US's Greatest Vulnerability is Ignoring the Cyber Threats From Our Adversaries, Foreign Policy Expert Says (cnbc.com) 21

America's greatest vulnerability is its continued inability to acknowledge the extent of its adversaries' capabilities when it comes to cyber threats, says Ian Bremmer, founder and president of leading political risk firm Eurasia Group. From a report: Speaking to CNBC from the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, the prominent American political scientist emphasized that there should be much more government-level concern and urgency over cyber risk. The adversarial states in question are what U.S. intelligence agencies call the "big four": Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran. "We're vulnerable because we continue to underestimate the capabilities in those countries. WannaCry, from North Korea -- no one in the U.S. cybersecurity services believed the North Koreans could actually do that," Bremmer described, naming the ransomware virus that crippled more than 200,000 computer systems across 150 countries in May of 2017.

Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, weighed in, stressing the economic cost of cyber crimes. "It is very hard to attribute cyberattacks to different actors or countries, but the cost is just unbelievable. Annually more than a thousand billion U.S. dollars are lost for companies or countries due to these attacks and our economy is more and more based on internet and data."

  • Well, possibly, just possibly (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, 2018 @10:47AM (#56147142)
    If we would acknowledge that the problem exists, rather than deny it because it somehow diminishes the ego of the current occupant of the Oval Office, we could start to do something about it.

  • The problem is of our own making (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Instead of the NSA working with privacy industry to fix exploits, it sits on them and weaponizes them. It means other parties who find the same can also exploit them against us. It makes all our security weak.

    Then we insist on putting industrial and military systems on the internet when smarter countries are moving the other way, sometimes even using paper records to make the data more difficult to steal. Not that paper data can't be stolen but it is harder to get a lot at once and it requires old fashioned

  • Biggest Cyberthreat (Score:3)

    by StormReaver ( 59959 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @11:11AM (#56147210)

    Our biggest cyberthreat is Windows. Until that thread is neutralized, we will continue to be unnecessarily vulnerable.

  • In other words: from everyone else on the planet!

  • That wall was painted years ago and they're just now realizing this?
  • As with terrorism, the biggest threat is from inside - home grown terrorists, not foreigners.

    It is likely that cyber vulnerabilities follow the same pattern. While everyone is busy looking for the overseas threat, the domestic (and government) hackers are spreading mayhem and chaos internally.

  • The biggest threat is incorrectly assessing and overreacting. The threat is there but making it out to be a bigger boogeyman than it really is can and will set in motion consequences both internal to the nation and outside it that will be extremely dangerous and difficult to walk back from. Don't let politicians influence you with their unbridled suspicion and fear. Remember these experts are paid by someone and they have personal incentives that drives their outspokenness.

  • The problem lies on a way more fundamental level...
    For instance, how much Equifax had to pay for leaking a whole ton of sensitive data? It was obviously less than enough.
    How much other companies who leaked medical data, credit card data, governmental data, electors data, had to pay for weak security?
    Not enough.
    US is it's own cyber threat, it doesn't need to label other ships as the enemy, it's sinking by itself.
    What's the response around security from US politicians? Let's use fearmongering against smartpho

