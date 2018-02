Skype Can't Fix a Nasty Security Bug Without a Massive Code Rewrite

ZDNet reports of a security flaw in Skype's updater process that " can allow an attacker to gain system-level privileges to a vulnerable computer ." If the bug is exploited, it "can escalate a local unprivileged user to the full 'system' level rights -- granting them access to every corner of the operating system." What's worse is that Microsoft, which owns Skype, won't fix the flaw because it would require the updater to go through "a large code revision." Instead, Microsoft is putting all its resources on building an altogether new client. From the report: