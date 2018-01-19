Security Breaches Don't Affect Stock Price, Study Suggests (schneier.com) 22
Computer security professional Bruce Schneier highlights the key findings of a study that suggests security breaches don't affect stock price. The study has been published in the Journal of Information Privacy and Security. From the report: -While the difference in stock price between the sampled breached companies and their peers was negative (1.13%) in the first 3 days following announcement of a breach, by the 14th day the return difference had rebounded to + 0.05%, and on average remained positive through the period assessed.
-For the differences in the breached companies' betas and the beta of their peer sets, the differences in the means of 8 months pre-breach versus post-breach was not meaningful at 90, 180, and 360 day post-breach periods.
-For the differences in the breached companies' beta correlations against the peer indices pre- and post-breach, the difference in the means of the rolling 60 day correlation 8 months pre- breach versus post-breach was not meaningful at 90, 180, and 360 day post-breach periods.
-In regression analysis, use of the number of accessed records, date, data sensitivity, and malicious versus accidental leak as variables failed to yield an R2 greater than 16.15% for response variables of 3, 14, 60, and 90 day return differential, excess beta differential, and rolling beta correlation differential, indicating that the financial impact on breached companies was highly idiosyncratic.
-Based on returns, the most impacted industries at the 3 day post-breach date were U.S. Financial Services, Transportation, and Global Telecom. At the 90 day post-breach date, the three most impacted industries were U.S. Financial Services, U.S. Healthcare, and Global Telecom.
Exactly what I came to say. Stock price (should) reflect the value of the company - the only way a breach affects the value is if it
(A) causes the company to incur major financial penalties, or
(B) causes the company to lose a lot of business
At present, neither is the case in the US, though in a better world both would be.
Also they likely made many times more in profit what the data breach cost so why care?
No Responsibility (Score:2)
That means executives responsible for IT budget aren't financially impacted by their security budgeting decisions. One could make their bonuses affected by security breaches, but then that might just lead to cover-ups of breaches rather than disclosure, particularly if the disclosure laws don't pierce the corporate veil.
I'd like to see how effect on stock price correlates to effect on profitability, particularly years down the road when the associated breach lawsuits play out.
Did PRISM? (Score:2)
The buddy system to ensure contractors stayed loyal and domestic collect it all kept working?
The brands that failed to understand who was in their own internal networks?
Who else followed the security services into the big brand networks?
Did other random nations, groups get the encryption keys like the gov did? Plain text for everyone.
stupid study (Score:2)
this study is already obsolete, it doesn't take GDPR into account, which will increase the level of fun and popcorn eating
Of course it doesn't. (Score:2)
