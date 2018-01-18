Intel Says Newer Chips Also Hit by Unwanted Reboots After Patch (zdnet.com) 60
Intel says the unexpected reboots triggered by patching older chips affected by Meltdown and Spectre are happening to its newer chips, too. From a report: Intel confirmed in an update late Wednesday that not only are its older Broadwell and Haswell chips tripping up on the firmware patches, but newer CPUs through to the latest Kaby Lake chips are too. The firmware updates do protect Intel chips against potential Spectre attacks, but machines with Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake, and Kaby Lake architecture processors are rebooting more frequently once the firmware has been updated, Intel said. Intel has also updated its original Meltdown-Spectre advisory with a new warning about the stability issues and recommends OEMs and cloud providers test its beta silicon microcode updates before final release. These beta releases, which mitigate the Spectre Variant 2 CVE-2017-5715 attack on CPU speculative execution, will be available next week.
Enough with the euphenisms (Score:5, Insightful)
These "unwanted reboots" are system crashes.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Or just standard Windows 10 Update behavior.
No crashes here (Score:2)
[..] but machines with Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake, and Kaby Lake architecture processors are rebooting more frequently once the firmware has been updated [..]
How can you tell? The patch just got out..
I guess this isn't universal, my 2011 sandy bridge system (windows 7) has been running over 7 days since patching without "reboot" or crash and the patch isn't that old yet..
Intel's days are numbered (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I think it should be "I think their stock price may halve every 18 months"?
Not that likely even if they are exposed as reptilians eating small (but tasty) children.
Re: (Score:2)
New version of "Moore's Law".
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Intel's days are numbered (Score:5, Funny)
I think they're stock price may have every 18 months.
and then you can't even?
Don't worry folks (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So my father-in-law has his Windows 8 box set for automatic updates. Last week he hit a web site that was telling him to call Microsoft Customer Support at (800)ITS-SCAM (not the real number, and he called me first and didn't go through with it).
He checked the updates and made sure they were applied, now his computer does nothing but reboot. Is this the symptom they are talking about? Does it require a re-install of the OS to fix, or is it bricked?
Re: (Score:2)
Are they working on new chips? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Almost certainly planning them, and they will be faster than current chips (progress and all that).
Im curious how much of a speed Improvement they got for the design decisions that left them vulnerable to meltdown though.
It looks like a 5-10% cost to mitigate in software, probably less than in hardware.
AMDs chips mitigate meltdown in hardware, is that part of the performance gap?
Re:Are they working on new chips? (Score:4, Informative)
The truth is that Meltdown is a patented Intel(TM) only spying method (or almost, but AMD got it right on all its x86 implementations).
More seriously, it is delaying the check for access violation well past the point of no return (from an exploit point of view), it is probably fairly cheap to correct the hardware: you have to go through the TLBs to translate the access from virtual address to physical (and even more complex in a virtual machine), this means matching 36 bits (for current 48 bit virtual addresses, 9 more bits with 5 level page tables), moving back the logic to check for access violation to be simultaneous with the translation or cache access (where it belongs) is not trivial, but a competent team could probably do it in a few weeks (the issue is that the HDL code dates from the PPro, and it may be a black box that nobody understands anymore). It's only a few bits to check in the TLB entry (along the bits that define memory attributes cacheable). The influence on the transistor bugdet, processor frequency, performance, and power consumption is probably not measurable. Meltdown is simply a side channel of excessively optimistic execution past a point which would always result in an access violation.
While they are at it, an access violation should always end up in a page table walk, reloading the TLB entry, otherwise this is a side channel which may indicate the kernel mappings to an attacker. This would also get rid of some cases of spurious access violation: the kernel does not invalidate page tables when it relaxes access permission to a table, another thread which has this page cached actually incurs a useless page fault in which the kernel simply invalidates the offending TLB entry so that it is reloaded after the exception routine terminates.
Now Spectre is another matter, it means basically a complete redesign of the branch prediction logic, which often skimps on the number of address bits used to address the associated caches. One solution is to make a full address match, including address spaces, but I'm not even sure that it would be 100% tight.
Re: (Score:1)
Thank you for that great response.
How much of Spectre can be mitigated by coding while mindful of it? At what cost?
