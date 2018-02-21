Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Intel Has a New Spectre and Meltdown Firmware Patch For You To Try Out (betanews.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the second-time's-the-charm? dept.
Mark Wilson writes: The Spectre/Meltdown debacle continues to rumble on, and now the chip manufacturer has announced the availability of a new 'microcode solution' to the vulnerability. The updated firmware applies to 6th, 7th and 8th Generation Intel Core devices, and the release sees the company crossing its fingers and hoping that everything works out this time.

This is Intel's second attempt at patching the vulnerability, and this time around both the company and its customers will be praying that the fix for Skylake, Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake chips actually does the job.

