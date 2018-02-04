Camera Makers Resist Encryption, Despite Warnings From Photographers (zdnet.com) 185
An anonymous reader shares an article from the security editor of ZDNet: A year after photojournalists and filmmakers sent a critical letter to camera makers for failing to add a basic security feature to protect their work from searches and hacking, little progress has been made. The letter, sent in late 2016, called on camera makers to build encryption into their cameras after photojournalists said they face "a variety of threats..." Even when they're out in the field, collecting footage and documenting evidence, reporters have long argued that without encryption, police, the military, and border agents in countries where they work can examine and search their devices. "The consequences can be dire," the letter added.
Although iPhones and Android phones, computers, and instant messengers all come with encryption, camera makers have fallen behind. Not only does encryption protect reported work from prying eyes, it also protects sources -- many of whom put their lives at risk to expose corruption or wrongdoing... The lack of encryption means high-end camera makers are forcing their customers to choose between putting their sources at risk, or relying on encrypted, but less-capable devices, like iPhones. We asked the same camera manufacturers if they plan to add encryption to their cameras -- and if not, why. The short answer: don't expect much any time soon.
not excusing the camera makers here, but couldn't this be designed into an SD card?
You might be surprised what SD cards can do.
http://www.toshiba-memory.com/... [toshiba-memory.com]
There are SD cards on the market which contain an embedded WiFi chip which creates a portable hotspot to connect to and download pictures directly off the SD card via a built in webserver. They seem like they must be running some sort of embedded *nix OS.
You don't say?
The person you replied to, who linked to exactly that, didn't have me convinced such a thing existed. But thankfully an anon came along to reply to that and confirm it!
(Sorry, but I couldn't help myself there)
So it would seem like it should be possible to create an SD card with a similar embedded system which automatically encrypts files as their written to the FS in a write-only fashion. Obviously this wouldn't allow previewing of images, which is sort of the point anyways.
Not "seem like", but that exists too.
There used to be an SD card under the brand and name "Trancend Wifi SD Card" containing a multi core ARM processor, flash, wifi hardware, and RAM - all running Linux, a wifi/tcp stack, hostap, Apache, and Samba.
You can easily gain root on these cards
Cards can protect their contents from erasure or modification, prevent access by non-authorized users, and protect copyrighted content using digital rights management.
Of course, no implementation that I've come across since the format was released over 18 years ago has implemented that highlighted bit.
There is the eyefi SD card [eyefi.com] that includes a wifi implementation, allowing you to shoot photos from your camera to your smartphone without any interaction, turning your smartphone into a secure, encrypted photo vault, which can sync with a cloud data service.
I used it all the time to auto-download to a tablet in my backpack.
http://www.toshiba-memory.com/... [toshiba-memory.com]
Ever used these? I just bought one a few months ago.
There was an article (likely here) years ago about cameras with digital signing technology built in in order to satisfy evidence chain of custody requirements for police photographers.
It is odd that these types of features are not available in mass-market devices.
Sadly not. First - that's not even remotely the point of a write-protect tab, it has nothing to do with read-access at all.
Secondly - unlike floppy drives where the write protection tab prevented the drive from writing to the disc, SD cards use software based write "protection" - i.e. the tab is only a request that the card not be written to, and offers absolutely no protection against faulty or malicious software.
Download needed (Score:2)
Interesting.
The workaround, for photographers, has to be that if the pictures are sensitive they need to download their pictures to their laptop (or other device) which is encrypted as soon as they leave the photography site.
... then take a lot of pictures of the floor, to overwrite the images on the camera's storage...
The problem is key management. A camera does not have a good way to enter a long password or passphrase, and an SD card is worse. It seems just as feasible to plug the memory card into a laptop (or into an adapter attached to a phone) that can apply whatever encryption the photographer wants.
A country could, of course, outlaw the use of apps to do that -- but they could, and presumably would, do the same for cameras that incorporate strong encryption.
