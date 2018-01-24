NSA Deletes 'Honesty' and 'Openness' From Core Values (theintercept.com) 78
An anonymous shares a report: The National Security Agency maintains a page on its website that outlines its mission statement. But earlier this month, the agency made a discreet change: It removed "honesty" as its top priority. Since at least May 2016, the surveillance agency had featured honesty as the first of four "core values" listed on NSA.gov, alongside "respect for the law," "integrity," and "transparency." The agency vowed on the site to "be truthful with each other." On January 12, however, the NSA removed the mission statement page -- which can still be viewed through the Internet Archive -- and replaced it with a new version. Now, the parts about honesty and the pledge to be truthful have been deleted. The agency's new top value is "commitment to service," which it says means "excellence in the pursuit of our critical mission." Those are not the only striking alterations. In its old core values, the NSA explained that it would strive to be deserving of the "great trust" placed in it by national leaders and American citizens. It said that it would "honor the public's need for openness." But those phrases are now gone; all references to "trust," "honor," and "openness" have disappeared.
Sorry, that is not in their mission statement.
this government is invalid.
Out of all the people in government, those are the only ones?! Amazing!! How did you find out about it?
If you think that was bad, think about what's going to happen now that Trump and his henchmen are in charge of the NSA.
They never cared about any of that shit before...they're just now being open about the fact the only thing they care about is fucking the american public and violating our foruth admendment rights.
You are correct. In the civilian market, I call it Corporate Arrogance. It's when an organization knows damn well that they can do whatever the fuck they want, and there's not a damn thing you can say or do about it.
They'll change their signature line to Fuck You Very Much and Have a Nice Day soon too.
I just hope "respect for (US) law" is really still a thing over there. Things don't look so good over at other agencies...
A diode that blocks current in both directions is defective.
That earlier silliness is especially ironic, given its presence during the previous administration, which appears to have been using that agency's tools against domestic political rivals.
If everything that "appeared" to be true on the Fox News and Breitbart was actually true then you've be living under the fascist dicatorship of a gay atheist Muslim from Kenya.
So, now their mission as a surreptitious spy agency dealing with lots of information they can't talk about is no longer being lied about on a PR page. Good.
Indubitably.... the mission statement is something management hammers into all the employees as values at all levels they EXPECT the members of their organization to express, that affects things like evaluations of their staffs' performance AND the culture of their entity and whistleblowers, etc.
Thus it's still a very bad thing for them to be subtra
Please tell me how an agency which violates the constitution and spies on Americans can be allowed to exist? They're worse then the sexual assaults the TSA illegal does daily.
Citation please?
Rand Paul? Is that you?
I've been patted down dozens of times. Not once was there anything sexual about it. Someone brushing their hands by my nuts doesn't constitute (#metoo) sexual assault, no matter what I think about it.
If only I had more fingers -- Some Guy
Someone brushing their hands by my nuts doesn't constitute (#metoo) sexual assault, no matter what I think about it.
Actually, it does, and it's only assault when it's unwanted, which clearly, in your case, it isn't.
At least they're being honest about it now.
Maybe these things should simply be assumed and don't need to appear in every mission statement know to man?
I know folks will make this into "See They don't CARE about being honest! They took it out of their mission statement!" but I think that's a bit of overreach. Maybe they just assume that honest and ethical activity is always required and they want to highlight what the organization actually does in its mission statement, not how they do it.
And if you think about their activity... Openness and transparency might not be a good thing to put in a mission statement where it could be misconstrued by individuals in the organization dedicated to the clandestine collection of information.
They're a spy organization for god's sake.
But, "honesty"? I guess in the Trump White House it doesn't matter, which is unfortunate because the information is going to be used to place Americans in harm's way and would be critical in negotiating with other countries (trade, arms reduction, etc.).
Deception is part and parcel to the industry. Why would you expect otherwise, and why blame the change on Trump?
Deception to outsiders - any government needs honesty in its intelligence organizations.
Who else to give responsibility for the changes to?
As per subject.
By removing honesty and truthfulness from their mission statement, they are being honest and truthful - perhaps more so that ever!
It's not a change in protocol, it's just admitting what has been reality for a long time.
... of what we all knew long ago.
You can tell that NSA is inhabited by a lot of super-nerds. It's actually a quiet little in-joke. They are virtue signalling by honestly admitting that, not only are they not honest, it isn't even on their "to-do" list.
You can tell that NSA is inhabited by a lot of super-nerds. It's actually a quiet little in-joke.
While they do, I doubt any of them were involved. This was probably the result of some senior executive strategy seminar where they discussed their "vision" and "core values" at some fancy executive retreat. No doubt there's a follow-up planned in a year or two to "evaluate" it too.
Chuck Schumer himself mentioned the week Trump was elected the intelligence community has six ways past sunday to fight anyone they don't like.
That includes voters.
That includes the American people.
The president will get held accountable based on what he can pull off, but he has NO control over these organizations that are supposed to operate in his branch of government.
The Do
