New Tech Industry Lobbying Group Argues 'Right to Repair' Laws Endanger Consumers (securityledger.com) 72
chicksdaddy brings this report from Security Ledger: The Security Innovation Center, with backing of powerful tech industry groups, is arguing that letting consumers fix their own devices will empower hackers. The group released a survey last week warning of possible privacy and security risks should consumers have the right to repair their own devices. It counts powerful electronics and software industry organizations like CompTIA, CTIA, TechNet and the Consumer Technology Association as members... In an interview with The Security Ledger, Josh Zecher, the Executive Director of The Security Innovation Center, acknowledged that Security Innovation Center's main purpose is to push back on efforts to pass right to repair laws in the states.
He said the group thinks such measures are dangerous, citing the "power of connected products and devices" and the fact that they are often connected to each other and to the Internet via wireless networks. Zecher said that allowing device owners or independent repair professionals to service smart home devices and connected appliances could expose consumer data to hackers or identity thieves... Asked whether Security Innovation Center was opposed to consumers having the right to repair devices they purchased and owned, Zecher said the group did oppose that right on the grounds of security, privacy and safety... "People say 'It's just my washing machine. Why can't I fix it on my own?' But we saw the Mirai botnet attack last year... Those kinds of products in the wrong hands can be used to do bad things."
The IT world needs your commentary, Mr. Stallman.
Give him some time. He needs to wait for his cron job to finish. He surfs the internet as follows: [stallman.org]
"I usually fetch web pages from other sites by sending mail to a program (see https://git.savannah.gnu.org/g... [gnu.org]) that fetches them, much like wget, and then mails them back to me. Then I look at them using a web browser, unless it is easy to see the text in the HTML page directly. I usually try lynx first, then a graphical browser if the page needs it (using konqueror, which won't fetch from other sites in such
AKA Security Through Obscurity (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm guessing the not-so-tech-savvy politicians will fall for that argument, especially since they'll get a lot of money to do so.
I'm guessing that the NSA is afraid that if we are allowed to open up the devices we own, we might find the "friend" that the NSA has planted in there.
Like and Intel Management Engine, for instance.
YEAH! They endanger customers! (Score:1)
Let's let the consumers decide (Score:5, Insightful)
If people want to accept some increased risk (which I don't believe exists) by using third party repair services, that's on them. If a company wants to warn their customers about the possibility of danger, that's as far as they should go.
I don't think you are following along with this subject (though mysteriously you are currently rated "Score:4 Insightful").
It sounds like you think that there is a movement afoot to pass laws to ban people from repairing their own property. That is the opposite of what is happening here. Businesses are trying to take away the ability to repair products through purchase contracts, designing products that can only be repaired by the manufacturer (there are various ways of doing this), and restricting access t
I don't think you are following along with this subject (though mysteriously you are currently rated "Score:4 Insightful").
It sounds like you think that there is a movement afoot to pass laws to ban people from repairing their own property. That is the opposite of what is happening here. Businesses are trying to take away the ability to repair products through purchase contracts, designing products that can only be repaired by the manufacturer (there are various ways of doing this), and restricting access to spare parts. People are trying to get legislation passed to preserve the ability to repair products, which has up to now been assumed to exist.
The whole point is that corporations are trying to take away the ability of letting consumers decide.
Look dude, this is Slashdot. I see your point, and you're right. The problem is that those with mod points hardly read the summary to understand the gist of the subject. They usually simply want to vent or get their mod points used up fast.
The whole point is that corporations are trying to take away the ability of letting consumers decide.
Well, in the past you were mostly concerned with the quality of the repair and we've had that whole run with third party parts and uncertified labor. Unfortunately with a lot of modern gadgets it's not that it doesn't work, it's that it's also a Trojan horse. Like, whatever the customer wanted fixed is fixed, but it'll also steal all your private data or contain a backdoor to be controlled like a puppet. With digital signing it can empty your bank accounts and do serious damage. It's not just because they w
That "-1, Overrated" mod really should be replaced with "-1, I disagree but I got no arguments or facts to contradict you with so I'll just try to silence you". Ah well...
Sounds standard for mission critical systems where hundreds or thousands of lives could be at stake. Don't like
boenig's exorbitant maintenance fees? Come to Bob's discount 787 repair.
