It's a Constitutional Right. (Although it feels like the only one anyone cares about is the Second Amendment.)
That "solution" probably violates the 5th amendment right to not self-incriminate.
That "solution" probably violates the 5th amendment right to not self-incriminate.
I forget...which amendments do we respect and which ones do we trample because 'muh agendas!' this week? Same ones as last week, or are there new additions that somehow thwart the justified means to the ends?
Strat
keeping America safe?
The FBI was watching the 9/11 attackers to see what they would do. The FBI was warned by Russia about the Boston marathon bomber. FBI was given tips about Florida school shooter.
Yeah, FBI, keeping America safe.....keeping the government safe from its citizens anyway.
Indeed. What they are doing is performing a show that keeps the average citizen believing that everything would go up in flames without them. They are applying the technique of the "Big Lie".
it's even better than that, don't forget where the FBI seeks out low IQ impressionable losers, befriends them and fills their minds with crazy violent talk and ideas over months, then gives them access to fake bomb materials or guns. Then they swoop in to arrest them in what is trumpeted as a "great victory in the war on terror" with mutual back patting and cock sucking all around.
False Flag Attacks, Incitement, etc.
Why do you need it?
Phones and tablets synchronize everything to the cloud. Why can't they use the existing warrant system to get the data they need from cloud providers (albeit still encrypted, but they can attack that offline), or are Apple/Google/Microsoft hosting everything in Ireland now with a big FU to the USG?
Why in the FUCK do you assume every single person and device synchronizes "everything" to the cloud?
Those who wish to maintain privacy do not fucking use cloud services. So no, it is not "everything" or everyone.
Hmm, I won't get into that argument. Who knows. Definitely a 4th amendment issue.
Worked so well...
... for TSA luggage locks. I can pick up a set of luggage lock keys from Alibaba for $5. Sure feel like my luggage is secure knowing any joker can get the key to open my luggage, even if the TSA agent himself doesn't steal things from it.
Re: (Score:2)
even if the TSA agent himself doesn't steal things from it.
And that's a BIG if.
If you want to secure your luggage get a gun and concealed weapons permit. Carry said gun unloaded in your checked baggage. Declare the gun in your baggage when you check in and drop off your bag. By law they have to allow your gun. But also by law you have to secure the bag with an actual real lock that no one can get into. The way they get around checking the baggage is you have to be present while the bag is searched to unlock and relock the bag and confirm the gun in still secure in the bag. They also b
Sure feel like my luggage is secure
There is a concept called "appropriate levels of security". I'm sure it has an official name, but that's what I'm going to call it for now.
If you thought the TSA luggage lock was intended to provide "security" in any absolute sense, then it is your worldview that needs adjustment.
What is the purpose of the lock? It cannot be to provide "security", because most likely your luggage is soft-sided. A simple box cutter or pocket knife will open it up. If it's hard sided, then a blow with a two-by-four will c
TSA locks, when opened with a TSA key, will pop up a flag that can only be reset with the real key. So you know the TSA has rifled through your baggage because the lock will indicate it was opened.
Lock makers aren't dumb. They know there's a backdoor, and the best they can do is indicate when the backdoor was used.
The problem with encryption is there's no way to design it with a backdoor that indicates a backdoor was used that can be reset only by using the proper decryption key. It's just a software flag a
They want to be trusted?
Oh so they want full trust do they? Well, if they want us to trust them - trust by the way, that they have repeatedly proven that they have not earned or deserve - then there must be these conditions in cases of violation...
If any individual in that organization violates any of the rules set out to protect people's privacy, in any way, shape or form, either directly or indirectly, then they must, must be punished!
And I do mean punished. They should be terminated from their position - immediately - without pay. They forfeit any severance. They forfeit their retirement fund. They forfeit any future government employment in any level of government. They forfeit their current life savings. They forfeit their house. Basically, do the whole 'asset forfeiture' stuff to them.
And let's not just stop at that individual. Their entire department/division should also be investigated. Everyone in it should be interrogated. Their families too. Any found complicit should suffer the same punishment. That'll keep everyone on their toes, making sure others aren't violating the rules, avoid them protecting each other or higher ups under some code of silence, or try to frame just the one individual to avoid getting caught.
Basically, they should be treated just as they've treated past whistleblowers. Anything less means they really just get carte blanche to violate the rules at their leisure.
Any why no due process? Simple: if they break the rules, they can't be trusted - the very basic thing they're demanding. It's their job not to break the rules. Don't do the job, get fired! Break the rule, get punished!
If I tell you "don't push that button" then you turn around and push it, it's the same thing: Your job was to not push the button. It required no effort to not push the button!! You couldn't follow the basic rule; in fact, you deliberately went out of your way to break it. If you do push the button, you can't be trusted. Why should I trust you if you can't follow the rule?
Sessions, the AG, has until Thursday to answer if the rules for obtaining FISA warrants have been changed since Congress passed them (they haven't). If they are following the currently passed rules, multiple people at the FBI and DOJ have broken 5 specific laws in obtaining FISA warrant...
