Hackers Are Selling Legitimate Code-signing Certificates To Evade Malware Detection

Zack Whittaker, writing for ZDNet Security researchers have found that hackers are using code-signing certificates more to make it easier to bypass security appliances and infect their victims. New research by Recorded Future's Insikt Group found that hackers and malicious actors are obtaining legitimate certificates from issuing authorities in order to sign malicious code. That's contrary to the view that in most cases certificates are stolen from companies and developers and repurposed by hackers to make malware look more legitimate. Code-signing certificates are designed to give your desktop or mobile app a level of assurance by making apps look authentic. Whenever you open a code-signed app, it tells you who the developer is and provides a high level of integrity to the app that it hasn't been tampered with in some way. Most modern operating systems, including Macs , only run code-signed apps by default.
google are so hard! https://www.manpagez.com/man/1... [manpagez.com]
Are you asking "why can I compile and run locally-built apps?"
Macs (and I think Windows) set a special attribute on files that have been downloaded from potentially untrustworthy sources, like downloading from the internet. It's not completely correct to say that Macs will only run signed apps by default. Rather, by default, they only run apps which are downloaded from an untrusted source if they are signed with a valid code certificate. Needless to say, a locally compiled application doesn't have this a
More evidence that CAs are useless window dressing (Score:5, Insightful)
So, we've found out in the past that some Certificate Authorities are about as trustworthy as the guy offering you Rolex's from the back of his van. At least he's open with the fact that he'll sell one to anyone.
From that, we realized that a modern browser has innumerable CAs that they trust - and any one of them can issue rogue certificates.
And now we realize that, not only do we have to worry about those, we have to recognize that, because the certificate issuance process isn't handled inside the client company, that anyone who can acquire the credentials of someone who can login to Digicert or whoever, can issue rogue certificates. And keeping credentials secret has been shown in the current world to be almost impossible.
And yet we continue to write checks to CAs for certificates that we can't trust.
It doesn't have to be the CA in this case, it's enough if the developer has been compromised in some way, even more so if a major company has been compromised.
Imagine if someone could sign their program with the Microsoft certificate - it would be a major effort to quench that mess.
No DV code signing certificates (Score:2)
One key difference between the TLS certificates that Let's Encrypt offers and code signing certificates is that the latter are always at least organization-validated. There's currently no counterpart in the code signing PKI to domain validation.
There's currently no counterpart in the code signing PKI to domain validation.
Of course there is.
What CA issues a code signing certificate that operating systems trust automatically based solely on evidence of domain ownership?
You can even self-sign your code signing certificate.
That has the same drawback as self-signed TLS certificates. Because operating systems do not trust them, the operating system assumes that the publisher is trying to impersonate the would-be rightful holder of such a certificate and blocks execution.
The certs do not define safety (Score:2)
There is absolutely nothing wrong with thieves.com getting a code signing cert that validates that their malware is genuine thieves.com malware.
The user then gets a message
Do you trust gobbldy gook
... press OK if you want to get on with your work.
They press OK.
That said, I recently got a cert and the checks were essentially meaningless.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with thieves.com getting a code signing cert that validates that their malware is genuine thieves.com malware.
Except the CAs that I'm aware of don't trust domain ownership; they insist on (at least pretending) to verify the organization's identity and charging for that (purported) service. Either that or there's some automated CA that I'm not aware of that offers a code signing certificate accepted by Windows at negligible or no cost to, say, free software developers or hobbyist developers of proprietary freeware. Which CA might that be?
Theives.com can be a perfectly valid organization. Their line of business just happens to be malware. The CA is not saying anything about the products they provide.
Further, in practice, all you need is a DUNs number, which you get just by applying to them. The CA then checks that number matches your name. So no check at all really. (I recently bought a code signing cert.)
Must first incorporate or form an LLC (Score:2)
https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]
The CA is not saying anything about the products they provide.
Agreed.
Further, in practice, all you need is a DUNs number, which you get just by applying to them. The CA then checks that number matches your name.
Apparently getting a D-U-N-S number [dnb.com] requires your business to be organized as a corporation or LLC, not a doing-business-as or other passthrough [apple.com]. Thus there's also the cost to incorporate or form an LLC with your jurisdiction's business regulator, keep that corporation or LLC renewed, and file its income tax return. Or should every developer of free software and every hobbyist developer of proprietary freeware be expected to have already done this?
So no check at all really.
Revoke comes to mind (Score:3)
Just wondering? I guess if you got bit in the mean time you would be irked. But future things could be stopped? Maybe? Wondering?
Just my 2 cents
Isn't that the whole basis of the trust systems response? Is that certs can be revoked?
The Revokation mechanism is desgined to help with the rare case that the code signer's public key is compromised. It's NOT designed to facilitate the CA doing safety reviews on code they've signed to identify it as malware and cancel the signature.