Provided Bob is licenced (ie they've proved they really understand how to fix stuff properly) - there really isn't a problem.
Let's let the consumers be the judge of what's a danger to themselves. People who try to go around making laws and rules for someone else's good tend to do a spectacularly poor job of it and generally cause just as much harm as good, even in the case where they're well-meaning instead of clearly under some ulterior motives as is the case here.
I totally 100% agree with you. However, I feel it necessary to point out that the logic being used by these industry trade groups boils down to "these are dangerous things which must be kept out of the wrong hands."
Coincidentally, or not coincidentally depending on how conspiracy-minded you are, that is the same argument used by gun control advocates.
Now the merits of the position can certainly be argued as to how they pertain to both smart electronics and also firearms. However, I would consider
What is next? If I breathe air and exhale carbon dioxide I can be blamed for contributing to global warming?
That argument HAS been made. Also if you fart. Especially if you're a cow.
No, really! They've passed laws (at least in California) requiring cow farts to be collected, rather than letting the methane (several times more3 greenhousey than CO2) be released into the atmosphere to cause global warming. Since it's not practical to build a machine to suck them out of the cows, cattle operations now hav
Or they could just add red seaweed to their feed [foodtank.com].
And so they're trying to fool with bovine genetics to get the farts out of the gene pool. No, really.
Fool with cow genetics, try to fix your washing machine. Which one is worse? We have a schematic for the freaking cow, but we can't get one for the washing machine.
That's a problem.
"Also if you fart. Especially if you're a cow."
It's the burps, not the farts that produce most of the methane
http://metro.co.uk/2017/03/25/... [metro.co.uk]
Security, privacy and safety? (Score:5, Insightful)
WTF? These "smart" devices already aren't secure, send your data to someone at a distant location, and don't always work as the manufacturer says they should. And these same people are worried someone might hack them?
What next? Making computers where the bits and pieces are welded on so one can't upgrade it?
What next? Making computers where the bits and pieces are welded on so one can't upgrade it?
Isn't that basically what Apple has been doing for years?
Welding? no of course not.
They gonna pot the whole thing.
Points for chutzpah anyway (Score:1)
Yeah, I sure would hate it if a hostile party had control of my device and was limiting its use and determining what I could do with it.
But I really like how their argument boils down to 'We screwed up the security, therefore you should trust us and only us.'
This is yet another reminder of why the IoT is a stupid idea. If your washing machine is even capable of identity fraud, you're doing something wrong.
If your washing machine is even capable of identity fraud, you're doing something wrong.
My robot has its own Facebook page and plans to hack the next election in the US.
It is also apparently fluent in Russian, because it chats Russian late at night.
Anything that can be used against government tyranny, such as guns and computers, are considered "arms" and therefore protected by the 2nd Amendment in the U.S. We have a right to bear and maintain these devices.
No. Firmware on your musket prevents you from loading anything but original brand mini-balls.
No. Firmware on your musket prevents you from loading anything but original brand mini-balls.
Quibble: They are Minié balls [wikipedia.org], named after their inventor, Claude-Étienne Minié. They are fired from muzzle loaded rifles. "Musket" usually refers to smooth bores.
Minié balls were used in America's worst mass shooting [wikipedia.org].
stop putting crap on the internet (Score:1)
Problem number 1 is you stupid fucks decided to put Wifi in a washing machine. I have an older washing machine with a clockwork type timer control mechanism. I had the replace he timer about 6 months ago, took all of 15 minutes to repair. My washing machine doesn't need to be internet connected.
Sadly, I used to work for one of the companies that made the clockwork timers in white goods. The big appliance companies have transitioned away from electromechanical. That's part of the reason I no longer work for that company. Their business dried up.
Now I am working as a repair tech on stuff that includes John Deere products....
Re:stop putting crap on the internet (Score:4, Interesting)
Well that's because electromechanical devices have a low failure rate. If they can't charge out the ass by forcing the customer to buy an entire new front-end array for half the cost of the washing machine it's really bad for the bottom line.
Now I am working as a repair tech on stuff that includes John Deere products....
