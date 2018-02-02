New Zero-Day Vulnerability Found In Adobe Flash Player (gbhackers.com) 13
GBHackers On Cyber Security and an anonymous Slashdot reader have shared a story about a new zero-day vulnerability found in Adobe's Flash Player. Bleeping Computer reports: South Korean authorities have issued a warning regarding a brand new Flash zero-day deployed in the wild. According to a security alert issued by the South Korean Computer Emergency Response Team (KR-CERT), the zero-day affects Flash Player installs 28.0.0.137 and earlier. Flash 28.0.0.137 is the current Flash version number.
"An attacker can persuade users to open Microsoft Office documents, web pages, spam e-mails, etc. that contain Flash files that distribute the malicious [Flash] code," KR-CERT said. The malicious code is believed to be a Flash SWF file embedded in MS Word documents. Simon Choi, a security researcher with Hauri Inc., a South Korean security firm, says the zero-day has been made and deployed by North Korean threat actors and used since mid-November 2017. Choi says attackers are trying to infect South Koreans researching North Korea. Adobe said it plans to patch this zero-day on Monday, February 5.
"An attacker can persuade users to open Microsoft Office documents, web pages, spam e-mails, etc. that contain Flash files that distribute the malicious [Flash] code," KR-CERT said. The malicious code is believed to be a Flash SWF file embedded in MS Word documents. Simon Choi, a security researcher with Hauri Inc., a South Korean security firm, says the zero-day has been made and deployed by North Korean threat actors and used since mid-November 2017. Choi says attackers are trying to infect South Koreans researching North Korea. Adobe said it plans to patch this zero-day on Monday, February 5.
Again... (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
I treat Flash itself as potential malware, and consider it to be compromised at all times. Thankfully, these days you hardly ever need it anymore.
Too bad it's embedded in every Windows since 8
;)
There are _still_ people using Flash Player? (Score:3)
Talk about having a death-wish...
Is this really a problem? (Score:1)
Who the fuck still uses flash or has it installed these days?
OMFG (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Better replace it with an ActiveX control ASAP.
The problem. (Score:1)
The problem is that in China, nearly every video website used Flash-based video players.Also, some major e-banking websites require Flash.
I do not know the exact reason, but someone said that Flash-based "web apps" are easier to make and Flash is easier to implement DRM (you know those ____ing sites that do not want you to download those videos by any means unless you sign up and pay)
Qui Bono? (Score:2)
Ya know, I'm wondering what the benefit of NK hackers using ransomware, or stealing cryptocurrency is. Ok they manage to transfer it to a bank in Switzerland or South Korea or whatever... now what? They can't transfer it to a NK bank because of the sanctions (not like numbers in a NK database help them). They can't buy a truckload of food and drive it over to NK because of sanctions/blockades. They can't rent a DC10 and airdrop food into NK because of DMZ/no-fly-zone/sanctions. I was wondering why the hacke