I guess what I'm saying is leaving the vulnerability and trusting coders a valid choice (that's how buffer overflow was for a while if my understanding serves, then later additional instructions were added that made them less damaging?)
Re: (Score:1)
I guess prevent is a better word, but the checks that AMD does in hardware prevents meltdown. Does that check have overhead? If so how much? It follows that some of the speed difference is because of this overhead if there is overhead.
Clearly AMD had other problems with their design that made them slower for a very long time, but how much was because they were immune from meltdown?
Re:Are they working on new chips? (Score:4, Informative)
Is Intel developing new chips that don't have this problem?
Of course, but the lead time on CPU development is long. It will be at least a year or two before consumers can buy anything with builtin resistance to Spectre and Meltdown.
Are they going to be slower, too?
The generational improvements will probably offset the losses, so I strongly doubt that will be the case.
Plus, fixed CPUs will not require KPTI anymore, so they will be secure with the "normal" OS-level performance optimizations. Windows and Linux can go back to doing things the pre-Meltdown way if Intel fully addresses their problems.
Reports of reboots from patch vastly overstated (Score:5, Funny)
Rebooting more frequently? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
is that some kind of euphemism for a blue screen or bricking?
yes
Re: (Score:2)
Windows? Linux? Mac? (Score:2, Interesting)
Can you be more specific? Which OSes are rebooting?
Re: (Score:2)
yes
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Remember Texas Instruments? They were the first ones to sell solar-powered pocket calculators so they know how to compute correct answers at low power. Let's have them make processors!
Remember Casio? They were the first ones to sell digital watches, which is a pretty neat idea, with built-in calculators that could compute correct answers. Let's have them make processors!
What other CPU was not affected by those flaws? Atmel's ATmega series. Let's have them make processors!
Hardware now faulting, hello warranty. (Score:5, Interesting)
If it used to work without 'reboots', and now it is failing within the hardware, is this not a defect under warranty? Not that they would have a 'working' replacement at this point.
Yes I read Intels warranty, and they will deny you, but in theory this is no longer an errata and plain old defective behavior until they release an update to mitigate the failure caused by the vulnerability mitigation.
Quite frankly Intel is trying to get something out way too fast, and is looking even worse for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on where you live I guess. In the UK they have a "reasonable length of time" to fix warranty issues before you can get a refund or replacement. That's usually considered to be 28 days.
I guess the question is when does the 28 days start? It's from when you contact them about the issue. I contacted them as soon as I read about the flaw a few weeks ago, and they haven't delivered a working fix for it yet.
Re: (Score:2)
Problem is if they can't fix it in a reasonable time period they can't replace it with a working chip either. As far as I have read so far all their modern chips are affected, new chips with a proper hardware fix don't exist yet. I guess that still leaves the refund route, then you can buy an AMD - not perfect but seems better. In the UK you have up to 6 years warranty. Although the onus is on the purchaser to prove the fault is a result of an inherent defect, which is usually difficult, that won't be hard
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with the refund route is that a lot of your other hardware probably depends on the CPU, e.g. the motherboard won't take a newer Intel CPU let alone an AMD one.
In this case I think normal consumer laws are not going to be enough to sort it out, and I'll end up in Small Claims Court with them. Currently their engineers are looking at my situation to see if they can suggest anything, but I doubt it. I mean, if they could then they would have already told the people running thousands of servers and
Hopefully just reboots (Score:2)
beta next week?? what about AMD installed next wee (Score:2)
beta next week?? what about AMD installed next week intel?? and I want a refund for your POS cpu.
Not just the CPU rebooting !! (Score:2)
My SSD isn't getting along either. Since applying all of the Windows 10 (and Dell firmware) patches - my disk I/O occasionally jumps to 100% with no process (in perfmon) attributed to the activity. All apps attempting IO along with Windows appears to freeze for several minutes before returning to normal- the OS issues an IO reset (GUI only apps continue to paint and work during this time). BUT -- once in awhile I get a BSOD HW failure to go along with it.
Okay - could be failing SSD on a 8mo old laptop -
Solution is simple... (Score:3)
Responsible disclosure (Score:2)
I have the true fix (Score:2)