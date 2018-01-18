Intel Says Newer Chips Also Hit by Unwanted Reboots After Patch

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Intel says the unexpected reboots triggered by patching older chips affected by Meltdown and Spectre are happening to its newer chips, too. From a report: Intel confirmed in an update late Wednesday that not only are its older Broadwell and Haswell chips tripping up on the firmware patches, but newer CPUs through to the latest Kaby Lake chips are too. The firmware updates do protect Intel chips against potential Spectre attacks, but machines with Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake, and Kaby Lake architecture processors are rebooting more frequently once the firmware has been updated, Intel said. Intel has also updated its original Meltdown-Spectre advisory with a new warning about the stability issues and recommends OEMs and cloud providers test its beta silicon microcode updates before final release. These beta releases, which mitigate the Spectre Variant 2 CVE-2017-5715 attack on CPU speculative execution, will be available next week.

  • Enough with the euphenisms (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, 2018 @10:35AM (#55952849)

    These "unwanted reboots" are system crashes.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by bazmail ( 764941 )
      Indeed, classic corporate sterility. Like saying that homeless man on the street initiated an unwanted surcharge against the man while holding a knife to him.

    • Or just standard Windows 10 Update behavior.

    • [..] but machines with Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake, and Kaby Lake architecture processors are rebooting more frequently once the firmware has been updated [..]

      How can you tell? The patch just got out..

      I guess this isn't universal, my 2011 sandy bridge system (windows 7) has been running over 7 days since patching without "reboot" or crash and the patch isn't that old yet..

  • I think they're stock price may have every 18 months.

  • Don't worry folks (Score:3)

    by Thruen ( 753567 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @10:36AM (#55952865)
    You won't even notice the effects of the patch.

    • So my father-in-law has his Windows 8 box set for automatic updates. Last week he hit a web site that was telling him to call Microsoft Customer Support at (800)ITS-SCAM (not the real number, and he called me first and didn't go through with it).

      He checked the updates and made sure they were applied, now his computer does nothing but reboot. Is this the symptom they are talking about? Does it require a re-install of the OS to fix, or is it bricked?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Thruen ( 753567 )
        I can't claim to be an expert, but I'd say try to roll back to before the updates if you can. If that doesn't work I would probably re-install Windows. If it's trying to boot but just keeps restarting it shouldn't be bricked, so a re-install should get it booting again in any case. Just be careful not to automatically update again after the re-install!

  • Are they working on new chips? (Score:3)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @10:38AM (#55952871)
    Is Intel developing new chips that don't have this problem? Are they going to be slower, too?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      Almost certainly planning them, and they will be faster than current chips (progress and all that).

      Im curious how much of a speed Improvement they got for the design decisions that left them vulnerable to meltdown though.

      It looks like a 5-10% cost to mitigate in software, probably less than in hardware.

      AMDs chips mitigate meltdown in hardware, is that part of the performance gap?

    • Re:Are they working on new chips? (Score:4, Informative)

      by EndlessNameless ( 673105 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @11:03AM (#55953037)

      Is Intel developing new chips that don't have this problem?

      Of course, but the lead time on CPU development is long. It will be at least a year or two before consumers can buy anything with builtin resistance to Spectre and Meltdown.

      Are they going to be slower, too?

      The generational improvements will probably offset the losses, so I strongly doubt that will be the case.

      Plus, fixed CPUs will not require KPTI anymore, so they will be secure with the "normal" OS-level performance optimizations. Windows and Linux can go back to doing things the pre-Meltdown way if Intel fully addresses their problems.

  • Reports of reboots from patch vastly overstated (Score:5, Funny)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @10:44AM (#55952909)
    I updated my machine and haven't had a single r
  • is that some kind of euphemism for a blue screen or bricking?

  • Windows? Linux? Mac? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can you be more specific? Which OSes are rebooting?

  • Hardware now faulting, hello warranty. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Fly Swatter ( 30498 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @11:15AM (#55953109) Homepage

    If it used to work without 'reboots', and now it is failing within the hardware, is this not a defect under warranty? Not that they would have a 'working' replacement at this point.

    Yes I read Intels warranty, and they will deny you, but in theory this is no longer an errata and plain old defective behavior until they release an update to mitigate the failure caused by the vulnerability mitigation.

    Quite frankly Intel is trying to get something out way too fast, and is looking even worse for it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Depends on where you live I guess. In the UK they have a "reasonable length of time" to fix warranty issues before you can get a refund or replacement. That's usually considered to be 28 days.

      I guess the question is when does the 28 days start? It's from when you contact them about the issue. I contacted them as soon as I read about the flaw a few weeks ago, and they haven't delivered a working fix for it yet.

      • Problem is if they can't fix it in a reasonable time period they can't replace it with a working chip either. As far as I have read so far all their modern chips are affected, new chips with a proper hardware fix don't exist yet. I guess that still leaves the refund route, then you can buy an AMD - not perfect but seems better. In the UK you have up to 6 years warranty. Although the onus is on the purchaser to prove the fault is a result of an inherent defect, which is usually difficult, that won't be hard

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          The problem with the refund route is that a lot of your other hardware probably depends on the CPU, e.g. the motherboard won't take a newer Intel CPU let alone an AMD one.

          In this case I think normal consumer laws are not going to be enough to sort it out, and I'll end up in Small Claims Court with them. Currently their engineers are looking at my situation to see if they can suggest anything, but I doubt it. I mean, if they could then they would have already told the people running thousands of servers and

  • If my brand new computer gets damaged in any way because of this, I would be quite upset. Actually, if I could choose, I wouldn't even install the patch. I understand that hardware vendors have to account for any the possible scenario (mainly after having got so much advertisement!), but seriously doubt that anything of this will ever affect me.

  • beta next week?? what about AMD installed next week intel?? and I want a refund for your POS cpu.

  • My SSD isn't getting along either. Since applying all of the Windows 10 (and Dell firmware) patches - my disk I/O occasionally jumps to 100% with no process (in perfmon) attributed to the activity. All apps attempting IO along with Windows appears to freeze for several minutes before returning to normal- the OS issues an IO reset (GUI only apps continue to paint and work during this time). BUT -- once in awhile I get a BSOD HW failure to go along with it.

    Okay - could be failing SSD on a 8mo old laptop -

  • Solution is simple... (Score:3)

    by GerryGilmore ( 663905 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @12:44PM (#55953909)
    ... do not apply any of the "patches" or new firmware! A little perspective can go a long way here and unless you have a hosted data center where you MUST be current for legal liability reasons, anyone applying these fixes deserve what they get. The chances of this vulnerability (as opposed to the 94 quadrillion viruses, etc already out there) affecting you are so small as to be ridiculous for you to do anything to mitigate. Much less tampering with the entire, delicately balanced ecosystem of mobos, OSes, etc.
  • This was a complicated bug. I can definitely see how the engineers made the design decisions that lead to it. Intel isn't handling this well but if we just consider the patches they are rushed. A few more months would definitely have been helpful. These bugs aren't that bad for home users that don't enable javascript by default. The bad guy still has to get you to run the malicious code. The defects are however devastating for cloud computing where the vendors are running someone else's code.
  • Stop putting stupid bullshit on the chip like powered-off remote controls and speculative energy-wasting and just make them do math.

