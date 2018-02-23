Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Security The Internet

More Than 40% of Global Log-in Attempts Are Malicious (infosecurity-magazine.com) 9

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
More than 40% of global log-in attempts are malicious thanks to bot-driven credential stuffing attacks, according to the latest report from Akamai. From a report: The cloud delivery provider's latest State of the Internet/Security report for Q4 2017 comprised analysis from over 7.3 trillion bot requests per month. It claimed that such requests account for over 30% of all web traffic across its platform per day, excluding video streaming. However, malicious activity has seen a sharp increase, as cyber-criminals look to switch botnets from DDoS attacks to using stolen credentials to try to access online accounts. Of the 17 billion login requests Akamai tracked in November and December, over two-fifths (43%) were used for credential abuse. The figure rose to a staggering 82% for the hospitality industry.

  • I'm sorry (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I keep losing my post-it notes.

  • 99% on my vm (Score:3)

    by imidan ( 559239 ) on Friday February 23, 2018 @12:20PM (#56176615)
    I have a VM with a hosting service where I run Ubuntu to host some things like svn and other small services. According to the ssh logs, where bots are trying to log in constantly, and the apache logs, where bots are constantly trying to access admin pages for services I don't run, I'd say that more than 99% of login attempts are malicious on that host. That's without advertising the IP or hostname anywhere; the bots just found it over time. I do run fail2ban, so they eventually get blocked, but there's an endless supply of them.

  • Create a new AWS account, and create a new AWS instance. Allow normal login (not just SSH), and don't do any sort of IP restriction. Watch your logs. Your instance will be noticed very quickly, and will be flooded by bots attempting to brute-force a login. FWIW, the bots are all from Eastern Europe and Asia, or at least they were the last time I tried this (a few years ago). It's pretty crazy.

    I don't know about other cloud services, but I wonder about AWS policies. You can set a warning when your monthly sp

  • That high? (Score:3)

    by Obfuscant ( 592200 ) on Friday February 23, 2018 @12:24PM (#56176649)
    I should send these guys my log files. I'm sitting here watching a site in China trying to ssh connect to just one of mine every few minutes, even though it has always gotten a connection refused response. I have other sites where the logs are almost nothing but failed login attempts from the same site, with an hourly DHCP lease renewal thrown in just to break the monotony.

    I'd say more like 99% of attempts are malicious.

