Hackers Hijacked Tesla's Amazon Cloud Account To Mine Cryptocurrency

An unidentified hacker or hackers broke into a Tesla-owned Amazon cloud account and used it to "mine" cryptocurrency , security researchers said. The breach also exposed proprietary data for the electric carmaker. From a report:In a statement, Tesla said , "We maintain a bug bounty program to encourage this type of research, and we addressed this vulnerability within hours of learning about it. The impact seems to be limited to internally-used engineering test cars only, and our initial investigation found no indication that customer privacy or vehicle safety or security was compromised in any way."