One Single Malicious Vehicle Can Block 'Smart' Street Intersections In the US (bleepingcomputer.com) 8
An anonymous reader shares a BleepingComputer report: Academics from the University of Michigan have shown that one single malicious car could trick US-based smart traffic control systems into believing an intersection is full and force the traffic control algorithm to alter its normal behavior, and indirectly cause traffic slowdowns and even block street intersections. The team's research focused on Connected Vehicle (CV) technology, which is currently being included in all cars manufactured across the globe. More precisely, it targets V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure) protocols, and more precisely the I-SIG system implemented in the US.
The Michigan research team says the I-SIG system in its current default configuration is vulnerable to basic data spoofing attacks. Researchers say this is "due to a vulnerability at the signal control algorithm level," which they call "the last vehicle advantage." This means that the latest arriving vehicle can determine the traffic system's algorithm output. The research team says I-SIG doesn't come with protection from spoofing attacks, allowing one vehicle to send repeated messages to a traffic intersection, posing as the latest vehicle that arrived at the intersection. According to simulated traffic models, the Michigan team says that around a fifth of all cars that entered a test intersection took seven minutes to traverse the traffic junction that would have normally taken only half a minute. Researchers don't believe this bug could be exploited for actual gains in the real world, but the bugs' existence shows the protocol is poorly coded, even four years after first being proved unsecured.
This kind of thing is always a potential problem. If you allow uncontrolled inputs, you always need to check if somebody is acting maliciously. Technical improvements could obviously help, but it's at least as important to have legal mechanisms to back them up. Spoofing the system needs to be illegal with real penalties for violations and reasonable mechanisms for spotting the spoofers. This is the new equivalent of making it illegal to use emergency lights if you aren't an emergency vehicle.
Eh, a single malicious vehicle can block "dumb" intersections too if it just stops right there in the middle!