The problem is key management. A camera does not have a good way to enter a long password or passphrase, and an SD card is worse
This seems like a trivial problem. Have the camera look for a my.key file on the sdcard. If it's there, copy it to onboard and overwrite it on the card. All future pictures are encrypted using the key. Have a button which the user can push to wipe the key from onboard memory.
Re: (Score:3)
You don't even need to do that - use asymmetric encryption and let the my.key file hold only the public encryption key and you can just leave it on the card - it can't be used for decryption, so it doesn't matter who else gets access to it.
Of course that would mean that you can't review your photos on the camera, but also means that the photos are protected even if someone takes your camera without giving you a chance to push the "wipe" button.
And really, there's very little need for on-camera reviewing in
Being able to review is a handy feature, though, so it would be a shame to get rid of it completely.
But your suggestion is a good one, and there's no reason why both encryption schemes couldn't be implemented. Then the user would have the option to decide which scheme to use based on what level of usability/security they need.
Encryption could also be built into online photo sync systems like Adobe Creative Cloud, so that encryption would take place when you upload the contents of an SD card to the service using a tablet or phone at the end of a shooting day. By the time you cross a border, all your SD cards can be reformatted in camera (not just erased) and your images are encrypted on a server until you get home. This keeps all of the encryption and decryption off the vulnerable camera.
Unless you're trying to get out a country with no internet.
Maybe you're a journalist in Iran, involved in the recent protests. Iran cut off the internet in entire parts of the country. They also block a lot of sites when you can get access.
Or maybe Syria?
Or North Korea?
> Adding encryption to cameras will just slow them down
Yes, and if this is a problem you need to add enough hardware to the phone to accomplish the encryption within the needed read/write time of the camera. Given how little power this takes relative to modern processing power, and given the specialized solutions available in most modern chips, this is exactly what is being added.
> and cause compatibility problems with photo editing software.
No, by the time software sees the files they are unencrypte
The manufacturers will have to devise a system whereby said buffer will not retain a tell-tale.
Hardware encryption won't slow anything down.
A consumer dslr can do 5 images in a set time before the hardware and media need time to catch up. The camera stops for a while as the buffer of set size and speed fills.
Call it say 30 images with a more expensive dslr. Then the much faster card has to saves the images.
Add encryption and that rate stays the same, gets not as good for that generation given the new encryption.
The competition selects not to offer encryption. Their lack of heat, power, wo
Re:SD card feature? (Score:5, Interesting)
Why? This could be pretty easy.
Just load up a small version of gpg that only encrypts.
Load in your public certificate, and have it encrypt every picture using that.
When you get home you decrypt them.
Except, how will this work if you want to see the photo you just took? Encrypt upon capture with encrypt-only software would prevent the camera user from being able to review the photo they just took until they get to a device that can decrypt them. if you implement encryption such that it is a process the photographer chooses to apply after taking the photo (think of it as a process similar to deleting a photo - you highlight it and select "encrypt", rendering it invisible on the camera), that will leave the photos vulnerable immediately after being taken - you know, like when the soldier grabs your camera right after you snap the photo of the soldier beating up a protester...
Re: (Score:3)
Who could do photography under those conditions!?
;)
Encrypt-only isn't the solution to everything, but it actually might be a better solution to the problem stated in the summary. If you leave the decryption key at home then you can't decrypt it, even under coercion. Plus, if it's in the card, you just swap cards between regular shots and things you think might be sensitive. Provides some plausible deniability too: yeah, here are the p
Re: (Score:3)
Encrypt-only isn't the solution to everything, but it actually might be a better solution to the problem stated in the summary.
Yeah.... even if you go encrypt-only; you could still use a unique symmetric key for each file, and just encrypt the symmetric key using GPG.
Hold the symmetric key for each photo in RAM for a short amount of time to allow the review process, and then when the camera is shut off, or the review is done --- purge the symmetric keys from RAM.
