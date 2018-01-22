Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Intel Bug

Intel Urges OEMs and End Users To Stop Deploying Spectre Patch As It May 'Introduce Higher Than Expected Reboots' (intel.com) 122

Posted by msmash from the you-had-six-months dept.
Intel executive vice president Neil Shenoy said on Monday that the chip-maker has identified the source of some of the recent problems, so it is now recommended that users skip the available patches. From the blog post: We recommend that OEMs, cloud service providers, system manufacturers, software vendors and end users stop deployment of current versions, as they may introduce higher than expected reboots and other unpredictable system behavior.

Intel Urges OEMs and End Users To Stop Deploying Spectre Patch As It May 'Introduce Higher Than Expected Reboots' More | Reply

Intel Urges OEMs and End Users To Stop Deploying Spectre Patch As It May 'Introduce Higher Than Expected Reboots'

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"The greatest warriors are the ones who fight for peace." -- Holly Near

Close