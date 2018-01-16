Google Starts Certificate Program To Fill Empty IT Jobs (axios.com) 79
An anonymous reader shares a report: There are 150,000 open IT jobs in the U.S., and Google wants to make it easier to fill them. Today the company is announcing a certificate program on the Coursera platform to help give people with no prior IT experience the basic skills they need to get an entry-level IT support job in 8 to 12 months. Why it matters: Entry-level IT jobs are are typically higher-paying than similar roles in other fields. But they're harder to fill because, while IT support roles don't require a college degree, they do require prior experience. The median annual wage for a computer network support specialist was $62,670 in May 2016 The median annual wage for a computer user support specialist was $52,160 in May 2016. The impetus: Natalie Van Kleef Conley, head recruiter of Google's tech support program, was having trouble finding IT support specialists so she helped spearhead the certificate program. It's also part of Google's initiative to help Americans get skills needed to get a new job in a changing economy, the company told us.
Median annual wage? (Score:2)
Those salaries for entry-level positions seem inflated. Double reality, actually. Those wages will also decrease as the supply of applicants increase.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on location. If the job is in Silly Valley, $60k is likely a minimum (not 100% sure, but given cost-of-living, $60k is pretty much poverty wages in the San Francisco Bay area.)
Re: (Score:2)
Then again, $30k/yr in much of the Midwest can get you a nice house and a somewhat decent living. $30k/yr in any west-coast metro area (Portland, Seattle, SanFran, LA) might get you a spot to pitch a tent on Skid Row.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
You get a nice house, but whose paying the 15k in health insurance(family of four) for a 30k a year job?
Re: (Score:2)
This is Google creating a cert to claim someone knows basic entry-level stuff in hopes other companies will bother recognizing it in some sort of fashion.
This is actually a valid opinion. I can see it starting as a trial balloon of sorts, to see if taking over a cert (therefore taking over mindshare) is worthwhile for the big "G".
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, we can return to 2001 where any warm body can an A+ or Network+ or whatever after a week in "boot camp" and than we will know they are capable ready to help run the business with little oversight....
Oh wait that failed back than, just it and past few years of code academy nonsense is going to fail now.
Re: (Score:2)
You're right - it crashed hard. Certs have also become so worthless in tech that you rarely bother seeing a requirement for one nowadays. The only certs I see with any visibility (and possible worth in any industry) are the hilarious HR SHRM certifications and the occasional PMP (...and why that isn't dead by now I'll never guess.)
That said, I figure this could be a trial by Google to see if it has any worth at all, to maybe resurrect the viability (and more importantly, money-making potential) for a certif
They outsourced them all to India (Score:1, Insightful)
I tried to get a it job, but even being trained at college i was stuck at a supermarket job now i’m unemployed.
Re: (Score:1)
There are thousands of IT jobs where I live, according to every job board. Of course 99% of those jobs are fake H1B visa scam postings, and the remaining 1% are earmarked for internal promotion purposes only. Perhaps you should wake up to the real world where there isn't any place with IT jobs.
Re: (Score:2)
Where are these jobs they covered? (Score:2)
I guarantee it's not Houston.
Skilled workers with years of experience have trouble getting positions with those kinds of wages here, much less entry level stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody is making those salaries with an online certificate and zero experience.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Energy sector too a hit in H-Town. That, combined with companies wanting full enterprise support and knowledge on the cheap. Those companies can fail, and fail alone. Don't waste my time.
Job Requirements (Score:1)
Re: Job Requirements (Score:3)
If you can write Microsoft SQL, Oracle SQL, AutoIT, Visual Basic, Batch, Powershell and Bash scripts, create, deploy, and troubleshoot GPOs, maintain the antivirus solution and detect and report false negatives, deploy and maintain virtualization infrastructure, manage DNS, troubleshoot email issues, and troubleshoot phone wriring, that nets you an extra $10k.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
$50000? I am only getting $32000
Maybe yoy need a negotiation course [coursera.org]
What happened to on-the-job training? (Score:5, Insightful)
At one time, companies would actually do on-the-job training to fill these kinds of positions. The employee was grateful for the opportunity and would stick with the company. The company would realize the investment they had made in the employee and keep them around. After decades of down-sizing, out-sourcing and job-hopping; I guess there's not enough trust on either side for that to work now.
