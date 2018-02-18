Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Contractors Pose Cyber Risk To Government Agencies (betanews.com) 34

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Ian Barker, writing for BetaNews: While US government agencies are continuing to improve their security performance over time, the contractors they employ are failing to meet the same standards according to a new report. The study by security rankings specialist BitSight sampled over 1,200 federal contractors and finds that the security rating for federal agencies was 15 or more points higher than the mean of any contractor sector. It finds more than eight percent of healthcare and wellness contractors have disclosed a data breach since January 2016. Aerospace and defense firms have the next highest breach disclosure rate at 5.6 percent. While government has made a concerted effort to fight botnets in recent months, botnet infections are still prevalent among the government contractor base, particularly for healthcare and manufacturing contractors. The study also shows many contractors are not following best practices for network encryption and email security.

  • The OPM data breaches wins though (Score:3)

    by OffTheLip ( 636691 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @12:57PM (#56147662)
    The Feds Office of Personnel Management 2015 data breach wins (or loses) hands down. Not only an employee's personal info but family members and others included in "security" background checks. So, yeah, about those negligent contractors...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Yeah. Things were a lot better before the OPM got into the security clearance business. Who would have thought that the issues with and threats against defense, healthcare, law enforcement and other employees and contractors would differ?

  • In light of trying to dodge obligations and shortchanging the people doing the work, perhaps they might want to actually hire directly or have contract firms provide better conditions/terms.

    • I guess it's time for companies / government to make a choice:

      Cost vs Security.

      Real security is expensive and not something you can cut corners on if you're serious about it.

  • Simple solution (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @01:21PM (#56147788)

    Just tie the security clearances of the company's executives to the company's security. If the company's security is compromised, the executives lose their security clearances, leaving the corporation with two options, replace all the executives or forfeit it's government contracts.

  • AIA, a trade group, said 700,000 jobs were in the clearance process. This hurts national security, not helping. Robert Oppenheimer losing his clearance was obviously politically motivated. Junk it.

