Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Cellphones Operating Systems Privacy Software Hardware

Many Enterprise Mobile Devices Will Never Be Patched Against Meltdown, Spectre (betanews.com) 54

Posted by BeauHD from the troubling-findings dept.
Mark Wilson shares a report from BetaNews: The Meltdown and Spectre bugs have been in the headlines for a couple of weeks now, but it seems the patches are not being installed on handsets. Analysis of more than 100,000 enterprise mobile devices shows that just a tiny percentage of them have been protected against the vulnerabilities -- and some simply may never be protected. Security firm Bridgeway found that just 4 percent of corporate phones and tablets in the UK have been patched against Spectre and Meltdown. Perhaps more worryingly, however, its research also found that nearly a quarter of enterprise mobile devices will never receive a patch because of their age. Organizations are advised to check for the availability of patches for their devices, and to install them as soon as possible. Older devices that will never be patched -- older than Marshmallow, for example -- should be replaced to ensure security, says Bridgeway.

Many Enterprise Mobile Devices Will Never Be Patched Against Meltdown, Spectre More | Reply

Many Enterprise Mobile Devices Will Never Be Patched Against Meltdown, Spectre

Comments Filter:

  • Knock yourselves out, hax0rz (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Seven Spirals ( 4924941 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @08:06PM (#55942977)
    Uhm, my cell phone doesn't have Wifi or a TCP/IP stack of any kind and has some rinky dink Sharp processor running Symbian. You'll need to go stand at the cell tower if you want try hacking it. Good luck. Oh for computing? I use a fucking computer with a real keyboard that I can type 118 WPM on. Face it phones are for chumps. You ain't writing code on that little turd, you're consuming media.
    • Also, the processor simply doesn't have branch prediction at all. So, I'm pretty damn sure it's immune. However, there aren't countermeasures for Stingray. So, if you are into crime take a page from the mob: don't be a dumbass that does bidness over the phone (or texting). If you don't avoid phones, it's just a matter of time before you are caught.
    • Even if the CPU is one of the vulnerable ones, a lot of embedded devices/mobile/whatever are fixed-function and so will never be vulnerable to an actual attack because the attacker can't get their software running on the device. I've got a pile of vulnerable hardware here that isn't going to get patched both because the vendors probably won't bother but also because there's no need to patch, they only do one thing and running third-party software isn't it.

  • Patching = degrading (Score:5, Insightful)

    by RhettLivingston ( 544140 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @08:24PM (#55943071) Journal

    Since installing patched software, I'm suddenly having to charge my phone (pixel) twice a day instead of just at night and the fan on my laptop (quad-core Intel processor / ubuntu 17.10) has been steadily running whereas before I could rarely hear it. It's very annoying.

    These "bugs" are going to end up being the biggest windfall processor manufacturers have seen in years. Unless these patches are radically improved, all of these devices are going to need to be replaced much sooner than planned.

    • Note that I've done no comprehensive analysis to make sure the patches are the problem and I'm pretty sure that my laptop has only received the Meltdown patch with Spectre yet to hit.

      I'm much more sure of the laptop issue being related to a kernel update (because I noticed it as soon as I rebooted) than the phone. But all of that is somewhat irrelevant.

      Fair or not, the minds of users are going to be focused on performance for a while and any performance issues over the next few months will likely be blamed

  • Poll method (Score:3)

    by manu0601 ( 2221348 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @08:43PM (#55943157)
    Given the mess of patch availability, I wonder how they can sort the cases where patch is not installed, patch is not yet available, and patch will never be available

  • Keep your best secrets off your networks (Score:3)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @08:56PM (#55943223) Journal
    until the new CPU's are ready.
    Use existing junk devices to not talk about your projects, secrets.

  • For enterprise devices does it matter? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @09:45PM (#55943431)

    These vulnerabilities only are problems if other software comes to be run on the system that is compromised, and able to target other apps running on the same device...

    For most enterprise devices, they aren't going to be having other apps installed. They probably aren't going to be running anything but company apps, the web browser if at all using company web pages. So it hardly matters if this security issue is present.

    On top of that, very probably for most mobile devices and especially older ones with little memory, most applications will be pushed out of memory quickly anyway so there's nothing to scan (and again it would have to be running as well because the vulnerabilities only let you see the contents of processor memory to begin).

  • Older than Marshmallow??? (Score:3)

    by slashdot_commentator ( 444053 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @10:40PM (#55943613) Journal

    Try older than Oreo. My Moto X is at Nougat, and I'm not holding my breath for Lenovo ever putting out a support patch for a phone that is over 2 years old. I'll just have to bork my phone to the latest LineageOS, or get a new one.

Slashdot Top Deals

Steve Jobs said two years ago that X is brain-damaged and it will be gone in two years. He was half right. -- Dennis Ritchie

Close