Google Starts Certificate Program To Fill Empty IT Jobs (axios.com) 192
An anonymous reader shares a report: There are 150,000 open IT jobs in the U.S., and Google wants to make it easier to fill them. Today the company is announcing a certificate program on the Coursera platform to help give people with no prior IT experience the basic skills they need to get an entry-level IT support job in 8 to 12 months. Why it matters: Entry-level IT jobs are are typically higher-paying than similar roles in other fields. But they're harder to fill because, while IT support roles don't require a college degree, they do require prior experience. The median annual wage for a computer network support specialist was $62,670 in May 2016 The median annual wage for a computer user support specialist was $52,160 in May 2016. The impetus: Natalie Van Kleef Conley, head recruiter of Google's tech support program, was having trouble finding IT support specialists so she helped spearhead the certificate program. It's also part of Google's initiative to help Americans get skills needed to get a new job in a changing economy, the company told us.
Median annual wage? (Score:2)
Those salaries for entry-level positions seem inflated. Double reality, actually. Those wages will also decrease as the supply of applicants increase.
Re:Median annual wage? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on location. If the job is in Silly Valley, $60k is likely a minimum (not 100% sure, but given cost-of-living, $60k is pretty much poverty wages in the San Francisco Bay area.)
Re: (Score:3)
Of course you can't touch a house for under $600K, so paying IT people $100K isn't all that much.
Re: (Score:1)
> Of course you can't touch a house for under $600K
Yes you can, there's this thing called Sounder Southline, its commuter train, you buy a house ~10mins walk from the train stations in Sumner or Puyallup for a fraction of the cost.
I work in Seattle and earn mid $70k, bought a house in Puyallup/South Hill (near two bus lines that goto the train station) 3 years ago for $200k'ish, company I work for offers an Orca card as a benefit, traveling to work costs me $240 a year because I leave the car at home.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Not true. We're paying almost six figures for customer-facing help desk jobs, and here in Seattle we can't find people. Dealing with Windows problems is tough and takes a lot of experience. The combination of problems created by Windows is huge, and take a lot of experience to figure-out. To be fair, since we have several locations in Microsoft builds, we have to support MSIE 6 so that is worse than most people have.
Re: (Score:2)
San Francisco yes, but head south to Silicon Valley where google is. Still extremely high housing costs but unlike San Francisco you will still have some money left at the end of the month. And yes, I know S.F. has become merely a new expensive residential suburb for those who work in Silicon valley.
Re: (Score:1)
live in the rural midwest. those are pipe dream numbers and $20-25k jobs in reality... with a 4-year degree and multiple certifications.
Re: (Score:2)
Then again, $30k/yr in much of the Midwest can get you a nice house and a somewhat decent living. $30k/yr in any west-coast metro area (Portland, Seattle, SanFran, LA) might get you a spot to pitch a tent on Skid Row.
Re: (Score:1)
You get a nice house, but whose paying the 15k in health insurance(family of four) for a 30k a year job?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
and the only real test you need to pass is the drug test.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, Olsmeister is actually right, 25-30k is actually the norm, even in Denmark and Sweden which is considered the richest countries in the world. How do I know? Well...I'm a 40+ something IT Helpdesk worker, and yes, that's what we get in one of the worlds biggest companies.
Sorry if you had a blissful dream of riches, this is the real world. Anyone that says you get 50-70K for being an IT-Helpdesk coworker, is FULL OF BS - period!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't that the point - no longer can companies rely on unlimited immigration so they (gasp!) train people to do them instead!
Sure, wages will slip as the supply of workers increase, but that's possibly that wages have been rising faster than Google would like already due to various factors such as the cost of living in places where Google has brought in lots of overpaid workers already.hold.
Re: (Score:2)
Those wages will also decrease as the supply of applicants increase.
Yeah, that's Google's plan. Why do you think Google and every other tech giant is pushing so hard for everyone to learn CS?
They outsourced them all to India (Score:1, Insightful)
I tried to get a it job, but even being trained at college i was stuck at a supermarket job now i’m unemployed.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
There are thousands of IT jobs where I live, according to every job board. Of course 99% of those jobs are fake H1B visa scam postings, and the remaining 1% are earmarked for internal promotion purposes only. Perhaps you should wake up to the real world where there isn't any place with IT jobs.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
When the job board has jobs:
Most are made up by contract agencies so Kumar has a list of people he can call when he finds some 3 month contract in some bumfuck area of the US, paying $10 an hour, with no moving comp. Oh, it requires a CCIE or MCSE level person.
From there, you get the contract agencies advertising jobs in their own town, thinking people will move. No, if I live in Houston, I don't give a fucking rat's ass about a Plano job advertised as a local item.
Then, you get the bogus recruiters. The
Re: (Score:1)
That was my experience in Pennsylvania as well; east coast plus rust belt with all of the ridiculousness that implies.
