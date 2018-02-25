Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Hackers Are Selling Legitimate Code-signing Certificates To Evade Malware Detection

Zack Whittaker, writing for ZDNet Security researchers have found that hackers are using code-signing certificates more to make it easier to bypass security appliances and infect their victims. New research by Recorded Future's Insikt Group found that hackers and malicious actors are obtaining legitimate certificates from issuing authorities in order to sign malicious code. That's contrary to the view that in most cases certificates are stolen from companies and developers and repurposed by hackers to make malware look more legitimate. Code-signing certificates are designed to give your desktop or mobile app a level of assurance by making apps look authentic. Whenever you open a code-signed app, it tells you who the developer is and provides a high level of integrity to the app that it hasn't been tampered with in some way. Most modern operating systems, including Macs , only run code-signed apps by default.

  • Does this site work anymore? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Can I purchase a cert that helps?
  • "Most modern operating systems, including Macs , only run code-signed apps by default." 1. Acquire source 2. $COMPILER 3. ./a.out I must not understand, anything really. Can someone clear this up, or is this just some slow Sunday news?

    • google are so hard! https://www.manpagez.com/man/1... [manpagez.com]

    • Are you asking "why can I compile and run locally-built apps?"

      Macs (and I think Windows) set a special attribute on files that have been downloaded from potentially untrustworthy sources, like downloading from the internet. It's not completely correct to say that Macs will only run signed apps by default. Rather, by default, they only run apps which are downloaded from an untrusted source if they are signed with a valid code certificate. Needless to say, a locally compiled application doesn't have this a

  • More evidence that CAs are useless window dressing (Score:5, Insightful)

    by FrankSchwab ( 675585 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @03:53PM (#56184917) Journal

    So, we've found out in the past that some Certificate Authorities are about as trustworthy as the guy offering you Rolex's from the back of his van. At least he's open with the fact that he'll sell one to anyone.

    From that, we realized that a modern browser has innumerable CAs that they trust - and any one of them can issue rogue certificates.

    And now we realize that, not only do we have to worry about those, we have to recognize that, because the certificate issuance process isn't handled inside the client company, that anyone who can acquire the credentials of someone who can login to Digicert or whoever, can issue rogue certificates. And keeping credentials secret has been shown in the current world to be almost impossible.

    And yet we continue to write checks to CAs for certificates that we can't trust.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      It doesn't have to be the CA in this case, it's enough if the developer has been compromised in some way, even more so if a major company has been compromised.

      Imagine if someone could sign their program with the Microsoft certificate - it would be a major effort to quench that mess.

  • Revoke comes to mind (Score:3)

    by oldgraybeard ( 2939809 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @04:49PM (#56185161)
    Isn't that the whole basis of the trust systems response? Is that certs can be revoked?

    Just wondering? I guess if you got bit in the mean time you would be irked. But future things could be stopped? Maybe? Wondering?

    Just my 2 cents ;)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      Isn't that the whole basis of the trust systems response? Is that certs can be revoked?

      The Revokation mechanism is desgined to help with the rare case that the code signer's public key is compromised. It's NOT designed to facilitate the CA doing safety reviews on code they've signed to identify it as malware and cancel the signature.

      For performance reasons.... the Valid/Revoked status is generally cached at a minimum, for example, and some clients won't necessarily even check for revokation withou

  • bad title (Score:3)

    by superwiz ( 655733 ) on Sunday February 25, 2018 @05:33PM (#56185279) Journal
    Shouldn't it be "hackers are buying..." instead of "hackers are selling..."?

