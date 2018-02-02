Surface Pro 4 Owners Are Putting Their Tablets in Freezers To Fix Screen Flickering Issues (theverge.com) 56
Hundreds of Surface Pro 4 owners have been complaining about screen flickering issues on their tablets, and many are putting it in freezers to "fix" it. From a report: A thread over at Microsoft's support forums shows that the problems have been occurring for more than a year, and most devices affected are out of warranty. Dubbed "Flickergate," a website to report the issues claims at least 1,600 Surface Pro 4 owners have experienced the screen flickering problems. The flickering appears to be a hardware issue, which occurs after the device heats up during use. Some owners have even started freezing their tablets to stop the screen flickering temporarily. "I get about half an hour's use out of it after ten minutes in the freezer," says one owner. Another user posted a video showing how the flickering stops as soon as the Surface Pro 4 is placed in a freezer.
Smokin' Joints! (Score:5, Informative)
--The Moon Man
Re:Smokin' Joints! (Score:5, Interesting)
High performance ICs and minimal cooling result in high rates of change in temperature. This will put significant strain on the solder contacts. It is safer when parts heat up slowly so better cooling could prevent the damage from occurring.
Alternatively, Intel could modify their turbo mode so that it not only limits maximum temperature but also maximum rate of change in temperature. But before I place all the blame on Intel, do these things not contain NVidea GPUs? If so, that is the likely point of failure.
Re: (Score:2)
If it runs too hot and you can't underclock it, it is clearly the fault of the system integrator which is MS.
Re: (Score:2)
So, we've got one company (Apple) that gets dragged over the coals when they introduce throttling to avoid issues related to hardware wear (Apple throttle to avoid using more current from a battery that can not provide it), now we have Microsoft (maybe) getting dragged over the coals for not including any throttling in order to avoid the rapid heating of the hardware that induces wear on the components. The computer industry is damned if they do and damned if they don't.
Re: (Score:3)
High performance ICs and minimal cooling result in high rates of change in temperature. This will put significant strain on the solder contacts. It is safer when parts heat up slowly so better cooling could prevent the damage from occurring.
Alternatively, Intel could modify their turbo mode so that it not only limits maximum temperature but also maximum rate of change in temperature. But before I place all the blame on Intel, do these things not contain NVidea GPUs? If so, that is the likely point of failure.
Oh, you mean you want Intel to intentionall THROTTLE their CPUs to extend the life of the products they are installed in?
Isn't that EXACTLY what many Slashdotters are wanting Apple's head for right now?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I think the issue was more with simply not telling anybody about the change, leading to frustration by a genuinely invisible foe.
No, it wasn't.
For most people (and lawsuits), the issue was the tinfoil-hat-powered belief that Apple was throttling iPhones in in a darkly-motivated, conspiratorial attempt to TRICK people into buying new iPhones, rather than just replacing their battery (which was only $79 even BEFORE Apple reduced the price).
The fact that Apple didn't, IN THEIR (and pretty much every other OEM's)TYPICAL FASHION, explain IN DETAIL what that particular "improvement" did, was just used as an EXCUSE to bolster the tinfoil-ha
Re: (Score:2)
Alternatively, Intel could modify their turbo mode so that it not only limits maximum temperature but also maximum rate of change in temperature. But before I place all the blame on Intel, do these things not contain NVidea GPUs? If so, that is the likely point of failure.
I think only the Surface Book has the Nvidia dGPU.
Re: (Score:2)
Why is this modded down?
It is a very good answer.
Cold solder joints have been a bitch for those of us who have rolled our own circuits since Moby Dick was a minnow.
Also, we used to troubleshoot heat problems in all kinds of electronics by cracking the hood and spraying isolated chips with cold air.
Re: Smokin' Joints! (Score:1)
It's because with a name like that you know he's karma whoring and will use the points to troll later.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've had zero problems soldering sub-mm pitch (like 0.4mm) pads with good old 60/40. I've re-worked several GPU BGAs that way. Flux, pre-tin by hand with 60/40 and a fine chisel-point tip, clean, place GPU in place, re-flow with heat gun.
Still got this perfectly-fine 9800 GTX+, ready to rock after repair, not a single problem. You can't even tell it's had a repair job done to it.
