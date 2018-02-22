Botched npm Update Crashes Linux Systems, Forces Users to Reinstall (bleepingcomputer.com) 153
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: A bug in npm (Node Package Manager), the most widely used JavaScript package manager, will change ownership of crucial Linux system folders, such as /etc, /usr, /boot. Changing ownership of these files either crashes the system, various local apps, or prevents the system from booting, according to reports from users who installed npm v5.7.0. -- the buggy npm update. Users who installed this update -- mostly developers and software engineers -- will likely have to reinstall their system from scratch or restore from a previous system image.
A shitscript package manager that does a chmod of
/etc and /boot?
More likely someone whose main development platform is Windows.
More likely someone whose main development platform is Windows.
Considering the amount of developers (and slashdot readers) that have very little grasp of operating system concepts like file permissions this is not a given.
How come a script can adjust permissions on critical system directories?
It's always seemed a bit odd that Linux runs stuff like this as the superuser who can basically do anything. No granularity, no account just for installing JavaScript (!) packages... It's like Windows XP again.
Rescue mode (Score:5, Informative)
If it is a file permission issue... boot from install disk into rescue mode... chmod and reboot. I don't get it.
It's funny because windows almost always automatically recovers from problems these days. It's literally generations ahead of Linux unfortunately and osx.
I guess it's because they had lots of mistakes to learn from
I'm guessing you haven't run updates on Windows 10 before.
Re: Rescue mode (Score:4, Informative)
I had an update take down all three of the PCs where I work (to be fair, they're the exact same system, so it could be at least partially HPs fault).
I had to do a clean reinstall. Zero data was lost, but it was a huge pain in the ass.
"Windows recovers from some things well, others... not so much. Same can be said with Linux and OS X"
Don't know about Windows, I haven't run it in 10 years. But, I run KDE Neon on top of Btrfs and there isn't a better FS for Linux than Btrfs. Making snapshots of @ and @home take only seconds and doesn't use any HD space. Rolling back to your last snapshot to recover from anything takes less than 2-3 minutes.
Haha, hahahahaha, haaaahahahahaha.
In Windows you can indeed change boot file permissions and the system won't care a bit because everything ignores or is capable of ignoring it. That is wrong.
Also, recovery is easy for Linux, you can chroot and apt reinstall everything or manually recover permissions. Windows has no package manager much less repair installed applications.
Yes, but I've had problems before where different sub-directories had different permission requirements. Sometimes reinstalling is easier than tracking down every change, especially if you've got decent backups.
windows has better group permissions and muilt use (Score:2)
windows has better group permissions and multi user ones.
Not really. It's just that a lot of Unix people don't use/know about ACLs in Linux. try man setfacl.
In general, you can achieve similar results using conventional unix permissions, but it takes a bit more work. You just create a group to represent a directory tree that needs to be useable by a subset of the users on the system, and then assign the relevant users to that group.
but how much software does it by ACL's? (Score:2)
but how much software does it by ACL's? some from repo installs may just do it the old non ACL way.
Other than the system tools, why should it be up to the software to deal with it at all?
I use ACLs in a few situations and take care of the apps that don't even know ACLs exist (all of them) using default ACLs on the relevant directories.
In general, you can achieve similar results using conventional unix permissions, but it takes a bit more work.
"
In practice it really only comes up in a small subset of use cases.
Permissions, abstractions (Score:2)
Granted, but that's not necessarily a good argument. Standard Unix permissions provide a fairly limited set of abstractions. You have groups, users, and anyone; read, write, and execute; and a few other flags. It's concise, capable of expressing anything you like, and very efficient. One can say the same thing about assembly code. In both cases, having better abstractions is necessary, and the most important factor is the amount of time required by the various developers. And on that note, I must say that I
In general most developers don't really know any system. How do you think devops came to be.
Just shut up and run this bash script to start the system, you lowly op. And quit trying to show that you know nothing about software architecture...
Not always easy if the change was recursive from /.
/. With RHEL at least you can fix most of it with rpm, but it doesn't get everything and something is always missed.
And of course 3rd party and custom utilities installed there will not be recovered.
yum reinstall * and reedit any changes by hand (Score:2)
yum reinstall * and reedit any changes by hand?
That will be $75/HR or I can just reload from backup.
Sounds simple. But what about 3rd party apps installed or apps developed in-house? If there are a fair number of those you're hosed.
You only charge $75/hour??? Have some self-respect for the profession, man!
Re:Rescue mode (Score:5, Informative)
More precisely, I don't know exactly what should be readable by all vs readable by certain groups vs readable by root only in /etc, /usr, /boot.
