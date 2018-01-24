NSA Deletes 'Honesty' and 'Openness' From Core Values (theintercept.com) 157
An anonymous shares a report: The National Security Agency maintains a page on its website that outlines its mission statement. But earlier this month, the agency made a discreet change: It removed "honesty" as its top priority. Since at least May 2016, the surveillance agency had featured honesty as the first of four "core values" listed on NSA.gov, alongside "respect for the law," "integrity," and "transparency." The agency vowed on the site to "be truthful with each other." On January 12, however, the NSA removed the mission statement page -- which can still be viewed through the Internet Archive -- and replaced it with a new version. Now, the parts about honesty and the pledge to be truthful have been deleted. The agency's new top value is "commitment to service," which it says means "excellence in the pursuit of our critical mission." Those are not the only striking alterations. In its old core values, the NSA explained that it would strive to be deserving of the "great trust" placed in it by national leaders and American citizens. It said that it would "honor the public's need for openness." But those phrases are now gone; all references to "trust," "honor," and "openness" have disappeared.
Sorry, that is not in their mission statement.
They're not being honest... they're just "truing up" according to their contractual obligations.
Well they are being honest then (Score:2)
Back in the day, it was joked that "NSA" stood for "No Such Agency," because even the name of the agency was secret. It's silly for an agency whose entire mission is secret to put in their purported mission statement that "honesty", "openness", and "transparency" are their objectives; that would be a contradiction, and the only thing it would do would be to make the people who work for the agency understand that they are required to ignore the mission statement to do their jobs.
So, I applaud thei
How would you know now that Trump's political operatives have taken over?
Has the time for 10 trillion bit cryptography now arrived?
They're being honest about one thing.... (Score:5, Insightful)
this government is invalid.
Out of all the people in government, those are the only ones?! Amazing!! How did you find out about it?
The WH and Fox News are going all out on the efforts to besmirch government institutions to protect Trump and his foreign allies and advance their politcal adgenda. It used to be that people believed in the rule of law. Now as is evident from Fox News coverage a higher priority is 1) coercive political power and 2) the greed that motivates it.
Abe Lincoln was right. You can fool some of the people all the time.
The sad part is that so far the only approach the US has taken in countering meddling and cyberc
Joni Mitchell.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Yes, the narrative that Trump was working with the Russians to "hack the election" and whatnot is, indeed, a delusion. The entire notion was trot
Oh, so you're saying we should pander to the voting of the irredeemably deplorable, huh?
No, I'm saying that people who put their political support and hundreds of millions of dollars of cash behind a candidate that tells millions of people that they're deplorable, while she personally pockets huge piles of cash (directly, or through her husband) from dictators that encourage things like throwing gay people from rooftops and treating women like farm animals
... are pretty funny when they call other people deplorable.
If you think that not wanting a Supreme Court used as a surrogate legislatu
Would you like to put money on this thing? I'm saving up to buy a Tesla.
Donald Trump is Chick Schumer's bitch. Schumer plays him like a violin every chance he gets to.
Ah, yes. That explains why Trump got the tax bill he wanted, despite Schumer doing everything he could to stop it. That explains why Schumer's idiotic shutdown theatrics got him exactly nowhere (other than hated even more by the far-left wing of his party). Yeah, that Schumer really is making headway with his brilliant tactics. Quite something!
Schumer's oily, phony patronizing and condescension is so transparently fake that even his own party has been recoiling from it. But sure, you keep on believing t
What on earth are you talking about? The recent CR just approved will only last until 8 February.
Despite all the hype and bloviating, little progess has been made in actually solving the problems that matter. Take ocean acification for instance. In 300 years at the current rate of acidification, virtually all life in the ocean will disappear. Given that humans get 50% of all their protein from the oceans, this will have profound effects. Indeed, there is already wide spread evidence of this. Oysters a
Not so much ilarious as tragic. As more and more fall for Trump's authoritarian approach, freedom, honesty, and integrity is at risk everywhere.
They never cared about any of that shit before...they're just now being open about the fact the only thing they care about is fucking the american public and violating our foruth admendment rights.
You are correct. In the civilian market, I call it Corporate Arrogance. It's when an organization knows damn well that they can do whatever the fuck they want, and there's not a damn thing you can say or do about it.
They'll change their signature line to Fuck You Very Much and Have a Nice Day soon too.
Honesty dictated removing those words (Score:5, Insightful)
I just hope "respect for (US) law" is really still a thing over there. Things don't look so good over at other agencies...
A diode that blocks current in both directions is defective.
Refreshing (Score:5, Insightful)
Yeah, well, you know, when a country puts itself so high up the *freedom, truth, and justice* pedestal, you might expect them to play the part, but I guess that's asking too much in the game of battling empires.
So now it's Highlander. There can be only one
"There can be only one"
This is precisely the kind of thinking that gets humans into the predicament that we are in. All effort gets placed into being the one, rather than actually solving problems for mutual benefit of all. Sadly, it looks more and more like global warming will take us all, before we as a species figure this out.
That earlier silliness is especially ironic, given its presence during the previous administration, which appears to have been using that agency's tools against domestic political rivals.
