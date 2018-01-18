Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft AMD Security

Microsoft Resumes Meltdown and Spectre Updates for AMD Devices (bleepingcomputer.com) 35

Posted by msmash from the second-time's-the-charm dept.
Microsoft has resumed the rollout of security updates for AMD devices. The updates patch the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities. From a report: Microsoft released these patches on January 3, but the company stopped the rollout for AMD-based computers on January 9 after users reported crashes that plunged PCs into unbootable states. After working on smoothing out the problems with AMD, Microsoft announced today it would resume the rollout of five (out of nine) security updates.

  • I have all of my computers (all with AMD and all with Windows 7) set up to tell me about updates but let me decide which ones and when to install them.

    If they had been set up to automatically update, at least one, or all of them, would have been stuck by now. I can't imagine the fear of living with Windows 10, never knowing when the next automatic update will brick your computer. Or being right in the middle of something important, like work, and having the computer decide that this would be a nice time to

    • So you are perfectly content with fearing when the next manual update will brick your computer. Perfectly reasonable.

      As for updates just happening forcefully while working, that hasn't been true for a very long time, unless you keep delaying the update for weeks AND you are working outside of your normal work hours (or you haven't set windows update to not update during those hours).

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Duhavid ( 677874 )

        Having an update screw your machine is always concerning.

        Doing it manually means that you get to chose when.
        Normal working hours....
        While working...
        I left my machine running a application that I knew would run a long time, and who's result I really needed the next day.
        I foolishly had not yet turned off automatic updates. I am sure you see where this is going, the machine updated and rebooted and killed by app.
        For me, normal working hours is not a concept.
        If it works for you, awesome, but it does not work f

        • So... If you manually update then you won't get any emergency calls that you have to fix right now. That's interesting.

          Nothing wrong really with wanting to control the when updates apply, but saying it's because you are afraid that you might get a call while the update is happening isn't a valid reason.

          Also, Windows Pro has all the options to delay, postpone, not install during specific hours, and not while you are using the computer. Or are you saying that you are using Window Home and you'd need to pay

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          Dude entirely too complex. How to explain it to the anal idiots at M$. Manual update, I do one machine if it works, I do the next machine and if it doesn't well that fucking sucks and M$ are a pack of arsehole fuck knuckle cunts and various other bits of swearing as I try to fix the machine, yes the swearing really does happen. Automatic updates, all my machines are broken, fuck you to hell M$, no more fucking windows and hello Linux. I had M$ as a server once, it was fucking shit, I switched to a Linux ser

  • Well, not really. But what's Microsoft going to do about all of the AMD systems it already bricked with its flawed patches?

  • all you who have an AMD CPU can just relax.

    Let me repeat: spectre doesn't need patching - it cannot be practically used for exploits.

    • Would you bet your money on that claim? It would not be the first "oh that cannot possibly be exploited in a real life scenario" bug that turned into a nightmare when someone with lots of creativity and criminal energy went to work.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Woldscum ( 1267136 )

        The 2 Specter variants are just theoretical. It is just Intel FUD.To distract he public from what a nightmare Meltdown truly is to Intel.

      • I am in fact doing that. You know why? Because I can read, and I use that ability to collect information. For instance, I collected information about Spectre.

        Try it sometimes.

