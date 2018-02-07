Meet the Tiny Startup That Sells IPhone and Android Zero Days To Governments

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Security Government The Almighty Buck

An anonymous reader writes: The story of Azimuth Security, a tiny startup in Australia, provides a rare peek inside the secretive industry that helps government hackers get around encryption. Azimuth is part of an opaque, little known corner of the intelligence world made of hackers who develop and sell expensive exploits to break into popular technologies like iOS, Chrome, Android and Tor.