Re: (Score:2)
What happened was companies would spend time and money training someone only to have that person leave and go work elsewhere.
That's what happens when you hire managers too fucking stupid to understand the concept of contractually securing an employee for a reasonable amount of time after an investment is made.
Obviously it's cheaper for a company to be afforded the flexibility of laying off IT staff any time they want. Can't have it both ways, so companies should stop bitching unless they're willing to secure their investment, which provides a benefit for all parties involved.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
For IT it really helps to have some theoretical understanding of systems, networks and basic CS stuff. It also helps to have educational networks to play on.
From the sound of TFA they get on-the-job training after that.
Re: (Score:2)
At one time, companies would actually do on-the-job training to fill these kinds of positions. The employee was grateful for the opportunity and would stick with the company. The company would realize the investment they had made in the employee and keep them around. After decades of down-sizing, out-sourcing and job-hopping; I guess there's not enough trust on either side for that to work now.
I'm about to go to a meeting with a company that does still offer on the job training. And they'll cover the cost any additional training you want to seek out as long as you actually receive the training off the clock.
Re: (Score:2)
Corporations would really prefer the gig economy, with all employees coming in pre-trained and ready to work on a specific project that already has its own end date. This eliminates the costs of benefits, taxes and other longer term liabilities.
They already successfully socialized the costs of training. Their allies in the college administration racket helped make a worthless college degree a pre-requisite for employment while still sticking potential employees on a treadmill for equally expensive and wor
Re: (Score:2)
The training investment is sometimes impossible, especially when there is nobody available to do the training in a small shop. Also, if you invest 1,000 hours of a trainee's time plus 500 hours of an experienced person, you have effectively paid your new hire's wages for a year and likely netted about three months of useful work. If said trainee either quits or demands a 20% raise after that point, the investment has been thrown away-- they don't start to really "pay back" the training until around the en
Probation periods would help (Score:2)
Hire the person on a probation period and make it clear to them that they're being evaluated for attitude and talent for the job. If they don't hold up, fire them. No one is going to fault Google if they have a high turn over rate because they gave someone a year to go from just-in-the-door to fully functional junior employee and their attitude or total lack of ability made them a bad fit.
Funny thing too. This would probably get you a hell of a lot more of those "underrepresented minorities" that Google has
And now we see the results (Score:1)
This is why H1Bs need to be limited. Companies need workers. For medium skilled positions, companies could either import foreign labor or find a way to source that labor in the US. Make it more expensive and uncertain to import foreign labor and it begins to make financial sense for companies to train Americans for these jobs.
It’s just too bad the government education system fails to provide Americans with these skills. People in other countries get a better return on their tax money spent on educ
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. Taxing a corporation or consulting firm $250k/yr per H1-B (on top of salary, recruiter fees, and whatever they paid to import said H1-Bs) would rinse out actual need (versus undercutting the job market) *very* quickly, and reduce the purple squirrel job descriptions to boot.
Quick Details View (Score:4, Informative)
I wish the article went into a quick view of the details. For anyone that doesn't want to look into it:
* Expectation is that you are giving 8-10 hours a week for 8 months to achieve the certification
* This is a subscription based service at $49/month
* You can apply for financial aid for the courses you are taking to relieve the cost burden
* Once you achieve the certification, then you will receive job seeking aid from Google/Coursera
Having trouble *finding* them? (Score:4, Funny)
Don't look in the usual places e.g. SV, SF
Have you looked in the basement?
Better yet, have you looked in abandoned properties, condemned buildings, former crackhouses, houses razed or burnt and slated for demolition, or even checked the basement with infrared scanners that locate heat signatures?
Re: (Score:1)
We looked in the basements, but the nerd hermits we found there were old and bitter. We need young and naive.
Suspect (Score:2)
IT is VocTech. (Score:2)
This is on par for the course with electricians and plumbers. The problem is in the 90-00s "VocTech" became a dirty word and *everyone* had to go to college.
This left a massive gap of people to fill that portion of industry which has been backfilled by H1Bs.
Training people to pass tests (Score:2)
Buzzword bingo (Score:2)
I quickly learned that any company I'd interview with that would ask "But do you have your A+ certification?" after being filled in on my formal college education and vast work experience wasn't worth working for.
"A+ = short bus". It's the Dane Cook of certifications.