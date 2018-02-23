OpenBSD Releases Meltdown Patch (theregister.co.uk) 26
OpenBSD's Meltdown patch has landed, in the form of a Version 11 code update that separates user memory pages from the kernel's -- pretty much the same approach as was taken in the Linux kernel. From a report: A few days after the Meltdown/Spectre bugs emerged in January, OpenBSD's Phillip Guenther responded to user concerns with a post saying the operating system's developers were working out what to do. Now he's revealed the approach used to fix the free OS: "When a syscall, trap, or interrupt takes a CPU from userspace to kernel the trampoline code switches page tables, switches stacks to the thread's real kernel stack, then copies over the necessary bits from the trampoline stack. On return to userspace the opposite occurs: recreate the iretq frame on the trampoline stack, switch stack, switch page tables, and return to userspace." That explanation is somewhat obscure to non-developers, but there's a more readable discussion of what the project's developers had in mind from January, here.
this patch was for meltdown only which doesn't affect AMD; note the situation for the various types of SPECTRE are a mess, even the chip makers are floundering around. Intel put out yet another new spectre variant firmware fix *yesterday*!
Are we so sure it does not affect AMD? (Score:3)
I have nothing against AMD, and in general support competition for Intel...
But are we truly sure the Meltdown approach cannot work on AMD? From all of the reading I did doing the Meltdown fiasco, it seemed like the people who came up with Meltdown thought it might work on AMD, they could just not get the timing to work quite right in a proof of concept attack the way they could with Intel...
Is there a more detailed technical description laying out exactly why AMD processors are for sure immune to the Meltd
Only AMD escaped? Only Intel is affected by Meltdown.
There were two recent vulnerability announcements.
Meltdown (which affects only Intel)
Spectre (which affects Intel, AMD, ARM, and probably more)
Intel has done a *great* job of making it sound like they're one and the same, and everyone's affected.
Meltdown is fixable.
Spectre isn't fully fixable yet, afaik.
On a related note, think about what Spectre really means for your public cloud workloads...
Intel propaganda have tried to make people think Spectre == Meltdown and so all processor manufacturers are equally affected.
That is of course not true. But Intel have succeeded in planting that even into technical people.
"AMD processors are not subject to the types of attacks that the kernel page table isolation feature protects against. The AMD microarchitecture does not allow memory references, including speculative references, that access higher privileged data when running in a lesser privileged mode when that access would result in a page fault."
That's technical enough. No matter how the timing is tweaked AMD isn't vulnerable.
AMD is affected by things similar to Spectre, slightly less than Intel but still an issue. It doesn't have the specific Meltdown vulnerability.
The real question is what does all this context switching cost in terms of speed and system resources.
Great work everyone!
Another monolithic kernel, another Meltdown patch.
Serious question: are microkernels (Minix, Hurd, Zircon) affected in the same way? In any way?
Problem is, when I've Googled this, I get nothing for Hurd, I get "Yay Zircon Fuchsia runs!", and I for Minix, I can only turn up results complaining about a version of Minix being part of the IME. So without being edumacated on the topic,
Meltdown and Spectre are huge issues for Microkernels. For details see the answer to a question to one of the Hurd developers after the end of the FOSDEM 2018 talk on Hurd's PCI arbiter [fosdem.org] (minute 31:19 of the video)
