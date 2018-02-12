Why Paper Jams Persist (newyorker.com) 17
A trivial problem reveals the limits of technology. Fascinating story from The New Yorker: Unsurprisingly, the engineers who specialize in paper jams see them differently. Engineers tend to work in narrow subspecialties, but solving a jam requires knowledge of physics, chemistry, mechanical engineering, computer programming, and interface design. "It's the ultimate challenge," Ruiz said.
"I wouldn't characterize it as annoying," Vicki Warner, who leads a team of printer engineers at Xerox, said of discovering a new kind of paper jam. "I would characterize it as almost exciting." When she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology, in 2006, her friends took jobs in trendy fields, such as automotive design. During her interview at Xerox, however, another engineer showed her the inside of a printing press. All Xerox printers look basically the same: a million-dollar printing press is like an office copier, but twenty-four feet long and eight feet high. Warner watched as the heavy, pale-gray double doors swung open to reveal a steampunk wonderland of gears, wheels, conveyor belts, and circuit boards. As in an office copier, green plastic handles offer access to the "paper path" -- the winding route, from "feeder" to "stacker," along which sheets of paper are shocked and soaked, curled and decurled, vacuumed and superheated. "Printers are essentially paper torture chambers," Warner said, smiling behind her glasses. "I thought, This is the coolest thing I've ever seen."
The title invites a question, and TFS doesn't answer it.
Because someone let the diversity hire do the writeup.
After you and your buddy are fired
The article is jammed in a paywall.
Not paywalled for me.
I don't use them all that much and some have bizar/abysmal usability, but the machines themselves are a marvel of engineering IMHO. It's amazing how much of them are optimized to the T these days. And the print quality they put out is just as amazing. I remember smelling meth-spirits with purple ink of the repo machines back in primary school and I also remember the Star NL 10 dot-matrix impact printer. Noisy, ugly, dusty. I also remember the Sharp CE-126P -still have it.
Long story short, I think they are a
which is probably not representative, paper jams persist because my employer buys the cheapest paper they can find. The kind that clumps and sticks to itself, that sheds paper dust like it's snowing, that has uneven edges, etc.
Couldn't this be solved by simply putting an extra strong paper roller into the printer that simply feeds into some sort of paper shredder?
Is there no market for peopel willing to spend more on a paper jam-less printer?
