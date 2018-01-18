Senate Passes Bill Renewing NSA's Internet Surveillance Program (reuters.com) 82
From a report: The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill to renew the National Security Agency's warrantless internet surveillance program for six years and with minimal changes, overcoming objections from civil liberties advocates that it did too little to safeguard the privacy of Americans. From a report on CNET: The programs, known as Prism and Upstream, allow the NSA to collect online communications of foreigners outside the US. Prism collects these communications from internet services, and Upstream taps into the internet's infrastructure to capture information in transit. Some communications from Americans and others in the US are collected in the process. The vote Thursday renews the programs for six years. The House approved a bill renewing the programs last week. Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden first revealed the programs by leaking information about them to journalists in 2013. After the news coverage, the administration of President Barack Obama declassified much information about the programs.
Is there anybody left at this point who actually believes that the US intelligence apparatus is governed by laws? They made it quite clear over the past couple decades that they can construct a legal fiction as needed to do whatever the fuck they want. Anything done in Congress is only a show for the public.
The only recourse for "little people" is encryption, cryptocurrency, or anything else that has a chance of minimizing state power.
I actually do think they are governed by the law. The issue is open enforcement though.
It's kind of hard to openly enforce laws within an organization that at it's heart is based on being secret. This means that it is very possible that they actually DO enforce the laws, but it isn't reported because it would disclose information best kept secret. So it's at least possible they are trying to follow the law, but just cannot talk about it.
Your mileage may vary... But as always, conspiracy theories thrive
Yet... He's yet to see consequences... I'm hearing rumors that some really smelly stuff is about ready to hit the fan in this area so stand by...
The apparatus is governed by law only insofar as it is harder (though not impossible) to use illegally gathered intelligence against you in a court of law. The common way around this is parallel construction, but that can sometimes be problematic. So if they can, they'd prefer the intelligence to be legal, so they can use it as evidence when the time comes.
The problem with this is that it renews a bill that legalizes many of those previously illegal gathering methods, and since this was done under the guise of "national security", those methods are not transparent. If they're not transparent, we have no recourse but to accept the government's word that they are necessary and work.
I mean, more people were killed by toddlers in the US in 2015 than by terrorists, yet there are no new laws coming out to "protect" Americans from toddlers. But god damn, we need to snoop all your shit because "Oh no! teh terrorists!"
I know people here have seen this enough, but it still rings true in my opinion: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." - Ben Franklin
If by "bias" you mean I don't want the government snooping my shit to "protect" me from an almost non-existent threat, then yeah, I guess I'm biased.
I also don't think it is out of context either, The original quote was in response to the Pennsylvania General Assembly trying to tax the Penn family to pay for defense. The Penns didn't believe the GA had the authority to tax them, and instead, offered a lump sum in exchange for the GA acknowledging that they didn't have taxation authority. Franklin's quote wa
We had thousands killed by only 19 terrorists in 2001.
Nice, France: 86 people killed by a terrorist with a truck, and over 400 injured.
We had a guy with terrorist leaning kill a few people with a truck only a couple of months ago. in New York.
One difference is that toddlers generally don't set out to kill. Terrorists have the goal of killing as many people as they can. This country also has a LOT more toddlers than terrorists.
I get where you are coming from, and I acknowledge that terrorist attacks DO happen, however, the chance that you or I will get killed in one are statistically insignificant, and I don't think the government needs to spy on it's own citizens to combat it, even if it could guarantee ZERO terrorist related deaths (Which it can't).
It's my belief that this warrantless spying has pretty close to no effect on terrorist activities, and even if it did, we cannot see that data because it's deemed sensitive to nation
I mostly agree with you. Note the final line of my original post:
However, we have not had that many deaths due to either there not being much of a threat, or there is a larger threat than you realize, but the government has been effective at thwarting such attempts. I won't pretend to know the answer, but if the government CAN do something reasonable to prevent murders that
I think we basically agree, we just have some differences in semantics. I don't have a problem if the government wants to access the computer or other private records of a citizen, provided they get a proper warrant. I do not actually consider that spying. It means a judge agrees with the investigating body that said access is likely to provide information related to whatever case they are investigating, and provides an audit trail.
