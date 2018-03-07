Researchers Bypassed Windows Password Locks With Cortana Voice Commands (vice.com) 61
Two independent Israeli researchers found a way for an attacker to bypass the lock protection on Windows machines and install malware by using voice commands directed at Cortana, the multi-language, voice-commanded virtual assistant that comes embedded in Windows 10 desktop and mobile operating systems. From a report: Tal Be'ery and Amichai Shulman found that the always-listening Cortana agent responds to some voice commands even when computers are asleep and locked, allowing someone with physical access to plug a USB with a network adapter into the computer, then verbally instruct Cortana to launch the computer's browser and go to a web address that does not use https -- that is, a web address that does not encrypt traffic between a user's machine and the website. The attacker's malicious network adapter then intercepts the web session to send the computer to a malicious site instead, where malware downloads to the machine, all while the computer owner believes his or her machine is protected.
Physical access (Score:5, Informative)
Since this requires physical access, I propose an alternate method: unscrew the laptop and put whatever devices you want inside.
Re: (Score:1)
The manufacturers have already done that!
Re: (Score:2)
swap their Surface Book with an identical looking one that you have modified. They might be surprised the next time they turn it on that they have to log in again to sync their cloud data, but this is the perfect time to hijack their passwords and accounts.
Re: (Score:2)
o man, this one never fails. works on iphones too
Re: (Score:1)
Hey, lets see you put whatever devices you want inside a machine with bitlocker enabled ! Oh wait, that's right, it will lock itself down and say the hardware changed. On the other hand, this exploit of Cortana will allow you to bypass bitlocker and defeat the security....
Re: Physical access (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
If you can plug in a USB key, there's a much easier way to access the PC. Just install Kon-boot on the USB drive first, plug it in, and boot the PC. You're in. This works on Workgroup and Domain PCs, Servers, etc. Not sure what username to use? Try administrator...
As for the subject of the original article: way to go MS... EPIC fail. Can't say I'm surprised though.
Re: Physical access (Score:2)
If you can plug in a USB key, there's a much easier way to access the PC. Just install Kon-boot on the USB drive first, plug it in, and boot the PC.
Doesn't work if the device is encrypted. Doesn't work if BIOS doesn't allow booting from USB. Probably won't work on most modern devices which have secure boot enabled by default.
(Don't quote me on the last one)
Re: (Score:2)
This one has the advantage of not requiring a reboot, which means you can plug the USB in, do the voice commands, remove the USB, and the owner that returns from the bathroom a moment later will be none the wiser - the screen comes back up right on the Facebook post they were reading before.
Re: (Score:2)
unscrew the laptop and put whatever devices you want inside
What's a screw? Mine is held together by glue and I couldn't get in myself even if I wanted to.
Re: (Score:2)
Heat guns work on pretty much every adhesive, including solder.
Re: Physical access (Score:2)
Heat guns work on pretty much every adhesive, including solder.
The good news is, I got the cover off. The bad news is, there's a bunch of little chippy things rattling around.
Re: (Score:2)
Since this requires physical access, I propose an alternate method: unscrew the laptop and put whatever devices you want inside.
Physical access is irrelevant in this case. From TFA:
"allowing someone with physical access to plug a USB with a network adapter into the computer, then verbally instruct Cortana to launch the computer's browser and go to a web address that does not use httpsâ"that is, a web address that does not encrypt traffic between a user's machine and the website."
In other words it is not necessary to install a BIW device. Any bad actor could intercept traffic at any point along the path or one could operate th
Re: (Score:2)
Nope (Score:3)
Just another reason to not use Cortana or any of the other voice-activated appliances from Amazon, Apple, Google, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
limiting exposure is never a logic fail. what are the chances that the other software vendors don't have a zero day exploit on code written by monkeys.
you have to do a cost analysis.
Re: (Score:2)
Logic failure. It is a reason not use Cortana. It's not a reason to not use Amazon, Apple, or Google.
How do you know it isn't via Siri that the security firms get into Apple devices?
Re: (Score:2)
Just another reason to not use Cortana or any of the other voice-activated appliances from Amazon, Apple, Google, etc.
Or have it not respond to vocal commands without a password, preferably one locked to a voice print and not just specific words, when locked down. However, given that I doubt anybody making these products will institute such a basic level of security until it's established that they cannot shift responsibility for security to a user when they either did not have the ability to secure it available, or what ought to be a basic security option only offered via a series of hidden super-sekret commands with few
Re:Nope, Not enough (Score:2)
If you have proprietary or sensitive info, it ought to be only on a non-connected PC/Mac, whatever.
There are too many bugs in Windows. I don't care what promises Microsoft and Satya have to say.
History repeats (Score:5, Interesting)
In the past, you could hack into old windows machines by pressing F1 at password prompt. If the help file was missing, it would ask you to browse and find it, which would allow you to right click on executables and run them. Nice to see that some things never change.
Re: (Score:2)
I used the old method of swapping in command.exe as sethc.exe from some bootable medium, and then booting back to windows. Ta-da! Ownage of the administrator account.
Re: (Score:3)
You didn't even need a missing help file. If you could open the help bubble you could right click and click print. Then from the print dialogue you could open a proper windows help screen. From there if you opened the index search and opened a different help topic you'd get a full windows help screen with menubar. Then just click file, open, navigate to the windows folder, right click on explorer.exe and run it.
Easily fixed (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
You're putting a lot of trust in Grandma and Grandpa knowing how to dig into Cortana's config and enable it.
Not everyone has a family member that can/will help protect them from themselves.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Easily fixed (Score:2)
Physical access (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Why a machine that is "in sleep and locked" does open a browser following user input? This means it's not so locked. And there's the user session still running so that may be a more interesting target than an encrypted turned off PC.
Marketing over security (Score:5, Insightful)
Wow, what a fail by Microsoft. It should be beyond obvious to anyone with a pulse that not providing a way to completely disable Cortana opens computers up to an entire Pandora's box of security vulnerabilities.
It's totally obvious Microsoft is just jamming this down everyone's throat, especially business users, because they know they can get big (and mostly bullshit) "adoption" numbers and operational data for Cortana.
Of course the larger problem is nobody wants Microsoft's bullshit attempts to re-invent themselves as Google, Amazon/Alexa or Apple/Siri. So they will cram it down everyone's throats and get some minor level of usage just because it's there even though it aggravates most everyone else.
Just disable it (Score:2)
hardware limitations (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They can do, yes. The article links to a piece about a so-called dolphin attack [techcrunch.com], that gets voice assistants to respond to ultrasonic signals.
In a related tactic ... (Score:2)
... hackers do a home invasion and make the user type in stuff.
I thought that Cortana was useless (Score:2)
