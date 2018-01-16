Many Enterprise Mobile Devices Will Never Be Patched Against Meltdown, Spectre (betanews.com) 54
Mark Wilson shares a report from BetaNews: The Meltdown and Spectre bugs have been in the headlines for a couple of weeks now, but it seems the patches are not being installed on handsets. Analysis of more than 100,000 enterprise mobile devices shows that just a tiny percentage of them have been protected against the vulnerabilities -- and some simply may never be protected. Security firm Bridgeway found that just 4 percent of corporate phones and tablets in the UK have been patched against Spectre and Meltdown. Perhaps more worryingly, however, its research also found that nearly a quarter of enterprise mobile devices will never receive a patch because of their age. Organizations are advised to check for the availability of patches for their devices, and to install them as soon as possible. Older devices that will never be patched -- older than Marshmallow, for example -- should be replaced to ensure security, says Bridgeway.
Re: (Score:2)
I beleive that AMD devices are vulnerable too.
Re: (Score:2)
I beleive that AMD devices are vulnerable too.
AMD chips are only vulnerable to Specter which isn't nearly as valuable. Meltdown is the crown jewel of hardware flaws.
Re: What about game systems? (Score:1)
Yeah, but the beta news article does nothing to lead me to believe that there's any check if vulnerability for the 100,000 devices analyzed.
I'm curious what percentage of the too old ones are actually vulnerable?
What percentage of the rest?
They didn't link to a source, and they never said the analysis was of vulnerable devices.
Re: (Score:2)
Percentage? it's 100% of x86 with speculative execution which is everything after 586. If it's x86 and made in the last two decades then it's vulnerable to Spectre. If it's x86 by Intel and made after 1995 then it's vulnerable to Meltdown. There are no percentages here.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, I misread, or posted on the wrong comment.
The article still makes me wonder how many enterprise mobile devices are actually vulnerable, almost certainly very few of the too old to be patched set.
Re: (Score:2)
Use your head. The only password truly vulnerable is the one to the Xbox account. You don't need to bork the console to just make it harder for a login sequence be vulnerable to a cache read.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Some ARM CPUs are also vulnerable [techarp.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
they could be using intel chipped phones.
though I really doubt it. never sold well.
also, ANY older than marshmallow phone has probably a dozen ways to gain root on it, so it doesn't even matter.
Knock yourselves out, hax0rz (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Anyway who cares - most people will get a new phone. This is just noise to sue large corporations so lawyers can get cash.
Most people don't have a damn clue what "meltdown" or "spectre" is, nor do they care. People will get a new phone only if they need a new phone for reasons other than having a vulnerable device. Security is about the last priority when it comes to phone hardware replacement.
Best game in America now is using the court system to grab cash. Shoulda been a lawyer instead of an engineer.
Not gonna argue with you there. The real problem with litigation running rampant through our legal system is the end result; a good chunk of our paycheck ends up going towards various flavors of this shit we call "insurance", and none
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually you can. But you're going to lose all those proprietary blobs of binary used to run the camera or manage your phone call packets to audio.
Re: (Score:3)
Meltdown? On my smartphone? It's more likely than you think [techarp.com].
Patching = degrading (Score:5, Insightful)
Since installing patched software, I'm suddenly having to charge my phone (pixel) twice a day instead of just at night and the fan on my laptop (quad-core Intel processor / ubuntu 17.10) has been steadily running whereas before I could rarely hear it. It's very annoying.
These "bugs" are going to end up being the biggest windfall processor manufacturers have seen in years. Unless these patches are radically improved, all of these devices are going to need to be replaced much sooner than planned.
Re: (Score:3)
Note that I've done no comprehensive analysis to make sure the patches are the problem and I'm pretty sure that my laptop has only received the Meltdown patch with Spectre yet to hit.
I'm much more sure of the laptop issue being related to a kernel update (because I noticed it as soon as I rebooted) than the phone. But all of that is somewhat irrelevant.
Fair or not, the minds of users are going to be focused on performance for a while and any performance issues over the next few months will likely be blamed
Poll method (Score:3)
Keep your best secrets off your networks (Score:3)
Use existing junk devices to not talk about your projects, secrets.
For enterprise devices does it matter? (Score:5, Interesting)
These vulnerabilities only are problems if other software comes to be run on the system that is compromised, and able to target other apps running on the same device...
For most enterprise devices, they aren't going to be having other apps installed. They probably aren't going to be running anything but company apps, the web browser if at all using company web pages. So it hardly matters if this security issue is present.
On top of that, very probably for most mobile devices and especially older ones with little memory, most applications will be pushed out of memory quickly anyway so there's nothing to scan (and again it would have to be running as well because the vulnerabilities only let you see the contents of processor memory to begin).
Older than Marshmallow??? (Score:3)
Try older than Oreo. My Moto X is at Nougat, and I'm not holding my breath for Lenovo ever putting out a support patch for a phone that is over 2 years old. I'll just have to bork my phone to the latest LineageOS, or get a new one.