Problem still exists, and now you've got built-in ransomware on your device, because the majority of you customers don't know a thing about encyption. I for one hate encryption of my personal devices, it makes it difficult to make unencrypted backups or to switch vendors.
Better to use encrypted LTE and upload to Dropbox, then delete the photos. That way the photos have already made it out, and there is less risk to the photographer
When was the last time you managed to access Dropbox via LTE while in North Korea?
"If you can't decrypt it, the you can't take the photos out of the country."
Why? You leave your decryption key at home. When you get home, you decrypt it. If you get caught in-country, the pictures are unrecoverable, which is what you want.
The easiest way to implement it would be to use a standard encryption library. No problem decrypting with anything you care to pop your SD card into.
I thought the winky face made the sarcasm clear. Or did you mean to reply to the GP?
You could leave the histogram unencrypted yes. I doubt that would be a big selling feature though. Documentary photographers probably don't look at their images (or histograms) much while they're in the kinds of situations where you'd want to encrypt pictures. And those of us who learned with film often rarely look at the back of the camera any time.
By encrypting everything you could hide the pictures entirely on the car
Encrypt upon capture with encrypt-only software would prevent the camera user from being able to review the photo they just took
Encrypt all the photos on a particular card with the same 128-Bit AES "User Key" that is generated by applying a certain number rounds of Argon2id to a passphrase selected by the user. Save a strong hash of the key on the card alongside each file --- AND keep the key in RAM until the camera is shut off, or the user pushes a 'lock' button to allow picture review.
When the
not suitable for all situations but it would be a welcome toggle setting that the ohtographer could pre-set for anticipated challenging situations.
Except, how will this work if you want to see the photo you just took?
Clearly photography could never work under such conditions...
you know, like when the soldier grabs your camera right after you snap the photo of the soldier beating up a protester...
If I'm not mistaken, there are cards that immediately send the data wirelessly into another device.
The same way your iPhones does it? Sure there's some debate with regard to biometric vs passcode entry (especially in the US with respect to the 4th amendment) but aside from that, its pretty much a solved problem.
Camera makers are either being lazy, or being coerced. I suspect the former. Keep in mind it wasn't that long ago that people were bitching about camera makers not bothering to introduce digital processing features that iPhones had years earlier (to the point that some photographers were talkin
How do you go about entering a password on a camera? Any virtual keyboard on a camera would be controlled by the arrow keys and Select button, like name entry on the early video games. No photographer would use such a scheme more than once.
I have my iPhone set to automatically Dropbox all pictures I take with it. Even if someone were to grab my phone on the scene I still have my shots.
This thread is turning into another "smart gun" debate. One side wants a technology that has to read minds and violate laws of math or physics in order to work as conceived, and the other side isn't interested in going down a rabbit hole of silly.
How do you go about entering a password on a camera? Any virtual keyboard on a camera would be controlled by the arrow keys and Select button, like name entry on the early video games. No photographer would use such a scheme more than once.
That's how one sets up camera WiFi and radio flashes. So, yes, the camera already has virtual keyboard. Its no worse than navigating such things as FireTV Stick, etc. If you're the 1 in a million photographer trying to get pictures out of North Korea or Burma then you'd be happy to have such a system. The rest of us wouldn't want to encrypt even if it was easy.
Even a fingerprint sensor could be considered.
Fingerprint scanner? Or change the screen to a touch device and put up a number pad? Hell they could get rid of the arrow keys and shit if they designed a decent on-screen interface. There's plenty of ways they could do it.
They're just being lazy and cheap and relying on the fact that there's only two major brands (Nikon and Canon.) Sure there's plenty of smaller names in the industry as well but there's also an insane amount of brand loyalty holy wars so the smaller brands have a hard time gaining mark
"This isn't rocket surgery."
As a rocket surgeon, I can tell you, it ain't as easy as it looks.
