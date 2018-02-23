More Than 40% of Global Log-in Attempts Are Malicious (infosecurity-magazine.com) 9
More than 40% of global log-in attempts are malicious thanks to bot-driven credential stuffing attacks, according to the latest report from Akamai. From a report: The cloud delivery provider's latest State of the Internet/Security report for Q4 2017 comprised analysis from over 7.3 trillion bot requests per month. It claimed that such requests account for over 30% of all web traffic across its platform per day, excluding video streaming. However, malicious activity has seen a sharp increase, as cyber-criminals look to switch botnets from DDoS attacks to using stolen credentials to try to access online accounts. Of the 17 billion login requests Akamai tracked in November and December, over two-fifths (43%) were used for credential abuse. The figure rose to a staggering 82% for the hospitality industry.
Create a new AWS account, and create a new AWS instance. Allow normal login (not just SSH), and don't do any sort of IP restriction. Watch your logs. Your instance will be noticed very quickly, and will be flooded by bots attempting to brute-force a login. FWIW, the bots are all from Eastern Europe and Asia, or at least they were the last time I tried this (a few years ago). It's pretty crazy.
