Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Intel Security

OpenBSD Releases Meltdown Patch (theregister.co.uk) 26

Posted by msmash from the better-late-than-never dept.
OpenBSD's Meltdown patch has landed, in the form of a Version 11 code update that separates user memory pages from the kernel's -- pretty much the same approach as was taken in the Linux kernel. From a report: A few days after the Meltdown/Spectre bugs emerged in January, OpenBSD's Phillip Guenther responded to user concerns with a post saying the operating system's developers were working out what to do. Now he's revealed the approach used to fix the free OS: "When a syscall, trap, or interrupt takes a CPU from userspace to kernel the trampoline code switches page tables, switches stacks to the thread's real kernel stack, then copies over the necessary bits from the trampoline stack. On return to userspace the opposite occurs: recreate the iretq frame on the trampoline stack, switch stack, switch page tables, and return to userspace." That explanation is somewhat obscure to non-developers, but there's a more readable discussion of what the project's developers had in mind from January, here.

OpenBSD Releases Meltdown Patch More | Reply

OpenBSD Releases Meltdown Patch

Comments Filter:
  • I am running AMD processors. Does this affect me, or only Intel processors?

    • this patch was for meltdown only which doesn't affect AMD; note the situation for the various types of SPECTRE are a mess, even the chip makers are floundering around. Intel put out yet another new spectre variant firmware fix *yesterday*!

      • OK thanks. So Meltdown doesn't affect AMD, just Intel processors.

      • I have nothing against AMD, and in general support competition for Intel...

        But are we truly sure the Meltdown approach cannot work on AMD? From all of the reading I did doing the Meltdown fiasco, it seemed like the people who came up with Meltdown thought it might work on AMD, they could just not get the timing to work quite right in a proof of concept attack the way they could with Intel...

        Is there a more detailed technical description laying out exactly why AMD processors are for sure immune to the Meltd

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by XanC ( 644172 )

          Only AMD escaped? Only Intel is affected by Meltdown.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by llamalad ( 12917 )

            There were two recent vulnerability announcements.

            Meltdown (which affects only Intel)
            Spectre (which affects Intel, AMD, ARM, and probably more)

            Intel has done a *great* job of making it sound like they're one and the same, and everyone's affected.

            Meltdown is fixable.

            Spectre isn't fully fixable yet, afaik.

            On a related note, think about what Spectre really means for your public cloud workloads...

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Megol ( 3135005 )

            Intel propaganda have tried to make people think Spectre == Meltdown and so all processor manufacturers are equally affected.

            That is of course not true. But Intel have succeeded in planting that even into technical people.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Megol ( 3135005 )

          "AMD processors are not subject to the types of attacks that the kernel page table isolation feature protects against. The AMD microarchitecture does not allow memory references, including speculative references, that access higher privileged data when running in a lesser privileged mode when that access would result in a page fault."

          That's technical enough. No matter how the timing is tweaked AMD isn't vulnerable.

    • AMD is affected by things similar to Spectre, slightly less than Intel but still an issue. It doesn't have the specific Meltdown vulnerability.

      The real question is what does all this context switching cost in terms of speed and system resources.

  • Hugs all around! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Great work everyone!

  • Well, sure ... that's what I was going to say.

  • Another monolithic kernel, another Meltdown patch.

    Serious question: are microkernels (Minix, Hurd, Zircon) affected in the same way? In any way?

    Problem is, when I've Googled this, I get nothing for Hurd, I get "Yay Zircon Fuchsia runs!", and I for Minix, I can only turn up results complaining about a version of Minix being part of the IME. So without being edumacated on the topic,

Slashdot Top Deals

Understanding is always the understanding of a smaller problem in relation to a bigger problem. -- P.D. Ouspensky

Close