All FISA warrants are illegal. Due process can not be conducted in secret.
But information security programs need to be....
From an old Dick Van Dyke episode
FBI = Fat, Bald & Ignorant
It is. When something is public key encrypted, what actually happens is a symmetric cypher is uesd and then that key is encrypted by the public key and stored somewhere. You just encrypt another copy of the symmetric key with a different public key and store it.
BUT you have just severely compromised the safety of your data. There now exists an extremely valuable master key that can unlock every phone in America. Being kept safe by the same people who leaked a top secret bag of hacking tools to the world and
When lots of different people have that 3rd key to use, copy and share the nation wide results fro privacy get interesting.
The mil and security services copy and share that third key. Ex and former staff use the their key. Other nations, groups, criminals get the third key thanks to trusted staff having split loyalties.
SISMI-Telecom scandal https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] "illegal domestic surveillance program"
Finally!
Actually, the FBI is on the front line fighting cyber crime and economic espionage
So it looks like a US agency has finally decided to take responsibility for our nation's information security disaster!!!
Tarriff
Ball's in your court, asshole
Ok, fine. Don't believe it.
But if you're honest, you'll definitely recognize that everyone else believes it. Apparently you're the one smart person in America, and you're surrounded by fools and so-called "experts" who lack your insight.
Now prove everyone else wrong, inventor Christopher Wray.
Ok, fine. Don't believe it.
But if you're honest, you'll definitely recognize that everyone else believes it. Apparently you're the one smart person in America, and you're surrounded by fools and so-called "experts" who lack your insight.
Now prove everyone else wrong, inventor Christopher Wray.
I was looking for a comment like this, and I'm glad I wasn't disappointed!
It feels Dilbert-ish, really.
"But I just don’t buy the claim that it’s impossible." = "I will reject what you say to me until you say what I want to hear."
In the same way that technology doesn't respect copyright (how many copies did you make of this to see it on your screen?), it doesn't magically know when the law now states 'okay, because of a court ruling, I shall no longer do what I was designed to do.' It is
But if you're honest, you'll definitely recognize that everyone else believes it.
There are some truths that are truths because everyone believes them. There are other truths where it doesn't matter how many people believe it, it simply isn't true. Technology tends to fall into the latter category. Sociology is the former.
For example, "everyone" believed that analog AMPS cell phone calls were private and couldn't be eavesdropped on. Oh, wait, if I tune my TV up around channel 64 or so I can pick up your cell phone call! Clear as a bell. Both sides. It's even easier if I tune my DC-to-da
Encryption is pointless if 3rd. parties can bypass
If you want a pretty decent example of this, look at the encryption methods used in such things as DirecTV or Dish Network receivers. For many years,the "smartcards" containing your authorized programming were hacked in a cat and mouse game. You had to buy this programmer devices or that piece of PC software to keep up with it, but it was absolutely possible to unlock those things so you had all the programming without paying (or with just paying for a bare minimum subscription to keep something flagged as
Just like the FISA Warrants
The FBI would never lie or abuse their power....
Could someone from Colombia please ...
ship these guys a few kilograms of good quality Cocaine. It seems clear that they are starting to be able to talk after the last lot, but are not yet making sense. It is probably simpler and more effective for everyone if we just push them back into their drug induced addled fantasy world that to try to sober them up and break the bad new that what the rocks told them just is not true.
That way: they'll be happy and we'll all be happy!
Let's call this what it is: NEED FOR CONTROL
And that is exactly it. They cannot stand that somebody tells them "no" and actually can get away with it (because facts).
Keep the American people safe ...
... safe from what? Personally, I feel less of a threat from hackers or businesses (they track everything I do, but they only want my wallet) than from government agencies that want TOTAL control.
No
What's the problem?
I have been hearing Liberals and Progressives telling me for 2 weeks non-stop how the US Constitution only gives me the right to use whatever tools were in existence at the time it was written (or amended). Personal computing devices most certainly did not exist in the early 1790s when the amendments known as the Bill of Rights were adopted so they cannot possibly be covered by the 4th Amendment anymore than television and radio are covered by the 1st Amendment.
Don't like it? Then get of the Leftist bandwag
As a "leftist," I completely agree that the U.S. Constitution is outdated and so anachronistic that it's unreasonable to use it as the basis for our government. That was your point, right?
Something tells me this is just
Were the tip calls from citizens about the parkland shooter encrypted? Yet they still did nothing! They are so busy trying to take down the President, they are not even looking at doing their real jobs.
This all just an attempt to get the media and public to look a different direction! The top 40% of DOJ and FBI leadership need to be clean
Why ?
According to the news lately, there seems to be no shortage of private firms who are willing to do this work for them.
But, this probably isn't about ' criminal ' phones is it ? They want the ability to get into any phone on demand. Having another firm do it for you creates all that nasty paperwork that can come back to haunt you later.