Encryption doesn't sell cameras (Score:2)
How expensive would it be though? Cameras already have the necessary CPU power to do all sorts of image processing, encryption is no more difficult. All they need to do is load a public key from the SD card and, if in "encrypt mode" use it to encrypt the the photo rather than storing it unmodified on the SD card. Maybe that means it takes 5x longer to store each photo if the CPU is especially weak, but so what? If you're taking photos where encryption is important you should be willing to make compromise
Re:Encryption doesn't sell cameras (Score:5, Insightful)
Agreed. The number of folks who are interested in using encryption on a camera is a very very small slice of the consumer base.
I've worked as a photographer in a news organization. Even with my time there, never was there any case for encryption. Having the entire camera industry switch to encryption would be having the 1% of actual use cases drive the cost and performance factors for the 99%.
Lets see one company make a single camera that has encryption. If it sells like hotcakes to news organizations, fine. but I'll be willing to bet that it the sales will be minuscule because it's not a feature that needs to exist for realistic situations.
Not only that, but encruption fights those features. Recording more data faster to the card is consisdered a feature (I need to store that higher resolution, extra dnamic range, more frames per second, etc.) Already some cameras require CF cards because SD isn't fast enough. Encryption will invariably slow down the write speed.
Encryption doesn't really solve this (Score:5, Informative)
As for protecting sources, why would you photograph them if you didn't intend to publish the photos anyway, which would still put them in danger?
Re:Encryption doesn't really solve this (Score:4, Interesting)
There go your photos... but then the powers that be can't prove you were taking pictures of the super-secret-government-coverup and hopefully would be less likely to send journalists to a dark hole.
Think about it... If you were searched by border patrol in a fscked up country and you were taking pictures of things that "no one is supposed to know about". What would you prefer: a smashed camera, or blatant evidence of actions which would definitely put your life in danger.
Re:Encryption doesn't really solve this (Score:5, Informative)
but then the powers that be can't prove you were taking pictures
Depends on the host nation. Many don't adhere to the presumption of innocence in law.
Think about it... If you were searched by border patrol in a fscked up country and you were taking pictures of things that "no one is supposed to know about". What would you prefer: a smashed camera, or blatant evidence of actions which would definitely put your life in danger.
There's no win-win scenario here, a lot would be riding on the actual situation on the ground, and on the stakes at risk. This is why having the possibility of encryption would be a good thing.
The reason why we're not having it even on high-end SLRs (after the Nikon encryption fiasco in 2011 and the half-assed attempts years ago by Canon to implement it, along with digital signature) is completely clear: while professionals and their endorsement help to sell a camera (and a brand), they're only a tiny fract
What would you prefer: a smashed camera, or blatant evidence of actions which would definitely put your life in danger.
I'm assuming if you are a journalist with that task then you don't value your safety much in the first place. It's really surprising more don't just end up "missing". Anyhow the best bet in this case is to have a satellite link and dummy photos on your camera. Because I agree with you and xkcd on the security of encryption. [xkcd.com]
Why would the camera ask for an encryption password? Store the public key used to encrypt the photos on the card, and then just completely ignore any encrypted photos when browsing, since it can't decrypt them anyway.
A professional photographer has no particular need to look at the photos they just took - they didn't even have the option in the film days. It may be convenient for many things, but it's a small convenience to sacrifice to ensure their sources remain safe. Once they get back home, then they
Magiclantern open-source firmware for Canon camera (Score:3, Informative)
First thing I thought when I read the article.
I have not tried the encryption functionality, but Magic Lantern rocks.
Is this a surprise? (Score:2)
Sure, it'd be a useful feature for a small number of people, but the vast majority of users of high end cameras (and there aren't that many) wouldn't need it. And doing it this would either require a special encryption chip, increasing the cost for all users, or would be so terribly so that it would make the camera effectively unusable.
