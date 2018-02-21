Intel Has a New Spectre and Meltdown Firmware Patch For You To Try Out (betanews.com) 115
Mark Wilson writes: The Spectre/Meltdown debacle continues to rumble on, and now the chip manufacturer has announced the availability of a new 'microcode solution' to the vulnerability. The updated firmware applies to 6th, 7th and 8th Generation Intel Core devices, and the release sees the company crossing its fingers and hoping that everything works out this time.
This is Intel's second attempt at patching the vulnerability, and this time around both the company and its customers will be praying that the fix for Skylake, Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake chips actually does the job.
I'm waiting for the point when the Intel patch does less damage than Spectre and Meltdown. Are we there yet?
Does losing up to ~30% of your chip's speed mean more or less damage to you, to your usual workload, to the threat model you feel as better applying to your person?
Now feeling a bit smug about my move back to AMD. Pure dumb luck that it doesn't get Spectred of course, but this is just one reason I like Zen more than Core arch.
Ah, I meant Meltdown of course, not Spectre.
It's academic anyway. You can't get the patch yourself, you have to wait for your motherboard manufacturer to release BIOS update.
Intel hasn't updated it's boards yet. Probably never will.
Not keen to be a guinea pig
Nonsense. He would have inserted how his hosts file utility protects against Spectre and Meltdown. And you can totally trust a guy whose website for his tool still shows Windows NT 4.0 screenshots!
APK is a myth anyway. His sightings are about as credible as pictures of the Loch Ness monster.
"...this time around both the company and its customers will be praying that the fix for Skylake, Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake chips actually does the job."
I can understand the masses praying for a legitimate fix, but the company is praying this will work? Did they suddenly abandon the concept of testing prior to release?
I mean, it's not like Intel has to go digging to find a metric fuckton of affected hardware...
My thoughts and prayers go out to Intel processors everywhere.
Agile is the practice of building software without first figuring out what kind of software you need to build. It IS development by prayer - build something, anything, and then pray that it somehow related to the user's need.
Full speed ahead and let's pray the shields hold up!
That's only even one small team!
I don't think the free Mountain Dew in the breakroom is helping any, either. Nor does the Free Pizza Fridays.
I've spent some time in the Portland area, including near the Intel campus, and I have to say that if the team is entirely made up of H1B recipients then you'll get like, 3 times as many team members per metric ton compared to using domestic neckbeards.
You are assuming that Intel does testing in the first place. We now know that they prefer to pray than test. "Our Father, who art in Silicon Valley, hallowed be thy chipsets. Thy breadboards come, thy NAND gates done, on XOR as it is in RAM. Give us this day our daily clock speed and lead us not into a Meltdown but deliver us from AMD. For thine is the multi-core, the multi-thread, and the L3 cache forever. Amen."
Perhaps they're an AMD shop?
Who writes these taglines? This is clearly not a Meltdown patch at all, so it shouldn't be mentioned anywhere.
Take it easy, brah, don't have a meltdown
There was a campy, over-the-top parody TV show called "Sledge Hammer" back in the 80s... although even if you're old enough, you may not remember it since it wasn't exactly a roaring success. The "protagonist" (using that term loosely) was a gun-happy cop whose solution to everything involved using his gun. If someone was stealing a candy bar, he might shoot the candy bar out of the perp's hands, for instance. If an old lady missed her bus, he might shoot out the tires of the bus.
Anyway, right now Intel reminds me of the show's intro. Most of it just featured glamour shots of Sledge Hammer's gun... but, at the end, Sledge Hammer says "Trust me, I know what I'm doing", and he shoots - but the bullet miscarries, resulting in a (virtual) bullet hole on your TV screen.
That's Intel, in a nutshell.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Love it!
Another great show I managed to kill off... When I really like a show, you can pretty much guarantee it's not going to last. At least this one made it a couple seasons.
RIP Max Headroom, Twin Peaks, Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Firefly - and too many others to mention. Some of them you can't even get on DVD, the interest is so low...
Could you do the rest of the world a favour and develop a keen interest in the Kardashians?
kthanksbye
Yes. It's called Star Trek DS9.
I should have seen this joke coming, but never the less.... You owe me a new keyboard.
Max Headroom was certainly a great movie. But that TV show they made of it really sucked bad.
It was the only show on TV when I was a child where I would watch the awesome intro, and then change the channel when the show started.
Ah memories. I loved my early 80s trash TV...and it was trash. Holy shit was it trash.
Still loved it.
Ha, I used to watch that. It was entertaining for the time. Too bad it ended on that cliffhanger.
Ya gotta admit, AMD had much cooler names for their CPUs than Intel did.
Ha, one of my favorite shows from the 80s! Those were good times. I have the collection, and I'll still break it out every so often.
I loved that 80s series as a callow ant.
:D
Good times man. Good times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGoU7urNTbI [youtube.com]
You can fix it with a flat-head screwdriver by prying the damn thing off your motherboard.
-Homer
why not? My understanding was that meltdown was based on predictive branching, in which case if you disable predictive branching it doesn't happen.
Granted, that's a pretty heavyhanded fix, but there may be other ways that are still down to changing the cpu microcode...