If they can do it in house, then they really don't don't need to ask permission.
It may be possible, but we're not up to it
As a lead cryptographic security engineer on the world's largest operating system, I think I have pretty clear visibility into the problems and potential solutions... and the truth is that while there's no information-theoretic reason why a law-enforcement access system couldn't be built while keeping the systems secure from everyone else, I have zero confidence in the industry's ability to do it in the foreseeable future.
The truth is that we have not been able to build truly strong security into consumer devices yet. We're getting closer. The work that Apple has done is excellent, and I think the Pixel 2 is even better, but the fact is that devices still get popped with monotonous regularity. The most we've been able to achieve so far is to raise the cost of extracting data from them, as the FBI found out when they were able to pay for the extraction of the data on the San Bernardino shooter's phone.
The FBI is asking industry to "innovate" in the same way that NASA might ask SpaceX to innovate by producing a fully reusable direct-to-Mars-and-back passenger spacecraft. Sure, there's no reason it's physically impossible, but we're quite some distance from being able to get live people to Mars at all. The FBI wants to build a secure back door while we're still working out how to make sure the hinges are mounted on the inside of the front door and the lock isn't easily pickable.
All of this, of course, is addressing the question of technical feasibility. A separate, and perhaps even more important, question is whether or not it should be done even if it could, and what sorts of protections it would require. Mobile devices are repositories of far more personal information than any other single, non-living source has ever been. I think something more than a simple search warrant should be required -- again, assuming it were even possible.
Once law enforcement has access to backdoor keys, those keys are subject to rubber-hose cryptanalysis and just plain bribery. One dirty cop or judge, or one honest cop or judge with a loved one taken hostage, and the keys are out. In other words
,"secure back door" is an oxymoron.
Adding a back door is trivial. Public-key crypto syste
I call BS on this, and even on your so-called credentials. "A lead cryptographic security engineer on the world's largest operating system" -- you do crypto for Minix?
Android. You think Minix is the world's largest operating system? I guess I should have been clear that by "largest" I meant "most users".
FWIW, what I do on Android is strong authentication [android.com], hardware-backed crypto [android.com] and device encryption [android.com]. I'm the owner of the auth and HW crypto subsystems, and contribute significantly to device encryption. In terms of Android components, I own keystore, gatekeeper and keymaster. I also do a lot of work on biometrics. If you're skeptical, feel free to look through the Androi
The problem is once you have humans, especially a lot of humans, there's way too much opportunity for corruption. You say you need multiple parties? Well, small town America where the judge, sheriff, bailiff may descend from the same family already eliminates 3 parties from the list, because they are good friends with the mayor and their representative. Company representative? Well, let's say people managed to steal Apple's source code and it leaked out eventually, so all it takes is one intern.
Yep, it's very, very hard. The claim that it's impossible is bunk, but the claim that we can do it is also bunk.
Thank you for taking this position and explaining it. When these threads come up, they quickly fill up with comments heavy on the word "impossible." While there are some rational uses of that word, I believe anytime it is used in the context of security there is a huge burden of proof. Proof I rarely see attempted by the majority of posters here.
Building something to deliberately circumvent consumer privacy into a device, when your company has built its reputation on protecting privacy is, at best, a questi
Something like that, spread across all forms of encryption, would give access to almost literally all information spread around the world. At least in the US.
Need to be clear. I'm not arguing with you
PRISM showed what the security forces like doing to users, computers, networks, OS, brands.
Magic Lantern (software) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"... as to whether anti-virus companies could or should detect the FBI's keystroke logger."
Operation Socialist https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"The Inside Story of How British Spies Hacked Belgium’s Largest Telco" https://theintercept.com/2014/... [theintercept.com]
SISMI-Telecom_scandal https://en.wikip [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:1)
So now the Federal Government has the magic keys to encryption. Why would anyone from a foreign country buy your product, especially anyone with any government or corporate level, given that they know the US can easily decrypt anything?
That's not a real problem. It would be easy enough to turn off the access switch -- or enable it for use by the relevant foreign government. Which, BTW, creates some real moral concerns. Even if you believe that western, democratic governments can be trusted (a big, big "if"), there are other countries that absolutely will abuse the hell out of it.
Yes, it may be technically possible, but it's totally not feasible.
:-)
Doesn't buy it...
But I just don't buy the claim that it's impossible.
Guess what? Math works whether you buy into it or not, bitch.
two words, Mr Wray
FBI Must have missed ...
I believe you
Let me be clear: the FBI supports information security measures, including strong encryption. Actually, the FBI is on the front line fighting cyber crime and economic espionage. But information security programs need to be thoughtfully designed so they don't undermine the lawful tools we need to keep the American people safe. --Christopher Wray
Translation from FBIese: We would like you all to use very secure encryption that no one can break into except for us
I have 0 doubts that they sincerely want this.
FBI doesn't understand technology and says..
smoke and mirrors
Re: (Score:2)