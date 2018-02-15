Mac and iOS Bug Crashes Apps With a Single Indian-Language Character (mashable.com) 39
A lone Indian-language character is crashing a number of messaging apps on iOS, users are reporting. The problem also extends to the Apple Watch and even Macs, all of which struggle to process the character specific to the Telugu language spoken in India.
huh (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
And I thought it was bad enough trying to understand them on support calls......
A UTF8 processing failure? (Score:4, Insightful)
In 2018? Apples quality control really is on the slide.
Either it can't process the utf8 code or its crashing when it doesn't have the font installed. Either way, these were solved problems 30 years ago, never mind now.
Re: (Score:2)
Solved 30 years ago? try 2017 [pcworld.com]...
Re: (Score:2)
That's not a UTF processing fail, it's just a MS fail.
Re: (Score:1)
this bug can be fixed thru updation.
plaintext FTW, eh? (Score:3, Interesting)
Right on the heels of the article and discussion of plaintext vs. rich text vs. whateverthefuck Google is about to unleash on email comes this screwup.
I say it's high time that any and all text-ish messaging systems require just plain ASCII characters and if people insist on using alternative alphabets they dang well should be required to paste them in as images, not Unicode 84E0DDC2834A or however big the field is these days.
Re: (Score:3)
I think if you have room for a picture of turds in your character set, you have been given too much space.
Re: (Score:3)
Right on the heels of the article and discussion of plaintext vs. rich text vs. whateverthefuck Google is about to unleash on email comes this screwup.
I say it's high time that any and all text-ish messaging systems require just plain ASCII characters and if people insist on using alternative alphabets they dang well should be required to paste them in as images, not Unicode 84E0DDC2834A or however big the field is these days.
I agree that the unicode emojis are ridiculous but plain ascii barely works for english let along other languages. You could map other languages onto english characters but even that presents a problem because many languages have more than 26 letters in their alphabet. A two byte character code either DBCS or unicode makes sense but any system that implements it should have a default for all 65k characters including the ones that it doesn't know how to display. The most common way I'm used to seeing it i
See! It just works! (Score:2)
Used to be, for crashing an app, you'd have to put in a bit of actual EFFORT.
Now, these kids today...one character.
POOF!
Re: (Score:2)
Now, these kids today...one character.
POOF!
Note that this character was developed by the Indian military industry in a project with similar goals as the "Killer Joke": https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The intent is that people reading the character die.
Joke warfare is officially banned by the Geneva Convention, but India's archenemy Pakistan has been working on their own form of joke warfare involving a schoolgirl and a Nobel Peace Prize, and India felt threatened.
'Lone' character (Score:2)
Somone found Apple's Brown Noise (Score:1)
You'd think (Score:2)
In this day and age, running all possible unicode characters in testing would not be an afterthought.
Talk about things that would be trivial to automate....
Re: (Score:2)
Unicode has a ton of unallocated character space and frequently adds new ones so testing all possible characters isn't really practical or desirable. What should be tested on the other hand is support for unknown characters. You have defined characters and an associated bitmap and then undefined characters that need to have a default. That default can be either a static image or another way I've seen it is the unicode number crammed inside a small box. Either way, testing for a single valid character an
ASCII ASCII ASCII (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Welcome to Slashdot.
How does this happen? (Score:2)
Can anybody with experience in programming unicode handling explain how a bug like this happens? It seems weird that a specific character could trigger a crash like this - what is being handled at such an individual level?
Re: (Score:2)
Can anybody with experience in programming unicode handling explain how a bug like this happens? It seems weird that a specific character could trigger a crash like this - what is being handled at such an individual level?
The only way this would make sense to me is either they didn't code for an undefined character or if instead of storing bitmaps for the font they are storing vector graphics for each character and there was something wrong with their renderer code.
Re: (Score:2)
Developer doesn't provide for a branch in the code to handle a case that they think won't ever happen. Or even a catch-all branch that just prints a '?' and carries on. The exception is carried back up the app uncaught until it crashes.
Sanitizing input is old fashioned (Score:1)
Sanitizing input is old fashioned and not brave, I guess.
Sheesh. Any programmer with more than 6 months of experience should know these things.
Er, shouldn't they? Or am I living in a world that's somehow passed me by. Again...
Sigh...
Re: (Score:2)
Don't blame programmers when management is an adequate explanation for the problem. Managers are the cause of most problems in the world. They know this, and so they try to CYA on everything. It is because of their managers. It's managers all the way down, until you get into the infernal nether regions.
And, they have the value hierarchy inverted. The "higher" up the org chart you
No problem on other OSs (Score:1)