I say again: It's not acceptable to make your users go through that work. And I also say again: automatically and implicitly trusting package maintainers to do the right thing is awful security policy and awful from a reliability standpoint. All updates should be tested before they are deployed. For home users this isn't practical and we have to rely on the distros to do this for us. Trust breaks down severely when fuckups like this go through and it lends credence to people who don't update their software automatically on the grounds mentioned above. This is bad when actual security fixes need to be deployed out, and it's all the more crucial for ALL software maintainers in OSS to make sure their shit works. Trust is the currency of OSS, and unlike dollars, you can't get some more by going to the bank, you have to earn it.
All they have to do is use a scratch system or recover from backup.
"automatically and implicitly trusting package maintainers to do the right thing is awful security policy and awful from a reliability standpoint."
And this is why this, 2018, is the year of Linux as THE desktop.
so one script for each os base line? and not added (Score:2)
so one script for each os base line? and not any added software that has it's own per app rights.
Re: (Score:3)
The people most likely to be using npm, and an apparently untested bleeding-edge version of it that gets pushed out automagically (there's a separate bug that pushed out 5.7.0 prematurely), deserve this rancid dog food. This is incontrovertible proof that the JS community lacks competence and leadership.
No,
/etc,
there are varied permissions in my etc folder
not everything is owned by root:root
do you know off the top of your head the permissions of all files and folders in
good on you.
I remain of the opinion... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: I remain of the opinion... (Score:3)
Good luck with that. Having a packafing system for a language allows consistency across platforms. Otherwise you're at thw mercy of the platform team, or you have to maintain separate packages for platforms woth different release and maintenance cadences.
Just as the all powerful and all knowing neck-beards intended!
If it can't be written in awk, sed, bash or perl, does it need to be written at all?
What if you need to install python to run the python install scripts to install python?
Re:I remain of the opinion... (Score:5, Informative)
I'd recommend watching this talk:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
or if you prefer, the excellent-as-usual LWN summary:
https://lwn.net/Articles/71231... [lwn.net]
I don't like the language-specific package manager situation either, but the way these languages split things up does not lend itself well to the distro packaging model either unfortunately.
Eh, not really, except *maybe* the rust situation, but even that has been accommodated (by having the major version of a package embedded in the name of the package).
First, the general answer that 'locks on to versions' is a recipe for security and bug nightmares. In that universe, no longer is it feasible for a foundational library to fix the problems they caused all on their own, becuase the apps statically linked. An openssl tweak means the world has to be rebuilt becuase everyone baked it in instead o
When I ship software, the "language packager" is my first step to make a distro package. However, a large contingent of my users use the language package management to get the applications to use directly, despite having zero developer interest.
Re:I remain of the opinion... (Score:5, Insightful)
This.
Or nothing other than the system package manager should run as root. Create a top level sub directory and a product specific user/group. And then let it run in it's own file space as its own user. There is very little on a *NIX system that HAS to be owned by root. As long as it's readable and executable by all, that's good enough.
Indeed. Install as Root is the killer of both *nix and Windows. What is the point of having a permission system if every program we run needs to have root on install.
IOS taught us the right way. That we should be able to install third party software and not give it complete control of our systems. Well, almost...
Some npm packages are as little as 7 lines of code... they have more metadata than content. Do you really want all that (350,000 packages as of January 2017) cluttering up your OS-level package manager?
That's a problem in and of itself. There's no sane reason for such a small function to be a library all it's own, rather than coordinated in a larger, cohesive project.
I remain of the opinion that none of those "language specifically package managers" have no place on Linux systems. They should use the operating systems package managers and tools.
Language specific package managers have a place on Linux systems? !!true
Note that I agree with you, however people going after copr or ppa sorts of repositories have equal amounts of ability to screw over a system. The general impatience that leads to using the free0for-all package manager associated with a language will also lead to a free-for-all of yum/apt repositories.
Of course, the quality of rollback solutions is higher with the distro manage, hence my agreeing with you, but the problem is still complex beyond just using the crappier package management.
node.js is malware (Score:1)
Another good example of why millenial hipsters have a lot to learn. While javascript outside a browser isn't the core problem here, it's a symptom of the problem. Another symptom of that same problems is a package manager that does idiotic stuff like this, and apparently needs more than userspace perms to run?
permissions (Score:1)
If one knows the correct permissions, you could just change them back (via grml or so).
That said, this is bad. It underlines related issues of the apparently bad package management situation we're in. Why can I not install all my software through a good package manager? GNU Guix?
If a system is "in production" but using npm to manage it, that backup database is not particularly relevant to the state of the system. I have seen projects that say to install an rpm, then immediately start modifying parts of it becuase the developer wanted to customize. Use of the package manager means discipline, and using npm to deploy stuff as admin represents *not* having that discipline.
