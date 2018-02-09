Hackers In Equifax Breach Accessed More Personal Information Than Previously Disclosed (cnn.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Wall Street Journal (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): Equifax said, in a document submitted to the Senate Banking Committee and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, that cyberthieves accessed records across numerous tables in its systems that included such data as tax identification numbers, email addresses and drivers' license information beyond the license numbers it originally disclosed. The revelations come some five months after Equifax announced it had been breached and personal information belonging to 145.5 million consumers had been compromised, including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth and addresses. It's unclear how many of the 145.5 million people are affected by the additional data including tax ID numbers, which are often assigned to people who don't have Social Security numbers. Hackers also accessed email addresses for some consumers, according to the document and an Equifax spokeswoman, who said "an insignificant number" of email addresses were affected. She added that email addresses aren't considered sensitive personal information because they are commonly searchable in public domains.
As for tax ID numbers, the Equifax spokeswoman said they "were generally housed in the same field" as Social Security numbers. She added that individuals without a Social Security number could use their tax ID number to see if they were affected by the hack. Equifax also said, in response to questions from The Wall Street Journal, that some additional drivers' license information had been accessed. The company publicly disclosed in its Sept. 7 breach announcement that drivers' license numbers were accessed; the document submitted to the banking committee also includes drivers' license issue dates and states.
As for tax ID numbers, the Equifax spokeswoman said they "were generally housed in the same field" as Social Security numbers. She added that individuals without a Social Security number could use their tax ID number to see if they were affected by the hack. Equifax also said, in response to questions from The Wall Street Journal, that some additional drivers' license information had been accessed. The company publicly disclosed in its Sept. 7 breach announcement that drivers' license numbers were accessed; the document submitted to the banking committee also includes drivers' license issue dates and states.
I'm shocked (Not!) (Score:5, Informative)
This revelation comes just as it appears that the investigation of Equifax is being put on ice [reuters.com] and that the head of the CFPB thinks that his job included protecting the banks.
They should have pushed out this news last Friday or Monday when the market news would have buried it.
Re:I'm shocked (Not!)- a plague they are (Score:2)
Nothing to fear. (Score:5, Insightful)
No body will be punished. No body will go to jail. There is nothing to fear, for the corporate CXOs
Re: (Score:2)
Federal prisons need better harmonica players, if TV is anything to go by.
Re: (Score:2)
The swamp water had to go somewhere. I guess leaking everywhere was an option.
Corporate death penalty (Score:1)
This probably violates data breach laws in many states, since Equifax seems to have failed to fully disclose the nature of the breach in a timely manner. This corporation has been so irresponsible and harmed so many people that they no longer deserve to exist. Give them the corporate death penalty, which is done by revoking their corporate charter. Put the c-level executives in prison, including those who got golden parachutes to walk away from this situation. Given that they would be grossly negligent, tho
Re: Corporate death penalty (Score:2)
You forgot the sarcasm tags. The Equifax breach has been fully forgotten by the public, the media has fully focused the public on some assholes distant divorce and whether or not our president had chocolate milk or almond milk this morning.
Maybe.. (Score:3)
Maybe it would be easier to tell us what didn't get hacked...
No point in even worrying about this anymore (Score:3)
Equifax, on the other hand, still need to have ALL their senior management dragged out into the street, heads chopped off, and planted on poles on Wall Street, as a WARNING to the rest of these assholes: DO NOT BE NEGLIGENT WITH OUR VERY MUCH PERSONAL DATA EVER AGAIN.
Re: (Score:2)
DO NOT BE NEGLIGENT WITH OUR VERY MUCH PERSONAL DATA EVER AGAIN.
But, as you say, it still doesn't really matter at this point. It's already out there - it can't get much more out there than it already is.