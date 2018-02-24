Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Government

New Tech Industry Lobbying Group Argues 'Right to Repair' Laws Endanger Consumers (securityledger.com) 100

Posted by EditorDavid from the we-know-what's-best-for-you dept.
chicksdaddy brings this report from Security Ledger: The Security Innovation Center, with backing of powerful tech industry groups, is arguing that letting consumers fix their own devices will empower hackers. The group released a survey last week warning of possible privacy and security risks should consumers have the right to repair their own devices. It counts powerful electronics and software industry organizations like CompTIA, CTIA, TechNet and the Consumer Technology Association as members... In an interview with The Security Ledger, Josh Zecher, the Executive Director of The Security Innovation Center, acknowledged that Security Innovation Center's main purpose is to push back on efforts to pass right to repair laws in the states.

He said the group thinks such measures are dangerous, citing the "power of connected products and devices" and the fact that they are often connected to each other and to the Internet via wireless networks. Zecher said that allowing device owners or independent repair professionals to service smart home devices and connected appliances could expose consumer data to hackers or identity thieves... Asked whether Security Innovation Center was opposed to consumers having the right to repair devices they purchased and owned, Zecher said the group did oppose that right on the grounds of security, privacy and safety... "People say 'It's just my washing machine. Why can't I fix it on my own?' But we saw the Mirai botnet attack last year... Those kinds of products in the wrong hands can be used to do bad things."

New Tech Industry Lobbying Group Argues 'Right to Repair' Laws Endanger Consumers More | Reply

New Tech Industry Lobbying Group Argues 'Right to Repair' Laws Endanger Consumers

Comments Filter:

  • AKA Security Through Obscurity (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Zamphatta ( 1760346 ) on Saturday February 24, 2018 @07:12PM (#56182931) Homepage
    & history's shown that isn't a good idea. unfortunately, I'm guessing the not-so-tech-savvy politicians will fall for that argument, especially since they'll get a lot of money to do so.
  • They are in danger of NOT completely emptying their wallets to the fat-cats and the CEOs "Bonus" programs and Beer Funds.... Gotta fix that!

  • Let's let the consumers decide (Score:5, Insightful)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Saturday February 24, 2018 @07:14PM (#56182943)
    Let's let the consumers be the judge of what's a danger to themselves. People who try to go around making laws and rules for someone else's good tend to do a spectacularly poor job of it and generally cause just as much harm as good, even in the case where they're well-meaning instead of clearly under some ulterior motives as is the case here.

    If people want to accept some increased risk (which I don't believe exists) by using third party repair services, that's on them. If a company wants to warn their customers about the possibility of danger, that's as far as they should go.

    • Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)

      by careysub ( 976506 )

      I don't think you are following along with this subject (though mysteriously you are currently rated "Score:4 Insightful").

      It sounds like you think that there is a movement afoot to pass laws to ban people from repairing their own property. That is the opposite of what is happening here. Businesses are trying to take away the ability to repair products through purchase contracts, designing products that can only be repaired by the manufacturer (there are various ways of doing this), and restricting access t

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        The whole point is that corporations are trying to take away the ability of letting consumers decide.

        Well, in the past you were mostly concerned with the quality of the repair and we've had that whole run with third party parts and uncertified labor. Unfortunately with a lot of modern gadgets it's not that it doesn't work, it's that it's also a Trojan horse. Like, whatever the customer wanted fixed is fixed, but it'll also steal all your private data or contain a backdoor to be controlled like a puppet. With digital signing it can empty your bank accounts and do serious damage. It's not just because they w

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          That "-1, Overrated" mod really should be replaced with "-1, I disagree but I got no arguments or facts to contradict you with so I'll just try to silence you". Ah well...

          • You just repeated the nonsensical argument of the industry. I do think the "overrated" mod was appropriate.

            Is it possible that a repair shop would install a Trojan horse on one of their customers' devices? I guess. Is it probable? No. Believe it or not, but not every technician is a criminal who wants to empty your bank account and then flee the country.

            Do you also believe company should forbid people to change their hard drive and to reinstall the OS on their computer because they would end up being "contr

        • By your reasoning , we'd be finding gps trackers installed in our cars so independent repairman can sell or location data. Plumbers would install remote shutoffs so we had to call them back. By your logic, no repair would ever be a safe repair if done by a third party. You are an idiot.