If everything that "appeared" to be true on the Fox News and Breitbart was actually true then you've be living under the fascist dicatorship of a gay atheist Muslim from Kenya.
So, now their mission as a surreptitious spy agency dealing with lots of information they can't talk about is no longer being lied about on a PR page. Good.
Indubitably.... the mission statement is something management hammers into all the employees as values at all levels they EXPECT the members of their organization to express, that affects things like evaluations of their staffs' performance AND the culture of their entity and whistleblowers, etc.
Thus it's still a very bad thing for them to be subtra
Not that that's the NSA's fault, as an agency - that's entirely on their then-management in the White House, and those in the White House granted the power to troll through signal intelligence and the ability to unmask citizens from their collected communications. Here's looking at you, Susan Rice.
If you don't want people in the government to be able to spy on its citizens, maybe you should just oppose the collection of the information outright. I don't understand why you draw a line between one government entity and another invading the privacy of U.S. citizens. The NSA has no business collecting this information on U.S. citizens, period.
It seems to me that you missed the point of having honesty and integrity in their original mission statement and why it was important.
No one is pretending that the NSA isn't a spy agency. Likewise, no one is pretending that spying isn't necessary when there are authoritarian regimes and organizations eager to take advantage of US citizens. The critical issue is what values, goals and aspirations is it spying for and what motivates the spying. Unless the citizenry has confidence in those, we might as well
Unfortunately, the facts surrounding the examples you use (Lois Lerner and Bundy ranch) don't actually bear out your thesis. Rather they merely show that with enough Fox News propaganda, when combined with the conspiracy industry can distort the truth out of anything.
The sad part is that now Fox is targeting the military, denying vetrans benefits deserved, targeting the VA for cuts, supporting the defence contractor advertisers over the men and women who actually put their lives on the line to serve. Alth
Big surprise (Score:5, Insightful)
Please tell me how an agency which violates the constitution and spies on Americans can be allowed to exist? They're worse then the sexual assaults the TSA illegal does daily.
Citation please?
Rand Paul? Is that you?
Citation - https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/fourth_amendment
It doesn't take Rand or Ron to read the 4th amendment and tell that the NSA and TSA are regular violators.
so you think secret fisa courts with secret gag orders that you aren't allowed to challenge are all constitutional?
so you think secret fisa courts with secret gag orders that you aren't allowed to challenge are all constitutional?
Possibly could be just fine under some circumstances, but I do agree that we are on a slippery slope with the FISA thing.
The issue boils down to what can be done with the data the FISA court approved and by whom it can be done. I think the FISA law is attempting to walk an extremely thin line that is hard to draw brightly.
FISA isn't overtly unconstitutional.... However, it depends greatly on those people charged with keeping track of what's going on to keep things out of the weeds, including the overs
how do those boots taste?
Ad hominem attacks are not valid logic...
You may think they make you look good, but in reality they just expose your lack of thought on the subject in question. Maybe you just don't have a valid argument? Maybe you just want to throw mud? I don't know. But it's apparent you have nothing substantive to add...
I've been patted down dozens of times. Not once was there anything sexual about it. Someone brushing their hands by my nuts doesn't constitute (#metoo) sexual assault, no matter what I think about it.
If only I had more fingers -- Some Guy
Okay, you haven't been. A lot of women have been touched inappropriately. Regardless of the sexual aspect of it, a government agency searching you for boarding a plane in and of itself is a violation the 4th amendment. If it were a private agency, then we can deal with it. Heck, but security where you board. Then we could have two airlines, AMERICAN Airlines with no searches and SISSY Airlines for those that are afraid. Problem solved.
Someone brushing their hands by my nuts doesn't constitute (#metoo) sexual assault, no matter what I think about it.
Actually, it does, and it's only assault when it's unwanted, which clearly, in your case, it isn't.
I have this theory that the agency doesn't actually exist and never did. I think the whole operation was simply dreamed up by some clever criminals who initially managed to work in total secrecy and after being discovered have so far managed to skate by simply by telling any actual authority they don't have the security clearance to question it.
Well... (Score:2)
At least they're being honest about it now.
And this means what? (Score:4, Insightful)
Maybe these things should simply be assumed and don't need to appear in every mission statement know to man?
I know folks will make this into "See They don't CARE about being honest! They took it out of their mission statement!" but I think that's a bit of overreach. Maybe they just assume that honest and ethical activity is always required and they want to highlight what the organization actually does in its mission statement, not how they do it.
And if you think about their activity... Openness and transparency might not be a good thing to put in a mission statement where it could be misconstrued by individuals in the organization dedicated to the clandestine collection of information.
Privacy is something that is assumed. In fact it is assumed so much that is is not even included in most things, because it is obvious.
Without privacy all other rights are nullified as they become meaningless.
I know folks will make this into "See They don't CARE about being honest! They took it out of their mission statement!" but I think that's a bit of overreach. Maybe they just assume that honest and ethical activity is always required and they want to highlight what the organization actually does in its mission statement, not how they do it.
