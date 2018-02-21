Intel Has a New Spectre and Meltdown Firmware Patch For You To Try Out (betanews.com) 26
Mark Wilson writes: The Spectre/Meltdown debacle continues to rumble on, and now the chip manufacturer has announced the availability of a new 'microcode solution' to the vulnerability. The updated firmware applies to 6th, 7th and 8th Generation Intel Core devices, and the release sees the company crossing its fingers and hoping that everything works out this time.
This is Intel's second attempt at patching the vulnerability, and this time around both the company and its customers will be praying that the fix for Skylake, Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake chips actually does the job.
Tricky decision (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm waiting for the point when the Intel patch does less damage than Spectre and Meltdown. Are we there yet?
Prayer vs. Testing. (Score:4)
"...this time around both the company and its customers will be praying that the fix for Skylake, Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake chips actually does the job."
I can understand the masses praying for a legitimate fix, but the company is praying this will work? Did they suddenly abandon the concept of testing prior to release?
I mean, it's not like Intel has to go digging to find a metric fuckton of affected hardware...
Who writes these taglines? (Score:3)
Who writes these taglines? This is clearly not a Meltdown patch at all, so it shouldn't be mentioned anywhere.
Reminds me of an old TV show (Score:4)
There was a campy, over-the-top parody TV show called "Sledge Hammer" back in the 80s... although even if you're old enough, you may not remember it since it wasn't exactly a roaring success. The "protagonist" (using that term loosely) was a gun-happy cop whose solution to everything involved using his gun. If someone was stealing a candy bar, he might shoot the candy bar out of the perp's hands, for instance. If an old lady missed her bus, he might shoot out the tires of the bus.
Anyway, right now Intel reminds me of the show's intro. Most of it just featured glamour shots of Sledge Hammer's gun... but, at the end, Sledge Hammer says "Trust me, I know what I'm doing", and he shoots - but the bullet miscarries, resulting in a (virtual) bullet hole on your TV screen.
That's Intel, in a nutshell.
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Love it!
Another great show I managed to kill off... When I really like a show, you can pretty much guarantee it's not going to last. At least this one made it a couple seasons.
RIP Max Headroom, Twin Peaks, Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Firefly - and too many others to mention. Some of them you can't even get on DVD, the interest is so low...
Re: (Score:2)
Ah memories. I loved my early 80s trash TV...and it was trash. Holy shit was it trash.
Still loved it.
Spectre only (Score:3)
Waiting for the next /. how-it-went update (Score:4, Funny)
Let me know how it goes, everyone! I'll see you all in therapy...
Re: (Score:2)
Let me know how it goes, everyone! I'll see you all in therapy...
The meeting is in the next room to the "Patch Tuesday Support Group", down the hall from "Dependency Hell Anonymous", right?
Why do they need to rely on hope? (Score:2)
the release sees the company crossing its fingers and hoping that everything works out this time
Intel has relationships with pretty much every computer OEM and cloud computing provider -- why do they need to cross their fingers and hope for the best when they can get their partners (who are just as motivated as Intel to have a usable solution) involved in large-scale tests?
They've only had since June (Score:2)
Hey, Google only notified them in June and maybe they were going to get around to working on it after the holidays. And there are two new variants out this week that aren't considered, so be ready for the next round in a month or so as well.
You can't expect Intel to get these things done immediately, people! (the class action suits are going to love that they didn't fix it with six months' warning).
Q3 2015 (Score:2)
Skylake launched Q3 2015. So Intel is pushing the patch for barely more than 2 years worth of product. What about the millions (billions?) of systems out there that were not replaced in the past two years? Are they going the same way of Android in the "well fuck, sucks to be you!" mentality of security because the device isn't the absolute latest and greatest? I'm thinking they only supported back that far is because there are Xeon-D CPUs that launched Q1 2018 with Skylake architecture, and Intel is all ove