        • So don't trust any third party repair companies, but totally trust the first party manufacturers because reasons. They are no more trustworthy and they know it.

      • "Which has up to now been assumed to exist" assumed by who? Because I clearly remember apple trying to claim and also fight in court that jailbreaking is illegal [wired.com] Also that fixing your home button is illegal [inverse.com] - they bricked phones over it before the backlash of stupid forced them to recant (FFS just disable the print reader not the phone) Tell this to farmers who can't repair thier own tractors because it's illegal, it goes on and on. We wouldn't need right to repair laws if it was always assumed.

      • Bought two Surface Books -- 3 year warranties -- with the full knowledge that warranty service means a clean unit is sent back to me. Hello Cloud. The detach feature on one of them borked, and it was seriously painless to restore my account when the replacement arrived. To me, this is far preferable to the hunk of iron that my Thinkpad was -- as much as I loved the TP's keyboard, it was serious shoulder strain. Pretty certain the Macbooks are equally not repairable.

    • Let's let the consumers be the judge of what's a danger to themselves. People who try to go around making laws and rules for someone else's good tend to do a spectacularly poor job of it and generally cause just as much harm as good, even in the case where they're well-meaning instead of clearly under some ulterior motives as is the case here.

      I totally 100% agree with you. However, I feel it necessary to point out that the logic being used by these industry trade groups boils down to "these are dangerous things which must be kept out of the wrong hands."

      Coincidentally, or not coincidentally depending on how conspiracy-minded you are, that is the same argument used by gun control advocates.

      Now the merits of the position can certainly be argued as to how they pertain to both smart electronics and also firearms. However, I would consider

      • However, I feel it necessary to point out that the logic being used by these industry trade groups boils down to

        This is a "Lobbying Group." And much like most such groups,
        1) Claims to represent companies|people that it doesn't,
        2) Chooses a name "Security Innovation Center," that is the polar opposite of it's actual intent,
        3) And like most Lobying Groups exists soley to bring about specialist protectionist legislation that will screw over the most people for the least amount of money.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by clovis ( 4684 )

      If, as these industry leaders say, these products are so dangerous, then liability for errors in their design needs to be written into law.
      And especially for well known bad design errors such as common admin passwords, backdoors, and ports open by default to incoming connections.

      At first I agreed that letting the consumers be the judge of what's a danger. There's no way a consumer can know about the internal design of these products, and it's probably illegal to try to find out anything if the manufacturer

  • Security, privacy and safety? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Saturday February 24, 2018 @07:20PM (#56182959)

    WTF? These "smart" devices already aren't secure, send your data to someone at a distant location, and don't always work as the manufacturer says they should. And these same people are worried someone might hack them?

    What next? Making computers where the bits and pieces are welded on so one can't upgrade it?

    • What next? Making computers where the bits and pieces are welded on so one can't upgrade it?

      Isn't that basically what Apple has been doing for years?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z80a ( 971949 )

      Welding? no of course not.
      They gonna pot the whole thing.

      • An ultrasonic weld on a plastic case _would_ make them essentially waterproof... they already got rid of the headphone jack, so it only follows that the rest of the connectors will be replaced with a wireless pseudo-replacement.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Z80a ( 971949 )

          There are other reasons to pot all the components, for example, stopping people from repairing your device by turning it into a solid chunk of resin.

  • Points for chutzpah anyway (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Yeah, I sure would hate it if a hostile party had control of my device and was limiting its use and determining what I could do with it.

    But I really like how their argument boils down to 'We screwed up the security, therefore you should trust us and only us.'

    This is yet another reminder of why the IoT is a stupid idea. If your washing machine is even capable of identity fraud, you're doing something wrong.

    • If your washing machine is even capable of identity fraud, you're doing something wrong.

      My robot has its own Facebook page and plans to hack the next election in the US.

      It is also apparently fluent in Russian, because it chats Russian late at night.

  • stop putting crap on the internet (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "People say 'It's just my washing machine. Why can't I fix it on my own?' But we saw the Mirai botnet attack last year... Those kinds of products in the wrong hands can be used to do bad things."

