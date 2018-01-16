Now Meltdown Patches Are Making Industrial Control Systems Lurch (theregister.co.uk) 5
Patches for the Meltdown vulnerability are causing stability issues in industrial control systems. From a report: SCADA vendor Wonderware admitted that Redmond's Meltdown patch made its Historian product wobble. "Microsoft update KB4056896 (or parallel patches for other Operating System) causes instability for Wonderware Historian and the inability to access DA/OI Servers through the SMC," an advisory on Wonderware's support site explains. Rockwell Automation revealed that the same patch had caused issues with Studio 5000, FactoryTalk View SE, and RSLinx Classic (a widely used product in the manufacturing sector). "In fairness [this] may be RPC [Remote Procedure Call] change related," said cybersecurity vulnerability manager Kevin Beaumont.
Industrial systems should be super-simple (Score:1)
In general, simpler systems have a smaller attack footprint.
Like the rest of the computer industry, many industrial systems are more complicated than they need to be.
Yes, industrial equipment is simpler-by-design than your average general-purpose computer, but there are still some "because we can have it and it would be a nice thing to have, we have it" or "because we can buy an off-the-shelf chip that does things we don't need cheaper than paying the chip-vendor to disable unneeded functionality, we do" si
a lot of the manufacturing stuff is stuck in the d (Score:2)
a lot of the manufacturing stuff is stuck in the direct hardware access ideas of dos / win 3.1.
Someone needs to do an DirectX / opengl like layer for this stuff to use.
VMware pulled some of their patches (Score:2)
VMware pulled some of their patches
Note: ESXi patches associated with VMSA-2018-0004 have been pulled down from the online and offline portal.
For ESXi hosts that have not yet applied one of the following patches ESXi650-201801402-BG, ESXi600-201801402-BG, or ESXi550-201801401-BG, VMware recommends not doing so at this time. It is recommended to apply the patches listed in VMSA-2018-0002 instead.
For servers using the Intel Haswell and Broadwell processors (see Table 1 for the specific list of affected VMware vSphere supported Intel Haswell and Broadwell processors) that have applied ESXi650-201801402-BG, ESXi600-201801402-BG, or ESXi550-201801401-BG VMware recommends the following:
VMware is working closely with Intel and the industry to come to a quick resolution of this Intel microcode issue and provide an update to our customers as soon as possible.
