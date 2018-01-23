Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Apple Releases Meltdown and Spectre Fixes For Older Versions of MacOS (neowin.net) 18

Posted by BeauHD from the love-spreading dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Neowin: Apple released its round of bug fix/security updates -- including iOS 11.2.5, macOS 10.13.3 High Sierra, watchOS 4.2.2, and tvOS 11.2.5 -- today. In doing so, it also offered some security updates for Macs running older versions of its OS, including OS X 10.11 El Capitan and macOS 10.12 Sierra. The security updates mainly focus on the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, which were fixed for High Sierra users a couple of weeks ago. OS X 10.11.6 El Capitan got the smallest update, including fixes for IOHIDFamily, Kernel, QuartzCore, and Wi-Fi. As for the Sierra update, it's available for machines that are running macOS 10.12.6. It includes the above fixes, but it also includes improvements for Audio, LinkPresentation, Security, and there's an additional Kernel fix.

  • No risk of higher spurious reboot rates? (Score:3)

    by ls671 ( 1122017 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @07:13PM (#55989879) Homepage

    No risk of higher spurious reboots rates?

    How did Apple pull this one off?

    Intel Urges OEMs and End Users To Stop Deploying Spectre Patch As It May 'Introduce Higher Than Expected Reboots

    https://it.slashdot.org/story/... [slashdot.org]

  • Apple, Microsoft, Intel & friends should be fixing for all systems all the way back. There are still a large number of people using Yosemite and earlier systems in the MacOS world. Lots of PCs out there running earlier versions of Windows. If this is such a big deal it should be handled broadly. How do you want your nuclear power plant to MeltDown? Realize it is running older hardware... Nasty.

  • Standard practice (Score:4, Insightful)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @07:36PM (#55990029)

    Apple has been keeping the three most-recent versions of macOS / OS X patched for quite a few years now. What was actually a bit unusual was them releasing a partial patch for High Sierra without also posting patches for Sierra and El Capitan at the same time.

    Regardless, I'm glad to see this since I'm (intentionally) still running El Capitan.