I also agree that the government has had at least some success in thwarting
I mean, more people were killed by toddlers in the US in 2015 than by terrorists, yet there are no new laws coming out to "protect" Americans from toddlers.
I was going to jokingly suggest, "Don't give them any ideas!", but then I realized that they're more or less already laying the groundwork for an intelligence network that would cover that "threat" as well. See: Amazon Echo; Google Home; indoor security cameras with "smart" functionality; etc..
Is there anybody left at this point who actually believes that the US intelligence apparatus is governed by laws?
If that's the case, why would they bother renewing the statutory authorization?
And why would we bother fighting the renewal of the statutory authorization?
The very fact that we are all debating the passage of a law seems to be a fairly strong indicator that the US intelligence apparatus is at least partially beholden to the authorization (or lack thereof) provided by the legislature.
NOW the buck stops with the president... (Score:3)
Now you all can say the buck stops with the president.... I'm guessing he's going to sign it so get ready to blast away....
All you who voted democratic though, remember that many in your party voted for this in the Senate... You might want to hold your Senator responsible if yours voted for this...In fact, PLEASE do that...
;)
You still think you have two distinct parties in the US?
Cute.
LOL.. Yea, it's more like four, but they are divided into two nearly equal groups we call Republicans and Democrats.
There is the crazy ultra left which is about half of the democratic party and the bewildered left who are convinced by the rhetoric on the left, but don't really understand what all the hubbub is about. There is then the hard right folks, the strict constructionists and bill of rights type (think NRA and Tea Party, not the so called Neo-Nazis idiots) which constitutes a bit more than half o
Convenient? No just true.
Remember the ultra LEFT is basically those who supported the socialist Bernie Sanders, who took a significant number of delegates from Hillary. These are the "Occupy Wall Street anarchists" and it's a big group that gives lip service to their views within the democratic party. This group is a problem. They are loud, they are motivated and they've been given tacit support by a LOT of the party which is a problem.
Look at the top three republican runners up.. Ted Cruz is a constituti
You still think you have two distinct parties in the US?
Cute.
Yes, we do; bought dog multimillionaires and one or two term politicians who do not get very far, unless of course they are very good at their jobs.
You still think you have two distinct parties in the US?
What I wonder about is why Americans think having two parties is normal and not to be questioned.
The UK currently has 6 parties in it's parliament, and the tiny little country I live in, of only 4 million people, currently has 5 parties represented.
Until recently we had as many as 8 parties but apparently the US, a country of 320,000,000 agree with each other to the extent that they only need two parties.
Of course no-one does propaganda quite like the US.
You still think you have two distinct parties in the US?
What I wonder about is why Americans think having two parties is normal and not to be questioned.
The UK currently has 6 parties in it's parliament, and the tiny little country I live in, of only 4 million people, currently has 5 parties represented. Until recently we had as many as 8 parties but apparently the US, a country of 320,000,000 agree with each other to the extent that they only need two parties. Of course no-one does propaganda quite like the US.
We have a totally different form of government too.. We don't have a parliament. We are a representative republic.
Our framers pretty much set things up this way at the federal level in a way that favors two parties and we've basically been working this way for 230 years now. I'm not surprised that folks on the other side of the pond don't get how this works, most Americans don't quite understand it either. But it's set up for two parities. Now the parities HAVE changed a few times. It's not always bee
Our framers pretty much set things up this way at the federal level...
Which is the problem as far as I can see. Your system is not nearly flexible enough, because you've written rules into your constitution so nothing changes. The easily corrupted 18th century system is still being used (and corrupted) in the 21 st century.