I think you have confused meltdown and spectre.
Spectre impacts everything and is basically not something that can really go away. It will be haunting us for a long time, which is why they called it "Spectre." The upside is it's extremely difficult to exploit in a meaningful way.
Meltdown is actually fixable since it's a bounds check that intel doesn't enforce when they are supposed to. The microcode and firmware can both be fixed to resolve that issue.
Heavy handed is why not. A patch that literally makes your CPU perform like something from the 90s is not a patch which 'works'.
It's a bit funny that this post is 5 Informative. It is exactly the wrong way around. Meltdown can be fixed with a patch. It involves speculating across a hardware security barrier, which is something that microcode has a chance to detect.
Spectre, on the other hand, does not involve speculating into inaccessible memory. It just involves speculating into memory that the program (typically a jit compiler) is carefully avoiding touching.
Let me know how it goes, everyone! I'll see you all in therapy...
Let me know how it goes, everyone! I'll see you all in therapy...
The meeting is in the next room to the "Patch Tuesday Support Group", down the hall from "Dependency Hell Anonymous", right?
But I just got all my shit working again....
the release sees the company crossing its fingers and hoping that everything works out this time
Intel has relationships with pretty much every computer OEM and cloud computing provider -- why do they need to cross their fingers and hope for the best when they can get their partners (who are just as motivated as Intel to have a usable solution) involved in large-scale tests?
Intel has relationships with pretty much every computer OEM and cloud computing provider -- why do they need to cross their fingers and hope for the best when they can get their partners (who are just as motivated as Intel to have a usable solution) involved in large-scale tests?
One possible answer is because those others might just discover other security vulnerabilities in the silicon, possibly either unintentional in nature and/or some that were requested/ordered to be left in or deliberately inserted by US TLAs.
Strat
Hey, Google only notified them in June and maybe they were going to get around to working on it after the holidays. And there are two new variants out this week that aren't considered, so be ready for the next round in a month or so as well.
You can't expect Intel to get these things done immediately, people! (the class action suits are going to love that they didn't fix it with six months' warning).
Hey, Google only notified them in June and maybe they were going to get around to working on it after the holidays. And there are two new variants out this week that aren't considered, so be ready for the next round in a month or so as well.
You can't expect Intel to get these things done immediately, people! (the class action suits are going to love that they didn't fix it with six months' warning).
This sounds very much like the Navy-owned submarine torbedo development facility, at the beginning of WWII. They sounded just the same and showed the same organizational problems, when the torbedoes that the submariners used failed to explode, over and over. Like 8 fired and one worked!
They were later found to have half a dozen serious bugs and defects, which had never been tested. Estimated to have caused a number of our ships to be destroyed and over 800 people to be killed!
And not all computers just run
Ok, understandably, the ignorance of many comments here make sense on the surface: Intel how long really does it take you to fix this, you incompetent bunch of nerfherders!
Well, my guess, is that the fix was pretty much knocked out within days. Then a bit longer to get it 99.9% right. Then a month to get it 99.99% right. Then three months to get it validated, and verified, to 99.999% right.
Intel needs to be 99.9999% right because of the volume of different designs and chips out there and the possibility of
For Metldown, the quality of the last patch they offered, which was so bad that company after company said "don't install that" (though, AFAIK, only Linus added "garbage") seems to indicate that they didn't start development of the patch until after public notice.
Spectre is a different problem, but Meltdown ought to be fixable, if only by disabling the running speculative execution. (Whether they can do better than that I wouldn't guess.) OTOH, that approach should also solve Spectre...but nobody wants to
Skylake launched Q3 2015. So Intel is pushing the patch for barely more than 2 years worth of product. What about the millions (billions?) of systems out there that were not replaced in the past two years? Are they going the same way of Android in the "well fuck, sucks to be you!" mentality of security because the device isn't the absolute latest and greatest? I'm thinking they only supported back that far is because there are Xeon-D CPUs that launched Q1 2018 with Skylake architecture, and Intel is all over that Xeon-D right now (this is what Facebook is now using)
My guess is that they will go back further than they need to in order to cover all their products under warranty. Anything beyond that is them just being nice.
Well, my next CPUs will be AMDs, for the foreseeable future. Fuck Intel.
Buy a new CPU soon that will be tested before its approved for the production line.
Don't we have a chimp or a rabbit that we could test this stuff on first?
Always mount a scratch monkey [edp.org].
Don't we have a chimp or a rabbit that we could test this stuff on first?
No, but we have a bunch of dumb ass naked apes.
Sure, trim the neckbeard back a bit and call it a "chimp," nobody will notice.
Also, I think that rabbit was an ewok yesterday, so be careful.
Well
https://downloadcenter.intel.c... [intel.com]
finds only ancient, 2017 microcode version
:-(
But more crashes!
Is Intel still shipping processors with these vulnerabilities?
If so, you have to ask "what the hell are they thinking"?
Would Ford or Chevy be allowed to keep selling a vehicle which was known to have defects that made it unroadworthy even before you drove it off the showroom floor?
"Moreover, there is a fix that the end user can apply as he sees fit."
Really? I thought it was still in beta-test, hence this discussion.
Thank you, official NSA statement.