    Problem number 1 is you stupid fucks decided to put Wifi in a washing machine. I have an older washing machine with a clockwork type timer control mechanism. I had the replace he timer about 6 months ago, took all of 15 minutes to repair. My washing machine doesn't need to be internet connected.

    • Sadly, I used to work for one of the companies that made the clockwork timers in white goods. The big appliance companies have transitioned away from electromechanical. That's part of the reason I no longer work for that company. Their business dried up.

      Now I am working as a repair tech on stuff that includes John Deere products....

      • For what it's worth, quite a few low-end and commercial appliances (e.g. Speed Queen washer/dryers) still have clockwork timers. I'm not sure if they're better than digital. Digital control panels are sealed and have no moving parts -- a well-designed system should last decades and be immune to entry of dirt or liquids.

      • Re:stop putting crap on the internet (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 ) <[mashiki] [at] [gmail.com]> on Saturday February 24, 2018 @08:26PM (#56183163) Homepage

        Well that's because electromechanical devices have a low failure rate. If they can't charge out the ass by forcing the customer to buy an entire new front-end array for half the cost of the washing machine it's really bad for the bottom line.

        Now I am working as a repair tech on stuff that includes John Deere products....

        Bet that's fun, most farmers around here dumped their Deere stuff a few years ago when they decided to be pricks over the farmers ability to control their equipment. You can pick up a 2yr old Deere tractor loaded to the gills for $20k but no-one is buying. On the other side of that, the price for Fendt and Deutz-Fahr have gone up around 30% and there's parts shortages.

        • Electromechanical devices (with moving parts) fail more than a properly designed all-electronic control panel. Key phrase: properly designed.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by Mashiki ( 184564 )

            Electromechanical devices (with moving parts) fail more than a properly designed all-electronic control panel. Key phrase: properly designed.

            Except for those millions of cases where they don't right? Ask yourself how many times you've heard from someone saying that their brand new electronic whatever has already failed in warranty, but their parents 30 year old whatever is still chugging along and hasn't stopped. Or you have some asshat of a company like Samsung that built their fridges to fail just outside of the warranty phase(all electronic bits fyi). Here's the thing, we're really good at making electromechanical devices that last long, a

  • But the source (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A group representing electronics manufacturers, who stand to gain financially by controlling access to their devices, argues that granting consumers access to a device they bought is "dangerous" to them and to everyone. Right. Don't for a second believe these folks have anyone's interests at heart but their own - the laws of corporation actually strongly discourage executive officers from arguing otherwise.

  • "He said the group thinks such measures are dangerous, citing the "power of connected products and devices" and the fact that they are often connected to each other and to the Internet via wireless networks."

    Translation: most dhttps://it.slashdot.org/story/18/02/24/1939255/new-tech-industry-lobbying-group-argues-right-to-repair-laws-endanger-consumers#evices are routers.

    Oh, the horror if people find that out!

  • Repair parts as dangerous as guns? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is all just absurd. The right to repair does not empower hackers. The availability of repair parts doesn't threaten people's safety. Guns can be used to threaten someone but there is no chance of us restricting them but repair parts now they are just criminal you might save a few dollars by repairing rather than replacing saving your family from financial ruin and heck even prevent greater tragedy. But let's criminalize repairing your own device violating the doctrine of first sale while putting more g

  • Leave barn door open, blame cows for results (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rgriff59 ( 526951 ) on Saturday February 24, 2018 @07:43PM (#56183029)
    So the very tech industry actors that created the stage for the Mirai botnet think letting consumer take any control of those same actors' faulty devices will create significant new dangers? I think allowing those manufacturers any more unsupervised commercial activity is far more dangerous.

  • They don't want customers fixing any of the "SMART" malware they purchased to no longer endanger their privacy, security, artificially limit capabilities or restrict choice.

    Lost malware = lost revenue

  • Okay (Score:4, Insightful)

    by c ( 8461 ) <beauregardcp@gmail.com> on Saturday February 24, 2018 @07:53PM (#56183059)

    If you're arguing that consumers shouldn't be able to fix stuff "because security", then we presume that you're promising the stuff you sell actually is secure and that you're willing to accept 100% liability when things get hacked?

    * crickets *

    Well then, fuck you too.