Those of us who live in a former British Dominion are happy with the fact that we can change our voting system, which we have done to the benefit of the voters but not the politicians.
I'm not surprised that folks on the other side of the pond don't get how this works.
I'm not sure why you would think we don't understand the US system, it's not hard to follow, it's just that there are so many better ways of electing your government, and there are examples in use all over the world today, but you continue to put up with the gerrymandering and lobbying and riders being attached to bills and all the other graft and collusion and still feel like you might have some influence over those who rule you.
It just proves that nobody quite does propaganda like the Americans I suppose.
No, he's right (Score:1)
It is a 2 party system: The politicians and the rest of us.
Show up to your primaries (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Show up to your primaries (Score:5, Insightful)
They should remove R/D from ballots.
3rd parties have zero chance (Score:3)
Catherine Cortez-Masto
Tammy Duckworth
Maggie Hassan
Heidi Eitkamp
Amy Klobuchar
Claire McCaskill
Jeanne Shaheen
Register in the major party that is most likely to win the majority of the races in your state. Vote for the best candidate in that party. Then in the general election - vote for whoever you feel is best.
This does two things. First, it means that the primary ballot will not be as likely to be overwhelmingly for one candidate because many are voting in the major party. Second, once you have done the best you can to try to get the majority party to pick a candidate you can live with via the primary, voting your conscience in the general will make you feel better. It probably won't matter for most offices anyway, but that's life. There are usually not enough candidates competing for election in a third-party to make the primary matter.
There are some states where the outcome is close enough that this isn't safe, but most states are pretty solidly red or blue. In these cases, there is nothing wrong with voting with the major party in the primary and then for the best candidate that survives in the general.
What really needs to change is the first past the post. Have the primary election countrywide on the same day - just like the general election. That, by itself, would do more to make sure that the best of the lot cleared the primary and not just the candidate with the most money of their own or their friends. It would also help to eliminate the influence of a few states that get to vote earlier than others.
The battle is always couched as a battle for the Presidency, and I will grant you this is an important role. But a President is largely constrained to act on bills Congress passes. Elect the best people from any party for every office there is. Not everyone will think alike. Some will truly like R or D and sometimes the R or D is truly the best
But encourage people to vote for the best man or woman running in every race. Get stand out candidates to actually run for a third party slot for local or state rac
Damn (Score:1)
Not unexpected, but disappointing.
I doubt that the NSA gave senators bribes ... (Score:2)
sorry, I mean 'research contributions'. So: what do the senators get out of this ? Intelligence maybe; who on ?
Bribes? Probably not. Blackmail? Well...
"Senator, do you remember where you were last Saturday? Well, we do..."
So: what do the senators get out of this ?
Some of them actually believe it. For others, they get the appearance of being "tough on terrorists", which helps them in the next election.
Giving reason to Encrypt (Score:4, Insightful)
And then they wonder why the rest of us want to encrypt our comunications.. Idiots.
Re:Trump Wins Again (Score:4, Informative)
Not this part : https://theintercept.com/2018/01/17/section-504-house-spending-bill-changes-law-to-let-trump-administration-secretly-shift-intelligence-money/
Actually shorter terms I believe leads to more corruption. The shorter the terms, the more time spent campaigning vs. working.
Of course they did (Score:2)
They are being watched as well.
In response (Score:2)
The folks who still have access to the Snowden Files should release a few more in case the people have forgot why this legislation is such a bad idea.
Two sides (Score:1)
"allow the NSA to collect online communications of foreigners outside the US. Prism collects these communications from internet services, and Upstream taps into the internet'"
And who is shocked by this? Who thinks this is a bad idea? Many do, I'm less on the fence than many others.
They are executing the mission they have been charged with by the government since its formation, and how many times can we point to and say this was enabled by illegal [something]? Malice, or intent to defraud, extort or harm someone has usually been a condition of charging someone with a crime. Let's fight for our rights! But make sure we know what we are fighting for, spinning wheel wastes energy o
