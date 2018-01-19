Top Bug Hunters Make 2.7 Times More Money Than an Average Software Engineer (bleepingcomputer.com) 56
An anonymous reader shares a report: A survey of 1,700 bug bounty hunters registered on the HackerOne platform reveals that top white-hat hackers make on average 2.7 times more money than the average salary of a software engineer in the same country. The reported numbers are different for each country and may depend on a bug bunter's ability to find bugs, but the survey's results highlight the rising popularity of bug hunting as a sustainable profession, especially in less developed countries, where it can help talented programmers live a financially care-free life. According to HackerOne's report, it pays to be a vulnerability researcher in India, where top bug hunters can make 16 times more compared to the average salary of a software engineer. Other countries where bug hunting can assure someone a comfortable living are Argentina (x15.6), Egypt (x8.1), Hong Kong (x7.6), the Philippines (x5.4), and Latvia (x5.2).
Top Bug Hunter Vs. Average Software Engineer (Score:5, Insightful)
Ok, but how much does an average bug hunter make vs a top software engineer? Or an average bug hunter vs an average software engineer?
How much do the Top Engineers make? (Score:5, Insightful)
I mean this is an Apples vs Oranges comparison there.
You can take the top of nearly any (professional) profession and compare it to the average of others and you see that the best of the best makes more then the average guy does.
Really ? Great article. Great source. (Score:1)
A crappy blog is a great source to get things like "top of something better than average of another". Awesome comparison.
Do the top crappy bloggers make more than the average slashdot poster?
What a fucking joke (Score:1)
where it can help talented programmers live a financially care-free life.
Security bug hunting and pen test is extremely competitive. Your 2.7x earnings means you're playing with a bunch of workaholics in an all-or-nothing system where partial credit is not an option. You can put 40 hours into a project, only to have victory snatched away by the guy who finished it in 35 hours.
Another stupid comparison article (Score:4, Insightful)
So the top bug hunters make more than the average software engineer? Well slap my ass and call me a cantaloupe!
What about top software engineers compared to average software engineers? What about A-list celebrities vs stuntmen?
I know! How about we compare the top strawmen vs average strawmen?
Median vs Average (Score:2)
From the article:
Top _anything_ generally make more (Score:2)
Top software engineers make much more than 2.7x average software engineers.
To everyone complaining about the comparison... (Score:5, Informative)
Comparing at its best. (Score:2)
First class airline ticket costs 20 times the average bus fare
Let me wait for the comparison of the average pay of the top 1700 bounty hunters with the average pay of top 1700 software engineers.
>First class airline ticket costs 20 times the average bus fare
Show me where I can get one of these $50 first class airline tickets.
Some stats. (Score:4, Interesting)
37% of white-hat hackers say they hack as a hobby in their spare time (not their primary job).
About 12% of hackers on HackerOne make $20,000 or more annually from bug bounties.
Over 3% o bug hunters are making more than $100,000 per year.
1.1% are making over $350,000 annually.
13.7% say bounties earned represent 90-100% of their annual income.
India (23%) and the United States (20%) are the top two countries represented on the HackerOne platform, followed by Russia (6%), Pakistan (4%), and the United Kingdom (4%).
Nearly 1 in 4 hackers have not reported a vulnerability that they found because the company didn’t have a channel to disclose it.
US companies have paid over $15 million to bug hunters via HackerOne in 2017.
US bug hunters racked over $4.1 million in bug rewards, while Indian white-hat hackers earned over $3 million.
"Websites" was the overwhelming winner to the question of "What is Your Favorite Kind of Platform or Product to Hack?" with a 70.8% score.
"Money" was not the primary motivation for getting into bug hunting. It ranked only fourth.
XSS was the favorite vulnerability white-hat hackers liked to search for.
Is it more or less than 350K? If you include stock options, healthcare, 401K match and other benefits too.
Wayyyy above that. The salary will be less (150 - 250k range), but then you add in equity, and it goes over 400k, and bonuses will push that even higher. Equity is the big one, top engineers at like Google and such will rack up 300-400k with equity alone. Plus all the other company perks, and there is no real comparison.
Once you factor in taxes, it REALLY makes it in favor of top software engineers, because 350k will be almost entirely taxed at ordinary income rates. The typical RSU's given to software engi
Thanks that's useful. So headline should read:
3% of bug hunters make what an average software developer makes.
my career plan was to be an average developer (Score:4, Insightful)
I was planning to be an average developer, but I guess I'll become one of the best bug hunters instead. Because as an average software engineer, I assume that I'd be way better than average at finding bugs than someone who's already made that their career.
Re: (Score:3)
Sure, but... (Score:2)
Just how is software engineer defined ? (Score:2)
Last time I checked maintenance was still the largest part of software engineering by a wide margin.
100% more clickbait (Score:2)
Making 2.7 times the salary of someone doesn't mean you make 2.7 times more (unless the other person makes $0). You have to take into account the fact that the other person is getting paid. So that's either "1.7 times more" or "2.7 times the salary".
1 standard deviations out versus arithmetic mean (Score:2)
Why (Score:2)
2. Code the product in a nation with low wages. Have lawyers and a person with clearance needed present the code as compliant.
3. Rent the service and support to the mil/gov.
4. Support problems by making more profit locally again in overtime costs.
5. Outsource upgrades.
6. Get the billable hours up for local 24/7 support.
Low wage nations with average IQ workers win bids and keeps costs down for the entire project.
Present winning bids at low costs to more local, state and federal govs/mil.
Win more contracts on the low cost of past winning bids.
Win in the USA? Present to NATO/EU nations gov/mil as part of free trade. Starting in any EU/NATO nation? Demand equal access to the US mil/gov martlet as free trade.
Not in the USA, EU, NATO? Find some nations lawyers and a few people with a security clearance and use
I'm not sure why you think that mil/gov contracts can be outsourced outside the country. Normally, there is a restriction that the work be done in country. Which is fine, because they'll pay the extra to have the work done in country.
Thats the very legal front end of a small company that won the mil/gov bid.
The code can be done in another low wage nation.
Sign off on it and present it as domestic code that has had full overnight by people approved by that nation.
The code is on time and works to some gov/mil standard when tested.
If the gov/mil wants changes later then local experts with security clearances can go back over the low w
Bug Hunters (Score:2)
Makes me think of that line in Aliens: (discussed here [arstechnica.com])
PFC Hudson: Is this going to be a stand-up fight, sir, or another bug hunt?
Maybe these guys get better pay but, personally, I'd take less if I could simply nuke things from orbit - you know, to be sure.
i couldn't do that job (Score:2)
who am i to begrudge someone doing such a valuable job?