Re: (Score:2)
Genuinely curious on how to do this without frying the chip/board. Even when I have things sent out for (allegedly) professional rework, they still occasionally screw it up (cold solder, solder bridge). Do you have a thermometer to monitor the component, or do you just "gut feel" it? With a heat gun, it feels like you'll get some pretty uneven heating, so to make sure everything melts, you might get some hot spots that exceed the max reflow T of the component. OTOH, if you've shortened the life of a GPU
Re: (Score:2)
Soldering correctly doesn't require intelligence, just practice.
I used to work at a company with an entire team of the most idiotic morons, but they could solder anything perfectly while I was still trying to figure out where to plug things in. Those guys were fantastic at soldering, but just generally not too bright.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like cold solder joints. Thermal contraction causes them to start touching again. This is what happens when you remove lead from your solder. Even a decade later, no one can get it right.
--The Moon Man
Yeah, there is an industry-wide issue with BGA packages, IR reflow soldering, and coplanarity of PCBs vs. the BGAs.
It causes things like recalls of laptops, so-called "Touch Disease" in phones, and other general annoyances and recalls.
And unfortunately, the relentless use of horrible RoHS solder has greatly exacerbated the problem, because ALL lead-free solder is less "malleable" (more brittle) than solder containing Lead; so add a few dozen thermal cycles, and...
Whil I am CERTAINLY no MS fan, I must come t
Re: (Score:2)
the relentless use of horrible RoHS solder has greatly exacerbated the problem, because ALL lead-free solder is less "malleable" (more brittle) than solder containing Lead; so add a few dozen thermal cycles, and... it ends up affecting nearly EVERY OEM that uses the now ubiquitous BGA packages, which a lot of high-pin-count ICs are ONLY offered in.
I'd hazard a guess that this shortsighted RoHS regulation has actually increased the quantity of hazardous materials from entering the waste stream since it's increased the number of devices being binned by users. If we can find an alternative to leaded solder then great but in the meantime this is madness and benefits no one... I'm carrying on using leaded solder with my own creations because I want them to last.
Re: (Score:2)
the relentless use of horrible RoHS solder has greatly exacerbated the problem, because ALL lead-free solder is less "malleable" (more brittle) than solder containing Lead; so add a few dozen thermal cycles, and... it ends up affecting nearly EVERY OEM that uses the now ubiquitous BGA packages, which a lot of high-pin-count ICs are ONLY offered in.
I'd hazard a guess that this shortsighted RoHS regulation has actually increased the quantity of hazardous materials from entering the waste stream since it's increased the number of devices being binned by users. If we can find an alternative to leaded solder then great but in the meantime this is madness and benefits no one... I'm carrying on using leaded solder with my own creations because I want them to last.
I couldn't agree more!
RoHS solder has absolutely NO PLACE on my home workbench, and it is quite telling that where high-reliability is paramount, (e.g., Aerospace applications), and where lead is an essential part of an essential component (e.g. Automotive batteries), that RoHS was "exempted".
And other posters, please spare me the bullshit that car batteries can be switched to LiPo. They can, but not cost, or size, competitively.
And I say... (Score:3)
...put it in the fucking oven; it'll solve even more problems.
Re: (Score:1)
so it is overheating (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Overheating won't usually create flickering, it's almost always loss of conductivity across some marginal solder joint/connection.
That's why freezing helps -- it contracts the solder and gets the conductivity perfect.
Re: (Score:2)
YOU LIE!! (Score:2)
For the Dutch speakers... (Score:2)
MS != reliable HW (Score:3)
MS is chalking up a truly horrible record on HW reliability.
Touch ID disease... (Score:2)
This sounds like the iPhone 6 touch ID disease... cold solder joints. Putting it in a freezer or nuking it won't solve the problem... it might fix things for very short periods of time, but definitive fixes will probably be hard and expensive to do.
Weird how Surface Pro seems to always get both good and bad reputations overtime. From what I read, there are some very satisfied users that had great experiences with the thing, and then a flurry of users with defective products which Microsoft never fixes nor o
Re: (Score:1)
Reminds me of the time... (Score:2)