"Well, it seemed like a good idea at the time. But looking back, I can see it was a bad idea giving guns to monkeys."
You don't have to be root to run it?
(that was a joke btw)
The only reason to run npm as root is the same as the only reason to run pip as root.
Instead, you should use nvm or something similar with node stuff, and virtualenv with python stuff, then you don't need root.
Fix Already Out (Score:1)
Fix [dragonflybsd.org] available now.
Ugh (Score:3)
1. There is no reason to run a language-specific packager as root, whether npm, pip, composer, maven, etc. Either the package manager makes packages available to the user in $HOME, or there exists some kind of virtual environment tool. Use them.
2. Why is NPM chowning anything?
3. Read the thread, the attitudes there are unfortunate to say the least. A new version of NPM is provided when using NPM to upgrade itself without any arguments, and it grabs a "pre-release" version without warning? The version number is 5.7.0, not 5.7.0-beta or 5.7.0-rc1 or whatever. The NPM people violated semver. So there was no obvious way to know this is not an official release.
chown? (Score:2)
Maybe those "developers" and "engineers" need to learn how to fix their systems with the super-advanced CHOWN command, instead of reinstalling??
Re: (Score:3)
Easy, because there's a large body of content saying "it's ok to do all that stuff, because continuous delivery!".
Some people will say "but that's not what it means" and some of those will have very reasonable implementations and call it that. While they are doing right by themselves and their team, they only make the problem worse because others see 'success' and decide that downloading and random code in production is ok, because this other guy did it and it seemed to work out.
sudo bites again (Score:2)
What is not mentioned in the summary is that the bug only shows up when using sudo.
Sudo is a nightmare, both technically and psychologically (strangely, it's seems easier to run 'sudo npm' or 'sudo fuck_me' than running the same commands when logged in as root).
/usr and /etc, and ignoring any prefix I might have set.
/usr and /etc, and ign
Good luck. You're going to get downvoted to hell with that kind of talk
:) The sudo / debian cancer is everywhere. This is the same class of people who think doing things like:
curl http://foo.bar.com/install.sh | sh -
Is completely acceptable. The same class of people who fail to understand the difference between
/usr/bin and /bin, basic understanding of UNIX permissions, or group ownership. Wouldn't at all surprise me if "docker" is proposed as a solution.
Fun link : https://github.com/nodejs/securi
It's really ubunutu that popularized sudo as 'the way'.
To be fair, the order of the day prior to that was that people logged in as root to avoid the hassle, sudo is better than that.
To those suggesting 'su is better' or 'ssh root@localhost' is better, any popularized approach would ultimately land in the same land of abuses.
Of course unless you setup sudo
:NOPASSWD, that's just stupid and not the way any of those things come by default.
My first command when doing admin stuff is usually "sudo -i" to get me a root user shell. Repeatedly typing "sudo" is a waste of 5 keystrokes.
# sudo su -
Wow! Just. Wow! (Score:1)
Imagine if that had happened with Apple.
Slashdot would have completely filled-up their Servers by now with the Hand-Wringing and Apple-Hating Diatribe.
Think about it.
NPM - Noiseless Penguin Murderer (Score:1)
mtree(8) (Score:2)
NAME
mtree -- map a directory hierarchy
SYNOPSIS
mtree [-LPUcdeinqruxw] [-f spec] [-f spec] [-K keywords] [-k keywords]
[-p path] [-s seed] [-X exclude-list]
DESCRIPTION
The mtree utility compares the file hierarchy rooted in the current
directory against a specification read from the standard in
Why is root involved? (Score:1)
Chroot into your damaged install, mount a devtmpfs and a
/proc, maybe /sys,
then, "for p in $(rpm -qa); do rpm --setperms $p; done"
Works on rpm-based distros at least.
If it's changing all the modes to 000 or something, do a "chmod -R 755
/etc" or something on whatever files are causing trouble, then run the above to restore them to the correct state.
Yeah, I was going to post something similar. Unfortunately, of course, you're still hosed on userland files and anything non-packaged. And the kind of people running bleeding edge npm are probably those who barely understand permissions to begin with.
On any RHEL system that's the first place I'd start, then try to pick through the debris of what was left.
If you are using something like npm, odds are the rpm databse is only a vaague hint of what a fraction of the system used to look like. That admin is already down the path of ignoring the OS packager, so expectation that it will repair completely is low.
Back in the late '90s, I was doing tech support for an ISP, and part of my job was running database queries (through shell scripts) while logged into a server via telnet. (The server was behind the firewall and you couldn't reach it from outside, so this was safe.) Some of the scripts used sudo, but I
so when I run "sudo apt-get update" i'm doing it wrong?
If I don't run "apt-get update" as root it doesn't work. Does that mean Debian has been doing it wrong for two decades?