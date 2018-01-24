Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Government Privacy United States

NSA Deletes 'Honesty' and 'Openness' From Core Values (theintercept.com) 160

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
An anonymous shares a report: The National Security Agency maintains a page on its website that outlines its mission statement. But earlier this month, the agency made a discreet change: It removed "honesty" as its top priority. Since at least May 2016, the surveillance agency had featured honesty as the first of four "core values" listed on NSA.gov, alongside "respect for the law," "integrity," and "transparency." The agency vowed on the site to "be truthful with each other." On January 12, however, the NSA removed the mission statement page -- which can still be viewed through the Internet Archive -- and replaced it with a new version. Now, the parts about honesty and the pledge to be truthful have been deleted. The agency's new top value is "commitment to service," which it says means "excellence in the pursuit of our critical mission." Those are not the only striking alterations. In its old core values, the NSA explained that it would strive to be deserving of the "great trust" placed in it by national leaders and American citizens. It said that it would "honor the public's need for openness." But those phrases are now gone; all references to "trust," "honor," and "openness" have disappeared.

NSA Deletes 'Honesty' and 'Openness' From Core Values More | Reply

NSA Deletes 'Honesty' and 'Openness' From Core Values

Comments Filter:

  • They're being honest about one thing.... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DewDude ( 537374 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @11:00AM (#55993029)
    They never cared about any of that shit before...they're just now being open about the fact the only thing they care about is fucking the american public and violating our foruth admendment rights.

    this government is invalid.

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by geekmux ( 1040042 )

      They never cared about any of that shit before...they're just now being open about the fact the only thing they care about is fucking the american public and violating our foruth admendment rights.

      You are correct. In the civilian market, I call it Corporate Arrogance. It's when an organization knows damn well that they can do whatever the fuck they want, and there's not a damn thing you can say or do about it.

      They'll change their signature line to Fuck You Very Much and Have a Nice Day soon too.

  • Honesty dictated removing those words (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @11:03AM (#55993041)
    There's nothing "open" about a spying agency, and to be effective spies they need to be dishonest (at least in the field).

    I just hope "respect for (US) law" is really still a thing over there. Things don't look so good over at other agencies...

    • Re:Honesty dictated removing those words (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @11:39AM (#55993319)
      Posting Anonymously for obvious reasons. Many many years ago I did some intelligence work. I would be completely honest about who I was, who I worked for, why I needed the information and what I wanted. I never once had someone who was unhelpful to me. They might not have given me everything that I wanted but even then they might forward me to someone further up who would help. Respect, honesty and saying please goes a long way.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      A diode that blocks current in both directions is defective.

  • Refreshing (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @11:04AM (#55993049)
    So, now their mission as a surreptitious spy agency dealing with lots of information they can't talk about is no longer being lied about on a PR page. Good. That earlier silliness is especially ironic, given its presence during the previous administration, which appears to have been using that agency's tools against domestic political rivals. Yeah, that was all warm-and-fuzzy "being honest with one another" and "completely transparent" behavior. Unless the agency's executive branch bosses didn't like you, in which case it was the exact opposite. Not that that's the NSA's fault, as an agency - that's entirely on their then-management in the White House, and those in the White House granted the power to troll through signal intelligence and the ability to unmask citizens from their collected communications. Here's looking at you, Susan Rice.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by fustakrakich ( 1673220 )

      Yeah, well, you know, when a country puts itself so high up the *freedom, truth, and justice* pedestal, you might expect them to play the part, but I guess that's asking too much in the game of battling empires.

      So now it's Highlander. There can be only one

      • "There can be only one"

        This is precisely the kind of thinking that gets humans into the predicament that we are in. All effort gets placed into being the one, rather than actually solving problems for mutual benefit of all. Sadly, it looks more and more like global warming will take us all, before we as a species figure this out.

    • That earlier silliness is especially ironic, given its presence during the previous administration, which appears to have been using that agency's tools against domestic political rivals.

      If everything that "appeared" to be true on the Fox News and Breitbart was actually true then you've be living under the fascist dicatorship of a gay atheist Muslim from Kenya.

      • So what you're saying is that the long list of Susan Rice's unmasking targets is imaginary. That the records of self-proclaimed Clinton partisans assigned to investigate Clinton altering the language of the bureau's findings to avoid the words that trigger an indictment, along with their own words proclaiming their approval of a "path" to getting her in office, but the need for an "insurance policy" against the possibility that she might fail ... those records are all imaginary. Please, carry on. Would love

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      So, now their mission as a surreptitious spy agency dealing with lots of information they can't talk about is no longer being lied about on a PR page. Good.