This would not require a special encryption chip. Most high-end cameras are built with ASICs that are designed by the manufacturer. There is an extensive market of reusable logic cores, including ones that perform encryption and decryption, that can be integrated into an ASIC. Most modern encryption algorithms are designed to need very little in terms of hardware resources, so it should not significantly increase the size of the ASICs in question.
They exist (Score:3)
Don't you hate it when... (Score:3)
Not just encryption (Score:2)
It's not just encryption that cameras need, they also need a cryptographic signature to indicate that the image it took is fresh from the camera and has not been edited since the photo was taken. (Obviously this can be defeated by photographing a photoshopped image, but still...)
Like...RAW? It's routinely used in forensic science & is legally admissible in court as evidence.
Why must the camera be secure? (Score:3)
The lack of encryption means high-end camera makers are forcing their customers to choose between putting their sources at risk, or relying on encrypted, but less-capable devices, like iPhones.
Or, you know, pulling the memory card out of the camera and hiding it.
I've seen wifi SD cards for cameras [eyefi.com], so it should be easy to have your high-end camera send it's pictures to your smart phone, tablet, etc. as soon as you take it, then the photojournalist can simply delete the local copy on the camera. when your camera is searched, no images are found, they are all on your secure, encrypted smartphone, and who knows, maybe the smartphone could sync with a cloud service to get the images out of the region moments after captured?
Given the remoteness of most of these regions, and that RAWs can be upwards of 50MB each, I don't think a phone's data connection would cut it.
Syncing via WiFi to another device could be an option, depending on the scenario, but it's relatively battery intensive so it requires preparation & knowledge of exactly when you're going to shoot. Not so great for journalists travelling in remote regions, often off-the-grid, who need to be able to whip out their camera at a moment's notice.
I can easily imagine a program that detects a new photo on the SD card, transmits the message to the linked-to device (smartphone), then overwrites every sector the photo occupied with a random bit pattern before deleting the photo entry from the file directory on the device.
Sure, a curious regime could send the SD card out for data recovery, but the actual sectors the photo occupied would contain the random bit pattern - a brute-force search of the device would be fruitless.
SD Wifi adapter (Score:2)
You'd still need to actually wipe the camera - deleting typically only mangles the filename. And without hardware support, reliably wiping requires completely filling the card with other images - and even that may not do it if the flash storage is over-provisioned so that it can maintain its capacity as flash cells begin to fail (I have no idea if that's common with SD cards, but it's standard procedure for SSDs)
An SD card doesn't technically have to have any memory at all. For the paranoid, make one that's just a wifi transmitter.
Rubber hose cryptanalysis (Score:5, Funny)
Good luck when you're stopped by the police/military in some shit-hole country. Encrypted files? No problem, just beat them until they decrypt.
Don't you know its racist to call countries where the police beat would-be free press photographers "shit-holes"?
Clueless photographers (Score:2)
Canon offers a kit that includes an encrypted SD and flash drive. There are also a bunch of hackers around that do anything from running Arkanoid to implementing zlib on their dSLR camera. There are options, a bit of research and/or a knowledgeable it staff would help them more than bitching at the manufacturers.
Kickstarter (Score:2)
You want a niche feature that would be detrimental or confusing to most users. An average photographer's nightmare is losing an amazing shot and encryption is likely to screw up any recovery attempts. Others would get in more trouble because of encryption than because of actual photos. Sounds like a good case for a Kickstarter project to make an Android-based camera where you can use a photo app that suits your specific needs. If there is mobile data, you would ideally upload shots to your studio and the se
I don't get it (Score:2)
OK, so you're in a country where they're suspicious of photographers. A cop comes up and asks to see what's in your camera. Sure, you say, and let him download your files. Oh, I see they're encrypted, he says...well, thank you for your time. Right?
Wrong. They will ask for you to decrypt them, and when you don't, you go to jail.
The moral duality of technology (Score:2)
Every human endeavor can be used for both good and evil. In this case, those who are arguing for protection against a government agency looking at the contents of the cameras are ignoring the fact that the cameras can be used for illegal purposes.