    • Their tact is that since their product will be 'locked down' we will not have the ability to even determine if the security is at fault. They want black boxes everywhere that absolve them of blame.

      • I call BS on the grounds all data has already been stolen. When we won't even hold equifax responsible for collecting data on all Americans, most of which is against thier will and or knowledge, they can simply get fucked.

  • "Zecher said that allowing device owners or independent repair professionals to service smart home devices and connected appliances could expose consumer data to hackers or identity thieves."

    "That's our job."

  • I have never walked into a house that had a router less than five years old. I keep mine for 10 years at least, it's a natural lifetime. Do any manufacturers provide software updates for hardware > 2 years old? no. I have two google nexus 5 phones, no software support at all I'm sure appliance companies said, sorry your washer is two years old, we don't stock those parts, they wouldn't stay in business very long. I don't understand making objects smart suddenly makes their useful lives shorter than a gerbil's.

  • There is an easy fix to the "Tech Group's" fallacious "survey" concerns about devices connected to the internet: just don't buy devices connected to the internet that don't need connecting to the internet. My fridge, my stove, my vacuum, my washer, my drier, my water heater, my breaker box, my...

    Besides, those are not really what the issue is about. The issue stems from third parties, including users, not being able to repair their cars, trucks and tractors. I certainly do NOT need my tractors connected to

  • ... is for consumers to 'repair' their devices by disabling the phone home features. Or in the case of IoT devices with a legitimate need to be connected; to redirect the connection to a competing service or home server. So the vendor won't be able to monetize the collected data.

  • That has to be the worst excuse I have ever heard. I sincerely hope someone superglues their ass cheeks together in their sleep so they will stop spewing so much shit.

  • that many of the people who are pushing back against right-to-repair legislation and sentiments, are the same ones who are pushing STEM education and mandatory comp sci courses in high school. Do they really think that having greater numbers of technically skilled citizens won't result in a much bigger, more knowledgeable, and more effective push for right-to-repair? I rather think the swelling ranks of the tech savvy will insist on using their hard-won skills on their own behalf to repair, manage, and con

  • How do people who are not shilling for major corporations with nothing but a profit motive band together to address silly-assed arguments like this?

    Are there groups that won't be merely waved off as a bunch of insignificant cranks because they don't have lobbyists?

    EFF? Are they chiming in on this?

  • what the bull leaves out in the pasture! I will dissect anything I purchase if I decide to! If I can not I do not want it in my life.

    Just my 2 cents ;)

  • Hire someone to say Fucking Anything remotely coherent, put it on facebook, and people think it's the motherfucking Gospel.

    As long as there's a way to program the original device, someone will eventually hack it.

  • Now that the industry has admitted how dangerous these products could be, they should be held 100% responsible for securing them. Any breach, especially on a locked down device that the consumer did not or could not mess with, would be their liability.

    Since the devices might outlive the companies that sold them, all such devices must carry insurance, premium paid by the manufacturer, to make good on any damage they might cause.

    Only when there is an actual cost that affects their bottom line these guys w

  • Some enterprising manufacturer make say, a completely user repairable smartphone, and let the market decide.

    I can repair a present day smartphone as long as I can get the parts for it.

    But that's another thing. How long does the right to repair enforce availability of all of the parts in that smartphone. 10 years? 25? forever?

    Modular or component level repair?

    What level of acumen is the baseline user? Someone like me, who has operated on chips themselves, or Grandma who has never dissasembled anyth

  • It's what politicians and lobbyists do. Unfortunately our society is very susceptible to it. Maybe better education can make our country less susceptible to it. But with the way present-day politicians are slashing educational budgets, it doesn't look encouraging.

  • ... according to the organization’s survey of 1,015 Americans ... 84 percent told survey takers that they value the security of their data over convenience or speed of service.

    So if they had asked me: What do you value most:

    • A: Data security
    • B: Convenience
    • C: Speed of service
      • I would probably have answered "A". The inappropriately named "Security Innovation Center" seems to be saying this means consumers don't want the right to repair. If they said "speed of service", in that context I would have been thinking "network throughput" when what they meant was "time to repair". Use of ambiguous or duplicitous language in a poll is unforgivable.

        In any case, I'm not trying to fix or

Slashdot Top Deals

Bus error -- driver executed.

Close