23,000 HTTPS Certs Axed After CEO Emails Private Keys (arstechnica.com) 27
An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: A major dust-up on an Internet discussion forum is touching off troubling questions about the security of some browser-trusted HTTPS certificates when it revealed the CEO of a certificate reseller emailed a partner the sensitive private keys for 23,000 TLS certificates. The email was sent on Tuesday by the CEO of Trustico, a UK-based reseller of TLS certificates issued by the browser-trusted certificate authorities Comodo and, until recently, Symantec...
In communications earlier this month, Trustico notified DigiCert that 50,000 Symantec-issued certificates Trustico had resold should be mass revoked because of security concerns. When Jeremy Rowley, an executive vice president at DigiCert, asked for proof the certificates were compromised, the Trustico CEO emailed the private keys of 23,000 certificates, according to an account posted to a Mozilla security policy forum. The report produced a collective gasp among many security practitioners who said it demonstrated a shockingly cavalier treatment of the digital certificates that form one of the most basic foundations of website security... In a statement, Trustico officials said the keys were recovered from "cold storage," a term that typically refers to offline storage systems. "Trustico allows customers to generate a Certificate Signing Request and Private Key during the ordering process," the statement read. "These Private Keys are stored in cold storage, for the purpose of revocation."
"There's no indication the email was encrypted," reports Ars Technica, and the next day DigiCert sent emails to Trustico's 23,000+ customers warning that their certificates were being revoked, according to Bleeping Computer.
In a related development, Thursday Trustico's web site went offline, "shortly after a website security expert disclosed a critical vulnerability on Twitter that appeared to make it possible for outsiders to run malicious code on Trustico servers."
In communications earlier this month, Trustico notified DigiCert that 50,000 Symantec-issued certificates Trustico had resold should be mass revoked because of security concerns. When Jeremy Rowley, an executive vice president at DigiCert, asked for proof the certificates were compromised, the Trustico CEO emailed the private keys of 23,000 certificates, according to an account posted to a Mozilla security policy forum. The report produced a collective gasp among many security practitioners who said it demonstrated a shockingly cavalier treatment of the digital certificates that form one of the most basic foundations of website security... In a statement, Trustico officials said the keys were recovered from "cold storage," a term that typically refers to offline storage systems. "Trustico allows customers to generate a Certificate Signing Request and Private Key during the ordering process," the statement read. "These Private Keys are stored in cold storage, for the purpose of revocation."
"There's no indication the email was encrypted," reports Ars Technica, and the next day DigiCert sent emails to Trustico's 23,000+ customers warning that their certificates were being revoked, according to Bleeping Computer.
In a related development, Thursday Trustico's web site went offline, "shortly after a website security expert disclosed a critical vulnerability on Twitter that appeared to make it possible for outsiders to run malicious code on Trustico servers."
Bullet, Meet Foot (Score:2)
When Jeremy Rowley, an executive vice president at DigiCert, asked for proof the certificates were compromised, the Trustico CEO emailed the private keys of 23,000 certificates
Those certificates are DEFINITELY compromised now.
Re: (Score:2)
When Jeremy Rowley, an executive vice president at DigiCert, asked for proof the certificates were compromised, the Trustico CEO emailed the private keys of 23,000 certificates
Those certificates are DEFINITELY compromised now.
TFA seems to imply that he emailed the private keys in order to prove that they were compromised. Which seems like an appropriate thing to do.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
No... it is NOT appropriate for a CA or a reseller of a CA to retain customers' private keys in the first place --- it is even MORESO inappropriate for a CA to deliberately extract and use in any manner for any purpose a customer's private key from "secure cold storage" without that customer's specific authorization.
Basically this changed the situation from "There are security concerns related to this certificates", to --- This CA reseller deliberately
Re: (Score:2)
I'm guessing that was the compromise Trustico was reporting. The private keys should've been deleted immediately after they were generated for the customer. But Trustico probably found during an audit that they hadn't been deleted and were still on their servers somewhere. Since they couldn't prove that those private keys hadn't been copied, they erred on the side of caution and declared them
Re: (Score:2)
When Jeremy Rowley, an executive vice president at DigiCert, asked for proof the certificates were compromised, the Trustico CEO emailed the private keys of 23,000 certificates
Those certificates are DEFINITELY compromised now.
The first to shoot themselves in the foot would be anyone who doesn't generate their own private key when they purchase a certificate. The CA is only supposed to sign the public parts of your certificate, it is not supposed to ever have access to the private key. Letting your certificate vendor create a private key (and subsequently have access to it) is unwise and insecure.
Re: (Score:2)
The level of stupidity expressed in this is staggering. I mean it is not only the fact that somebody with the least bit of clue would never email secret keys without protection, it also is that he could get them in the first place and do this. This means that DigiCert is completely compromised itself due to non-existing or easily bypassed security policies and should under no circumstances be trusted again.
Re: (Score:2)
Those certificates are DEFINITELY compromised now.
Wrong analogy. Bullet meets foot implies that the action of the CEO achieved something other than what he was hoping. He wanted to revoke those certificates anyway, and when questioned whether they were compromised he compromised them.
Nail meets coffin.
That's Nothing (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
They use the same key pair for every firewall?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sophos has a trusted root CA embedded in their enterprise firewalls which allows the firewall to launch man-in-the-middle attacks against clients to spy on them. That means all you have to do to launch a successful man-in-the-middle attack yourself against HTTPS traffic is to gut a Sophos firewall and find the private key embedded in it.
You would have to install the root cert certificate from the firewall CA into all your clients for that to work. In an enterprise if you want to sniff HTTPS traffic, you may chose to do this (since in an enterprise you control the client machines), but as soon as you chose to do this, you open up huge security holes.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: That's Nothing (Score:1)
Idiots. (Score:1)
What, were they just loose on his desktop next to the vacation photos?