WTF? (Score:2)
WTF? If some authority can't browse the photos in your devices, they will simply seize the devices. Encryption isn't going to help you there.
Adding a digital signature, created by the camera before compression, etc.. to an image, would be a much better value add. This could help assure that images aren't tampered with after they are taken. Heck, my name is even on one of those patents, though I wouldn't get any $ from it.
Even though their price / quality is very good pro photographers need something more substantial.
Luckily the better Nikon camera's use the best Sony sensors.
If they don't want to take the personal risk of getting caught doing something illegal, then it's self-evident that they shouldn't be walking into shithole nations.
Journalists are supposed to be reporting on the news. They're not there as some holy crusaders to change the world only later to cry about being caught. So excuse me while I play the worlds tiniest violin with regards to whether or not their photos are encrypted.
You're presenting a false dichotomy and are apparently completely ignorant of the profession. Journalists reporting from crisis & war zones, on violent crime and from regimes with undue process have always been taking risks, and they have always weighed them against the obligation to report the story. It's part of the job, but only a small number of journalists work in this field and are willing to take the risks. Despite all that, dozens of journalists are killed every year while doing their work, just
Re: (Score:3)
Wow... just wow. In every conflict on earth you have a side that opposes covering aspects of the conflict at one time or another. According to your bizarre logic journalists could never get any footage from any war zone anywhere without 'taking sides' and 'no longer being journalists'. The world does not work the way you think it does.
By the way, in many cases war correspondents who miscalculate their risks can be happy if they end up in prison. Often they are killed. But I guess the beheading of James Fo
Re: (Score:3)
It's not themselves they're trying to protect - if they wanted to stay safe then they wouldn't be in that line of work. They're trying to protect their sources and their evidence.
I've always wondered what would happen in such a regime if the password you give them doesn't work for them because it's biometrically keyed to work only for you?
I've always wondered what would happen in such a regime if the password you give them doesn't work for them because it's biometrically keyed to work only for you?

And what would happen if further, the biometric protections utilize mechanisms that go so far as to examine your brain waves to evaluate your emotional state at the time you are attempting to unlock the device, and will not unlock, not even for you, while you are experiencing above average levels of stress or otherwise under any kind of duress t
Wow, I'd think the better approach would be a fingerprint reader that can store two fingerprints - one that operates normally, allowing access to all the images on the device, a second finger that only allow access to a curated area of storage, with pictures of puppies, children, and sunsets. A more aggressive option would be a third-finger that wipes the contents of the card...
For example:
An easier option - use asymmetric encryption, and leave your private key at home. You can't give them what you don't have, even if they break you and you really wish you could. Of course, if they break you then you can probably just *tell* them most of what they want to know, but it at least ensures that you are the weakest link.
Re: (Score:3)
> I've always wondered what would happen in such a
> regime if the password you give them doesn't work
> for them because it's biometrically keyed to work
> only for you?
Similar issue: A company I used to work for always but ALWAYS required travel with loaner laptops only. (Didn't matter if it was just to LA, or all the way to China. And, by his own decree, the policy included everyone up to and including the CEO.). All of the important data was on an encrypted partition, with just the basic OS
Leaving aside the legal costs, and the costs of the loaner laptops, that solution sounds pretty expensive. But very effective.
Biometric security can be "compromised" if you have the hand the fingerprint came from... We're talking repressive regimes here, they would happily put a pistol to your head and tell you to put your thumb on the fingerprint scanner.
Cameras use SD Cards. "Secure Digital". The standard already exists, so all that camera manufacturers need to do is to implement the protocols for entering a password.
Until all devices are encrypted.
Within seconds security confiscated my camera.
A good hour later they came back explaining they could not get the film out, indeed they had never seen a digital camera
So I showed them the photo's and deleted the ones' they objected to.
Little did they know or understand I had already taken more pictures on a different card.
A couple of hour