      Indubitably.... the mission statement is something management hammers into all the employees as values at all levels they EXPECT the members of their organization to express, that affects things like evaluations of their staffs' performance AND the culture of their entity and whistleblowers, etc.

      Thus it's still a very bad thing for them to be subtra

    • Not that that's the NSA's fault, as an agency - that's entirely on their then-management in the White House, and those in the White House granted the power to troll through signal intelligence and the ability to unmask citizens from their collected communications. Here's looking at you, Susan Rice.

      If you don't want people in the government to be able to spy on its citizens, maybe you should just oppose the collection of the information outright. I don't understand why you draw a line between one government entity and another invading the privacy of U.S. citizens. The NSA has no business collecting this information on U.S. citizens, period.

    • It seems to me that you missed the point of having honesty and integrity in their original mission statement and why it was important.

      No one is pretending that the NSA isn't a spy agency. Likewise, no one is pretending that spying isn't necessary when there are authoritarian regimes and organizations eager to take advantage of US citizens. The critical issue is what values, goals and aspirations is it spying for and what motivates the spying. Unless the citizenry has confidence in those, we might as well

  • Big surprise (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @11:05AM (#55993061)

    Please tell me how an agency which violates the constitution and spies on Americans can be allowed to exist? They're worse then the sexual assaults the TSA illegal does daily.

    • Citation please?

      Rand Paul? Is that you?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Citation - https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/fourth_amendment

        It doesn't take Rand or Ron to read the 4th amendment and tell that the NSA and TSA are regular violators.

    • I've been patted down dozens of times. Not once was there anything sexual about it. Someone brushing their hands by my nuts doesn't constitute (#metoo) sexual assault, no matter what I think about it.

      --
      If only I had more fingers -- Some Guy

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Okay, you haven't been. A lot of women have been touched inappropriately. Regardless of the sexual aspect of it, a government agency searching you for boarding a plane in and of itself is a violation the 4th amendment. If it were a private agency, then we can deal with it. Heck, but security where you board. Then we could have two airlines, AMERICAN Airlines with no searches and SISSY Airlines for those that are afraid. Problem solved.

      • Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)

        by dcw3 ( 649211 )

        Someone brushing their hands by my nuts doesn't constitute (#metoo) sexual assault, no matter what I think about it.

        Actually, it does, and it's only assault when it's unwanted, which clearly, in your case, it isn't.

    • I have this theory that the agency doesn't actually exist and never did. I think the whole operation was simply dreamed up by some clever criminals who initially managed to work in total secrecy and after being discovered have so far managed to skate by simply by telling any actual authority they don't have the security clearance to question it.

  • At least they're being honest about it now.

  • And this means what? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @11:09AM (#55993093)

    Maybe these things should simply be assumed and don't need to appear in every mission statement know to man?

    I know folks will make this into "See They don't CARE about being honest! They took it out of their mission statement!" but I think that's a bit of overreach. Maybe they just assume that honest and ethical activity is always required and they want to highlight what the organization actually does in its mission statement, not how they do it.

    And if you think about their activity... Openness and transparency might not be a good thing to put in a mission statement where it could be misconstrued by individuals in the organization dedicated to the clandestine collection of information.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      Privacy is something that is assumed. In fact it is assumed so much that is is not even included in most things, because it is obvious.

      Without privacy all other rights are nullified as they become meaningless.

    • I know folks will make this into "See They don't CARE about being honest! They took it out of their mission statement!" but I think that's a bit of overreach. Maybe they just assume that honest and ethical activity is always required and they want to highlight what the organization actually does in its mission statement, not how they do it.

      Why would you expect anyone appointed by Donald Trump to care about either respecting the law or honesty? I doubt the reason for removing that wording is anything other that a lack of perceived value, and to avoid embarrassing the President by having his spy agencies be seen as more honest than him.

      • I know folks will make this into "See They don't CARE about being honest! They took it out of their mission statement!" but I think that's a bit of overreach. Maybe they just assume that honest and ethical activity is always required and they want to highlight what the organization actually does in its mission statement, not how they do it.

        Why would you expect anyone appointed by Donald Trump to care about either respecting the law or honesty? I doubt the reason for removing that wording is anything other that a lack of perceived value, and to avoid embarrassing the President by having his spy agencies be seen as more honest than him.

        Is that blue partisan Cool-Aide tasty? I think you have been drinking a bit too much of it.

        Seems like there is a limited bag of tricks over there. Bush lied, Trump lies... Bush was a racist, Trump is a racist... I know more than one republican and I can tell you not all of us are lying racists who want grandma dead and starving children, in fact, I don't know even one true republican who fits that description, including Trump. Lay off the blue stuff. You don't have to agree with our choice of methods

  • Why did they leave "Respect for the law" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We already know that they don't respect the law, nor does the FBI, congress, President, courts, governors, police, mayors, and other elected officials / bureaucrats. Hell, I would like to meet an honest drain commissioner.

