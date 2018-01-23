Apple Releases Meltdown and Spectre Fixes For Older Versions of MacOS (neowin.net) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Neowin: Apple released its round of bug fix/security updates -- including iOS 11.2.5, macOS 10.13.3 High Sierra, watchOS 4.2.2, and tvOS 11.2.5 -- today. In doing so, it also offered some security updates for Macs running older versions of its OS, including OS X 10.11 El Capitan and macOS 10.12 Sierra. The security updates mainly focus on the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, which were fixed for High Sierra users a couple of weeks ago. OS X 10.11.6 El Capitan got the smallest update, including fixes for IOHIDFamily, Kernel, QuartzCore, and Wi-Fi. As for the Sierra update, it's available for machines that are running macOS 10.12.6. It includes the above fixes, but it also includes improvements for Audio, LinkPresentation, Security, and there's an additional Kernel fix.
No risk of higher spurious reboots rates?
How did Apple pull this one off?
Intel Urges OEMs and End Users To Stop Deploying Spectre Patch As It May 'Introduce Higher Than Expected Reboots
https://it.slashdot.org/story/... [slashdot.org]
Fix all the way back... (Score:2)
Apple, Microsoft, Intel & friends should be fixing for all systems all the way back. There are still a large number of people using Yosemite and earlier systems in the MacOS world. Lots of PCs out there running earlier versions of Windows. If this is such a big deal it should be handled broadly. How do you want your nuclear power plant to MeltDown? Realize it is running older hardware... Nasty.
Standard practice (Score:4, Insightful)
Apple has been keeping the three most-recent versions of macOS / OS X patched for quite a few years now. What was actually a bit unusual was them releasing a partial patch for High Sierra without also posting patches for Sierra and El Capitan at the same time.
Regardless, I'm glad to see this since I'm (intentionally) still running El Capitan.
Which bring me to question:
I'm not a Mac user and I'm curious about the reason for Mac users on staying on older version of OSX, since the only thing that you have to spend on upgrading is time, and maybe the cost of internet bandwidth. As a comparison, one of the machines in my household is a 2010 Toshiba Satellite M300 (C2D, 4GB RAM, 240GB SSD), which currently runs eOS Loki, based on Ubuntu 16.04
