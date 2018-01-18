Microsoft Resumes Meltdown and Spectre Updates for AMD Devices (bleepingcomputer.com) 35
Microsoft has resumed the rollout of security updates for AMD devices. The updates patch the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities. From a report: Microsoft released these patches on January 3, but the company stopped the rollout for AMD-based computers on January 9 after users reported crashes that plunged PCs into unbootable states. After working on smoothing out the problems with AMD, Microsoft announced today it would resume the rollout of five (out of nine) security updates.
Re:but why (Score:4, Insightful)
So is the title flamebait, as is usual for our new Slashdot overlords?
So is the title flamebait, as is usual for our new Slashdot overlords?
Not just Slashdot. From TFA, on Bleeping Computer: Microsoft has resumed the rollout of security updates for AMD devices. The updates patch the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities.
Then, later in TFA: The Meltdown flaw does not affect AMD devices, but these updates include an OS-level patch for the Spectre flaw.
Proofreading is apparently becoming, or already has become, a lost art.
Spectre is pretty much anything with a modern chip, including Intel, AMD, and ARM. Some of the few exemptions were processors that don't do speculative/out-of-order execution. The only more recent hardware I've seen that's immune are the Raspberry Pi (in-order-execution) and some ARM hardware such as various Snapdragon or Cortex-A53/55. Some of the older Atom stuff is also safe because it doesn't do OOE, but Spectre will hit the majority of the rest.
the company stopped the rollout for AMD-based computers on January 9 after users reported crashes that plunged PCs into unbootable states.
One (of many) reasons why forced updates are a bad idea. Time to go back to Windows 7, which doesn't have forced updates, until Microsoft/AMD get their shit together and can issue patches that don't fuck up your computer.
But how are they going to test their patches for their paying customers without the guinea pigs that don't have the money to sue?
Thank God automatic updates can be turned off (Score:2)
If they had been set up to automatically update, at least one, or all of them, would have been stuck by now. I can't imagine the fear of living with Windows 10, never knowing when the next automatic update will brick your computer. Or being right in the middle of something important, like work, and having the computer decide that this would be a nice time to
So you are perfectly content with fearing when the next manual update will brick your computer. Perfectly reasonable.
As for updates just happening forcefully while working, that hasn't been true for a very long time, unless you keep delaying the update for weeks AND you are working outside of your normal work hours (or you haven't set windows update to not update during those hours).
Having an update screw your machine is always concerning.
Doing it manually means that you get to chose when.
Normal working hours....
While working...
I left my machine running a application that I knew would run a long time, and who's result I really needed the next day.
I foolishly had not yet turned off automatic updates. I am sure you see where this is going, the machine updated and rebooted and killed by app.
For me, normal working hours is not a concept.
So... If you manually update then you won't get any emergency calls that you have to fix right now. That's interesting.
Nothing wrong really with wanting to control the when updates apply, but saying it's because you are afraid that you might get a call while the update is happening isn't a valid reason.
Also, Windows Pro has all the options to delay, postpone, not install during specific hours, and not while you are using the computer. Or are you saying that you are using Window Home and you'd need to pay
Dude entirely too complex. How to explain it to the anal idiots at M$. Manual update, I do one machine if it works, I do the next machine and if it doesn't well that fucking sucks and M$ are a pack of arsehole fuck knuckle cunts and various other bits of swearing as I try to fix the machine, yes the swearing really does happen. Automatic updates, all my machines are broken, fuck you to hell M$, no more fucking windows and hello Linux. I had M$ as a server once, it was fucking shit, I switched to a Linux ser
What about the children? (Score:2)
What should they do? These machines are already in a stable state.
Since Spectre doesn't actually needs to be patched (Score:2)
all you who have an AMD CPU can just relax.
Let me repeat: spectre doesn't need patching - it cannot be practically used for exploits.
Would you bet your money on that claim? It would not be the first "oh that cannot possibly be exploited in a real life scenario" bug that turned into a nightmare when someone with lots of creativity and criminal energy went to work.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The 2 Specter variants are just theoretical. It is just Intel FUD.To distract he public from what a nightmare Meltdown truly is to Intel.
My understanding is that AMD is theroretically vulnerable to hard to mitigate spectre (version 2?), But the proof of concept didn't work on it and AMD says it's super improbable. Certainly that warrents mitigation though.
Other Spectre easy to fix is easy to fix (version 1?).
And AMD is immune to meltdown.
Please correct me where I'm wrong, there's a lot of FUD and also a lot of super "AMD is immune" nonsense.
As it is, there is no proof of concept for hard to fix spectre on AMD.
I am in fact doing that. You know why? Because I can read, and I use that ability to collect information. For instance, I collected information about Spectre.
Try it sometimes.