  • They're a spy organization for god's sake.

    But, "honesty"? I guess in the Trump White House it doesn't matter, which is unfortunate because the information is going to be used to place Americans in harm's way and would be critical in negotiating with other countries (trade, arms reduction, etc.).

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      "most transparent administration in history"

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dcw3 ( 649211 )

      Deception is part and parcel to the industry. Why would you expect otherwise, and why blame the change on Trump?

      • Deception to outsiders - any government needs honesty in its intelligence organizations.

        Who else to give responsibility for the changes to?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dcw3 ( 649211 )

          I don't disagree. But to the general public, how can it be honest while deceiving an enemy?...it can't. And so, the public simply doesn't get to know what goes on, and it shouldn't, unless those with oversight bring out some abuse of power. These agencies become the fall guy for many politicians ("it was an intelligence failure") because they know that the agencies can do nothing to fight back.

  • Not exactly a long-held core value (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Lucas123 ( 935744 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @11:19AM (#55993157) Homepage
    Since at least May 2016 (whoa... that long!), the surveillance agency had featured honesty as the first of four "core values" listed on NSA.gov. They're being more honest now by not attempting to deceive people into believing that they'll open about their work above other values, such as "commitment to service." Just because they removed the feel-good language doesn't mean they'll not continue to be working in the nation's best interests and within the law. But, publications need page views, and this is certainly click-bait worthy.

  • It's an improvement (Score:3)

    by RJBeery ( 956252 ) <.moc.liamg. .ta. .yreebjr.> on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @11:20AM (#55993167)
    It's much more dishonest to speak about honesty and transparency when they aren't actually embraced to achieve your mission.

  • Oh, the irony! (Score:5, Funny)

    by jenningsthecat ( 1525947 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @11:21AM (#55993175)

    By removing honesty and truthfulness from their mission statement, they are being honest and truthful - perhaps more so that ever!

  • It's like making warrantless searches legal (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @11:22AM (#55993183)

    It's not a change in protocol, it's just admitting what has been reality for a long time.

  • Retrospective Acknowledgement... (Score:3)

    by Archtech ( 159117 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @11:26AM (#55993221)

    ... of what we all knew long ago.

    You can tell that NSA is inhabited by a lot of super-nerds. It's actually a quiet little in-joke. They are virtue signalling by honestly admitting that, not only are they not honest, it isn't even on their "to-do" list.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      You can tell that NSA is inhabited by a lot of super-nerds. It's actually a quiet little in-joke.

      While they do, I doubt any of them were involved. This was probably the result of some senior executive strategy seminar where they discussed their "vision" and "core values" at some fancy executive retreat. No doubt there's a follow-up planned in a year or two to "evaluate" it too.

  • The ENTIRE department of Justice and PLENTY of intelligence agencies run without any oversight from ELECTED officials.

    Chuck Schumer himself mentioned the week Trump was elected the intelligence community has six ways past sunday to fight anyone they don't like.

    That includes voters.

    That includes the American people.

    The president will get held accountable based on what he can pull off, but he has NO control over these organizations that are supposed to operate in his branch of government.

    The Do

    • Really? Voters know better? That must be some part of the alternate reality I can't see. What I see is a landscape of blind faith in words rather than peer-reviewed facts. By people swayed by a single source of information, rather than from a collection of information sources inside and outside the country.

  • It seems like having done that they are now more open and honest about their core values.
  • Technically, by removing those items, maybe the are in fact being more 'honest' in the sense that they are letting everyone know they are not or can not be.

  • Don't tell me, let me guess (Score:3)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @12:02PM (#55993523)
    The NSA had to remove it because they were threatened to be sued for False Advertising.
  • Seriously... is there anyone who thought that slogan was anything but self-aggrandizing P.R. that goes on everywhere?

  • "NSA Deletes 'Honesty' and 'Openness' From Core Values"
    Which is ironically more honest.

  • Then you know they are just directly and shamelessly lying to you anyways. Scum stays scum, even (or often specifically) when they go into government jobs.

  • This is a surprise? The NSA is a weapon, not a charity, so that's ironically the most honest thing they've done. They don't exist to make friends, they exist to dominate.
  • In a world where it takes months to find it about any news item that doesnâ(TM)t include a press release or news conference to quote from... does it really matter if someone honestly puts out information openly?

Slashdot Top Deals

"The pyramid is opening!" "Which one?" "The one with the ever-widening hole in it!" -- The Firesign Theatre

Close