Bet that's fun, most farmers around here dumped their Deere stuff a few years ago when they decided to be pricks over the farmers ability to control their equipment. You can pick up a 2yr old Deere tractor loaded to the gills for $20k but no-one is buying. On the other side of that, the price for Fendt and Deutz-Fahr have gone up around 30% and there's parts shortages.
But the source (Score:1)
A group representing electronics manufacturers, who stand to gain financially by controlling access to their devices, argues that granting consumers access to a device they bought is "dangerous" to them and to everyone. Right. Don't for a second believe these folks have anyone's interests at heart but their own - the laws of corporation actually strongly discourage executive officers from arguing otherwise.
Annoys me that the used the word "security" (Score:5, Insightful)
It bugs me that they called themselves the "Security Innovation Center". Those of us in security have consistently advocated for the need to be able to work on devices in order to secure them. Most recently the Obama administration tried to push through regulations requiring manufacturers to "prevent the installation of OpenWRT and similar third-party firmware" on routers. We successfully argued that preventing firmware upgrades often prevents security fixes.
These jack asses do NOT represent security anything.
Security Innovation Center" - Illegal Corporate Lock In Center
"Right to work" - Divide and Conquer
"Patriot Act" - Unconstitutional Removal of Privacy Act
etc...
Oh, the horror! (Score:2)
"He said the group thinks such measures are dangerous, citing the "power of connected products and devices" and the fact that they are often connected to each other and to the Internet via wireless networks."
Translation: most dhttps://it.slashdot.org/story/18/02/24/1939255/new-tech-industry-lobbying-group-argues-right-to-repair-laws-endanger-consumers#evices are routers.
Oh, the horror if people find that out!
Repair parts as dangerous as guns? (Score:1)
This is all just absurd. The right to repair does not empower hackers. The availability of repair parts doesn't threaten people's safety. Guns can be used to threaten someone but there is no chance of us restricting them but repair parts now they are just criminal you might save a few dollars by repairing rather than replacing saving your family from financial ruin and heck even prevent greater tragedy. But let's criminalize repairing your own device violating the doctrine of first sale while putting more g
Leave barn door open, blame cows for results (Score:5, Insightful)
What they are really afraid of (Score:2)
They don't want customers fixing any of the "SMART" malware they purchased to no longer endanger their privacy, security, artificially limit capabilities or restrict choice.
Lost malware = lost revenue
Okay (Score:3)
If you're arguing that consumers shouldn't be able to fix stuff "because security", then we presume that you're promising the stuff you sell actually is secure and that you're willing to accept 100% liability when things get hacked?
* crickets *
Well then, fuck you too.
Their tact is that since their product will be 'locked down' we will not have the ability to even determine if the security is at fault. They want black boxes everywhere that absolve them of blame.
Missing from the tool's quote (Score:2)
"Zecher said that allowing device owners or independent repair professionals to service smart home devices and connected appliances could expose consumer data to hackers or identity thieves."
"That's our job."
Then why do they churn out abandonhardware? (Score:3)
Easy Fix (Score:2)
There is an easy fix to the "Tech Group's" fallacious "survey" concerns about devices connected to the internet: just don't buy devices connected to the internet that don't need connecting to the internet. My fridge, my stove, my vacuum, my washer, my drier, my water heater, my breaker box, my...
Besides, those are not really what the issue is about. The issue stems from third parties, including users, not being able to repair their cars, trucks and tractors. I certainly do NOT need my tractors connected to
What they don't want ... (Score:2)
What a load (Score:2)
That has to be the worst excuse I have ever heard. I sincerely hope someone superglues their ass cheeks together in their sleep so they will stop spewing so much shit.
I find it interesting, (Score:2)
that many of the people who are pushing back against right-to-repair legislation and sentiments, are the same ones who are pushing STEM education and mandatory comp sci courses in high school. Do they really think that having greater numbers of technically skilled citizens won't result in a much bigger, more knowledgeable, and more effective push for right-to-repair? I rather think the swelling ranks of the tech savvy will insist on using their hard-won skills on their own behalf to repair, manage, and con
Online Petitions? Counter arguments? (Score:2)
How do people who are not shilling for major corporations with nothing but a profit motive band together to address silly-assed arguments like this?
Are there groups that won't be merely waved off as a bunch of insignificant cranks because they don't have lobbyists?
EFF? Are they chiming in on this?