Why would you expect anyone appointed by Donald Trump to care about either respecting the law or honesty? I doubt the reason for removing that wording is anything other that a lack of perceived value, and to avoid embarrassing the President by having his spy agencies be seen as more honest than him.
I know folks will make this into "See They don't CARE about being honest! They took it out of their mission statement!" but I think that's a bit of overreach. Maybe they just assume that honest and ethical activity is always required and they want to highlight what the organization actually does in its mission statement, not how they do it.
Why would you expect anyone appointed by Donald Trump to care about either respecting the law or honesty? I doubt the reason for removing that wording is anything other that a lack of perceived value, and to avoid embarrassing the President by having his spy agencies be seen as more honest than him.
Is that blue partisan Cool-Aide tasty? I think you have been drinking a bit too much of it.
Seems like there is a limited bag of tricks over there. Bush lied, Trump lies... Bush was a racist, Trump is a racist... I know more than one republican and I can tell you not all of us are lying racists who want grandma dead and starving children, in fact, I don't know even one true republican who fits that description, including Trump. Lay off the blue stuff. You don't have to agree with our choice of methods
I can see dropping "Openness" (Score:2, Insightful)
They're a spy organization for god's sake.
But, "honesty"? I guess in the Trump White House it doesn't matter, which is unfortunate because the information is going to be used to place Americans in harm's way and would be critical in negotiating with other countries (trade, arms reduction, etc.).
"most transparent administration in history"
Deception is part and parcel to the industry. Why would you expect otherwise, and why blame the change on Trump?
Deception to outsiders - any government needs honesty in its intelligence organizations.
Who else to give responsibility for the changes to?
I don't disagree. But to the general public, how can it be honest while deceiving an enemy?...it can't. And so, the public simply doesn't get to know what goes on, and it shouldn't, unless those with oversight bring out some abuse of power. These agencies become the fall guy for many politicians ("it was an intelligence failure") because they know that the agencies can do nothing to fight back.
Why did they keep the other two? (Score:2)
As per subject.
Not exactly a long-held core value (Score:5, Insightful)
It's an improvement (Score:3)
Oh, the irony! (Score:5, Funny)
By removing honesty and truthfulness from their mission statement, they are being honest and truthful - perhaps more so that ever!
Me too, came here to post that. Fortunately, I have mod points! So we all win!
It's like making warrantless searches legal (Score:3)
It's not a change in protocol, it's just admitting what has been reality for a long time.
Retrospective Acknowledgement... (Score:3)
... of what we all knew long ago.
You can tell that NSA is inhabited by a lot of super-nerds. It's actually a quiet little in-joke. They are virtue signalling by honestly admitting that, not only are they not honest, it isn't even on their "to-do" list.
You can tell that NSA is inhabited by a lot of super-nerds. It's actually a quiet little in-joke.
While they do, I doubt any of them were involved. This was probably the result of some senior executive strategy seminar where they discussed their "vision" and "core values" at some fancy executive retreat. No doubt there's a follow-up planned in a year or two to "evaluate" it too.
No EXECUTIVE oversight (Score:2, Insightful)
Chuck Schumer himself mentioned the week Trump was elected the intelligence community has six ways past sunday to fight anyone they don't like.
That includes voters.
That includes the American people.
The president will get held accountable based on what he can pull off, but he has NO control over these organizations that are supposed to operate in his branch of government.
The Do
I am confused (Score:1)
More honest (Score:2)
Don't tell me, let me guess (Score:3)
The Irony Here is Thick.... (Score:1)
Ferret
Other News: Wal-Mart Doesn't Have The Lowest Price (Score:1)
Irony (Score:1)
"NSA Deletes 'Honesty' and 'Openness' From Core Values"
Which is ironically more honest.
When "core" values become arbitrary... (Score:2)
Then you know they are just directly and shamelessly lying to you anyways. Scum stays scum, even (or often specifically) when they go into government jobs.
The NSA is a weapon, not a charity (Score:2)
Doesnâ(TM)t matter (Score:1)
Never. Never before, never after. Judaism teaches pacifism above all else. If you thought any of them were fighting back, your world view is horribly warped.
I think the phrase "Masada shall not fall again" shows that maybe they learned something from the holocaust.
A series of middle eastern wars since the Balfour Decrlation created a "jewish homeland", proves that Jews are preety much like everyone else when it comes to pacifism and warmongering. The trick is to find away out of the cycle of violence and put such animosity and hostility behind us, so that we can focus on bigger problems, like keeping planet Earth habitable in the latter half of the 21st century and the 22nd century. Unless this is done, humanity is very unlikely to experience a 23rd century.
Judaism teaches pacifism above all else.
Are you joking? And eye for an eye is the Jewish precept which Christ tried to moderate with "let the one without sin throw the 1st stone." Which makes Christianity a moderation (in the pacifist direction) of Judaism.
If you thought any of them were fighting back, your world view is horribly warped.
Ha? Right. Israel was formed because Jews, who lived in Palestine and were British subjects, who fought in WWII for Britain weren't in a mood to take orders from the British anymore. They were perfectly ok to turn around and fight the British until they left them alone.
What allowed Holocaus