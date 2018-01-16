Researchers Uncover Android Malware With Never-Before-Seen Spying Capabilities (arstechnica.com) 68
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: According to a report published Tuesday by antivirus provider Kaspersky Lab, "Skygofree" is most likely an offensive security product sold by an Italy-based IT company that markets various surveillance wares. With 48 different commands in its latest version, the malware has undergone continuous development since its creation in late 2014. It relies on five separate exploits to gain privileged root access that allows it to bypass key Android security measures. Skygofree is capable of taking pictures, capturing video, and seizing call records, text messages, gelocation data, calendar events, and business-related information stored in device memory. Skygofree also includes the ability to automatically record conversations and noise when an infected device enters a location specified by the person operating the malware. Another never-before-seen feature is the ability to steal WhatsApp messages by abusing the Android Accessibility Service that's designed to help users who have disabilities or who may temporarily be unable to fully interact with a device. A third new feature: the ability to connect infected devices to Wi-Fi networks controlled by attackers. Skygofree also includes other advanced features, including a reverse shell that gives malware operators better remote control of infected devices. The malware also comes with a variety of Windows components that provide among other things a reverse shell, a keylogger, and a mechanism for recording Skype conversations.
Three questions... (Score:4, Interesting)
1 - How can I tell if I'm infected?
2 - Where can I get it?
3 - How much does it cost?
for testing purposes...
1. Police, security services or special forces at the door with vans waiting outside.
2.. That needs some research. Go to a library and write out a long list on paper of a nations most sensitive mil/industrial/research/medical sites, contractors/gov services, mil sites, mil ports.
Dont do that research online.
Buy a small number of new cell phones that have a lot of community software and hardware support to see what the cell phone hardware and OS is
When you downloaded and installed the app.
If you don't know if you downloaded or installed the app, you can tell it when your android device phoning home to a few ip like 54.67.109.199, or when it has one of these services that you do not initially have (AndroidAlarmManager, AndroidSystemService, AndroidSystemQueues, ClearSystems, ClipService, AndroidFileManager, AndroidPush, RegistrationService) or when your nonrooted device is somehow rooted. Source [securelist.com]
Sounds nasty (Score:5, Insightful)
... and let me guess, 90%+ of Anrdoid devices today will never receive updates that close all the exploits this thing takes advantage of.
Android: For when you want to receive only semi-regular security updates for only a handful of models from a few manufacturers for a few years tops.
New features going untested (Score:2)
Google's habit of having everything in beta for nearly, or completely, its lifespan leads to things like this. The new features are the ones majorly being exploited. Accessibility getting around security? That is a major screwup considering that Android phones don't get regular updates. Some lower cost phones will never receive a patch and will be compromised for the entire time it is owned.
Accessibility pretty much must get around security.
It needs to be able to read everything on the screen to function.
CopperheadOS, as great as it is, is only available for a few devices. And given that it supports all the typical accessibility features I suspect it would still be vulnerable to this.
But, what about Meltdown? (Score:2)
Tell me why, again? (Score:5, Funny)
But Rick, you can't be one of the cool kids if you don't have one!
But Rick, you're a luddite if you don't have one!
But Rick, you're not interesting enough for anyone to spy on!
But Rick, you're obviously paranoid and wearing a tinfoil hat, you should just calm down and get one anyway!
..and all the other lame-ass crap people post when I say this.
If you want what's left of your privacy, and actual data security preserved, GET RID OF YOUR SMARTPHONE!
If you want what's left of your privacy, and actual data security preserved, GET RID OF YOUR SMARTPHONE!
Better get that Intel-chipped laptop out then...
Actually, the further you go into the past, the more privacy you had. This was largely due to economics, of course. But in 1960 only draft age males had to carry an ID card, and nobody carried a phone. You could open a bank account with no proof of identity, etc.
Before WWII nobody had to carry an ID card. Before 1910 almost nobody carried *any* government issued ID. Etc.
Maybe just don't install random crapware?
When I was working support, I didn't blame laptops when users repeatedly installed bonzy buddy on them. I blamed the idiots who kept doing it over and over, and then kept bringing me the laptop whining about how slow it was.
I suppose you would have just taken away their laptops and told them to go back to using pencils and paper.
Read the article. Has nothing to do with installing anything. Your Android phone can be infected with this malware without you doing anything and you'll never even know.
Bullshit. Neither of the linked articles state anything to that effect. As a matter of fact, both of them state that the malware is primarily spread via "web landing pages" which mimick various carriers websites, and the original Kaspersky article gives example. All of their examples are links to APK files.
So, essentially, what needs to happen is:
1. User is somehow directed to a webpage which looks like a cellphone carriers website.
2. Webpage asks the user to download an APK file.
3. User downloads the
Tell me why, again, I should ever have a smartphone?
Because netbooks made for* GNU/Linux are no longer sold in major U.S. electronics showroom chains. What's less bad between a smartphone (or Android tablet) and a Windows 10 tablet or laptop?
* "Made for" means shipping with or otherwise warranted to run.
If you want what's left of your privacy, and actual data security preserved, GET RID OF YOUR SMARTPHONE!
Whew -- good thing I just replaced it with a mobile multifunction, n'est ce pas?
Tell me why, again, I should ever have a dumbphone?
..and to all the other tech nerds post when I say this.
If you want what's left of your privacy, and actual data security preserved, Get rid of your dumbphone and GET A PIGEON!
Pigeon not only looks cool but can also delivery your message securely and safely without all those phone / network connectivity nonsense. In addition, each pigeon comes with its own bird-droppings delivery feature which is prefect for targeting those on your most hated list, like y
This reads more like an advertisement. (Score:3)
And less like a warning for a product that you can apparently find by looking towards an Italian Security company.
-Remember that internet thing? It didn't end well.
I like old stuff (Score:2)
It is an implant software (Score:2)
Skygofree is a reminder that so-called implant software sold to governments and police forces, sometimes in countries with poor human rights records, remains a threat to people using a wide variety of devices and operating systems.
It looks like it is a product sold to security agencies and police forces around the world. They might force the installation of this software by the sellers in their countries, or install it once they arrest the dissident. It is a spyware alright, but it might not be a garden variety virus that infects you unbeknownst to you.
