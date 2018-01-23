Hackers Stole $172 Billion From People Last Year (symantec.com) 40
Yearly report published by security firm Norton estimates that as many as 978 million people in 20 countries lost money to cybercrime last year. On an average, the firm says, victims lost an average of $142 and spent nearly 24 hours dealing with the fallout of their attack.
Very detailed article. I'm impressed.
Although I do wonder, how much did they get away with and keep as opposed to get caught and got to jail?
Well, there's your problem. Stop using Flash!
It's a really confusing article, where the numbers are handpicked to make it look like a serious problem. It's not at all clear what the losses were for (considering that the most prevalent 'crime' was virus infection, I imagine that most of the money went to PC/phone repair people), it's not at all clear how individuals in each country were affected (except for the time spent dealing with the aftermath), and the graph '53% of consumers experienced cybercrime...' is deliberately misleading by doubling each
Really? (Score:3)
172 billion? That's all??
You don't think that's a lot? Judging by Slashdot, that is more than the total value of Netflix [slashdot.org]. Of course watching Netflix's line-up is sometimes like watching the movies on MST3k without the riffing... so I'm guessing that's why people are willing to pay more to hackers than to Netflix.
For the whole world, for the whole year, as much high profile hacking as was going on?
Well, I was expecting more anyway
... they stole Netflix.
TWICE!
I mean, I'm feeling a little shrinkage here. I'm running for Congress to do a lot of things, one being to end identity theft. Identity theft cost Americans $16 billion in 2017, down from $24.7 billion in 2012. We can fix this easily; it's actually trivial.
All electronic theft is not the same thing.
I'll play - so let's say a corporation losses $1M, so they write it off - let's say it was a very successful company, so if they had not lost that $1M in profits they would have paid an estimated $350K in federal income taxes on it (under previous tax code in US), denying the federal government several hundred thousand dollars in tax revenue. But wait, there are also state and local taxes that will not be collected on that $1M, denying those governments tens of thousands in tax revenue, not to mention the r
Math? (Score:2)
978M people at average $142 equals $139B
They could have used a median in stead of a mean.
Average, it's an ambiguous word.
Average and mean are exact synonyms. Median and mode are also words, but they are not synonyms to average or mean.
The first paragraph of wikipedia for the word "average"
In colloquial language, an average is a middle or typical number of a list of numbers. Different concepts of average are used in different contexts. Often "average" refers to the arithmetic mean, the sum of the numbers divided by how many numbers are being averaged; in mathematics and statistics, this would be called the arithmetic mean. In statistics, mean, median, and mode are all known as measures of central tendency, and in colloquial usage sometimes any of these might be called an average value.
As I said, average is an ambiguous term. I guess I could have thrown mode at it as well.
I suppose molar and molal are the same too. They're both words used in chemistry after all.
It might most commonly refer to mean, but median and mode are also synonyms of average.
Interesting.. (Score:3)
Amazed if the math holds up (Score:2)
If corporate cybercrime is counted, sure, but the $172 B figure sounds like those sums that people calculate are lost standing in red lights. Kinda money... but actually really not.
"contradictory beliefs" (Score:5, Insightful)
Nearly one in four believe stealing information online is not as bad as stealing property in ‘real life’
That depends entirely on what you mean by "information".
Believing that Disney et al 's hijacking of copyright to totally pervert the system from what the founders intended is a travesty that deserves civil disobedience is not a "contradictory belief" to also believing you shouldn't steal your neighbor's stuff.
You can go to prison for copying Steamboat Willie 90 years after it was published.
25% of people with internet access (Score:1)
So if 51% of the world has no internet access that would mean 978/3500 ~= 25% or 1 in 4 people got done, which seems incredibly high, i smell stats gouging.
Hey, they can't hold a candle to McAfee.
$172 Billion? Really? (Score:2)
The numbers in the summary don't add up to $172 Billion, when I multiply 978 million victims times average estimated loss of $142 I come up with $138,876,000,000 - a lot of money, but not $172 Billion.
Nah. Same reason it's uneconomic to off politicians. You kill one, but the next one is there in line to take his place.
More than Ukrainian GDP (Score:1)
Ukraine's GDP is about $108B, which is surprising because you'd think they'd see some of that $172B of hacker funds.