I tend to receive many e-mails from foreign-sounding recruiters for very short-term contracts in strange locations like Arizona or Wyoming. The "interview" that's really a sales pitch for vo-tech only happened when I was right out of college. They kept calling until I bluffed them into thinking I was an attorney with a C&D on file.
Several more years into my career, I'm convinced that m
Re: (Score:2)
Well I'm a Russian IT nerd; friends and acquaintances don't have me!
Re: (Score:2)
99% of those jobs are fake H1B visa scam postings, and the remaining 1% are earmarked for internal promotion purposes only.
THIS, a thousand times THIS! Anyone who has ever had to look for work in a city where they don't have any contacts can tell you that job postings are beyond worthless. People see all those postings and think that means that there are plenty of real jobs available. But almost none of those postings are real jobs that a person on the street can actually apply for and get. The days when companies posted real jobs and hired in good faith from the resulting applicants are as long gone as the days of rotary phone
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: They outsourced them all to India (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you want to be guaranteed of having a job for 5 years or more, I recommend looking outside the US. Even CEOs don't get a guarantee like that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
they said it started at $35,000
I got an offer like that once for a job out on the east coast for a senior position with all sorts of specialized knowledge. I laughed at the recruiter and they asked if that was a good offer. My response was that it was a fucking terrible offer as I make over 3x that now and live in an area with 1/2 the cost of living.
Re: (Score:2)
Pro-Tip: Get the salary range for a position up front. Don't waste your time applying for positions you would never accept.
Re: (Score:2)
All the laid off guys in my town now have jobs in the mine thanks to Trump!
Then they all have something to look forward to later in life.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Unlikely. They require a better level of English.
Re: (Score:2)
Where are these jobs they covered? (Score:2)
I guarantee it's not Houston.
Skilled workers with years of experience have trouble getting positions with those kinds of wages here, much less entry level stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody is making those salaries with an online certificate and zero experience.
Re:Where are these jobs they covered? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Energy sector too a hit in H-Town. That, combined with companies wanting full enterprise support and knowledge on the cheap. Those companies can fail, and fail alone. Don't waste my time.
Job Requirements (Score:1)
Re: Job Requirements (Score:3)
If you can write Microsoft SQL, Oracle SQL, AutoIT, Visual Basic, Batch, Powershell and Bash scripts, create, deploy, and troubleshoot GPOs, maintain the antivirus solution and detect and report false negatives, deploy and maintain virtualization infrastructure, manage DNS, troubleshoot email issues, and troubleshoot phone wriring, that nets you an extra $10k.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
$50000? I am only getting $32000
Maybe yoy need a negotiation course [coursera.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Don't believe the cooked books that we are at "full employment" - there's plenty of competent people who are on the sidelines now, getting left out of that statistic. Workforce participation is at an all-time low, and even if the BLS has decreed that people unemployed for 3 months are not looking for work.... they are. If you
What happened to on-the-job training? (Score:5, Insightful)
At one time, companies would actually do on-the-job training to fill these kinds of positions. The employee was grateful for the opportunity and would stick with the company. The company would realize the investment they had made in the employee and keep them around. After decades of down-sizing, out-sourcing and job-hopping; I guess there's not enough trust on either side for that to work now.
Re: (Score:2)
For IT it really helps to have some theoretical understanding of systems, networks and basic CS stuff. It also helps to have educational networks to play on.
From the sound of TFA they get on-the-job training after that.
Re: (Score:2)
At one time, companies would actually do on-the-job training to fill these kinds of positions. The employee was grateful for the opportunity and would stick with the company. The company would realize the investment they had made in the employee and keep them around. After decades of down-sizing, out-sourcing and job-hopping; I guess there's not enough trust on either side for that to work now.
I'm about to go to a meeting with a company that does still offer on the job training. And they'll cover the cost any additional training you want to seek out as long as you actually receive the training off the clock.
Re: (Score:2)
Corporations would really prefer the gig economy, with all employees coming in pre-trained and ready to work on a specific project that already has its own end date. This eliminates the costs of benefits, taxes and other longer term liabilities.
They already successfully socialized the costs of training. Their allies in the college administration racket helped make a worthless college degree a pre-requisite for employment while still sticking potential employees on a treadmill for equally expensive and wor
Re: (Score:2)
The training investment is sometimes impossible, especially when there is nobody available to do the training in a small shop. Also, if you invest 1,000 hours of a trainee's time plus 500 hours of an experienced person, you have effectively paid your new hire's wages for a year and likely netted about three months of useful work. If said trainee either quits or demands a 20% raise after that point, the investment has been thrown away-- they don't start to really "pay back" the training until around the en
Re: (Score:2)
In my experience, people that require on the job training are usually hired into junior roles where it works more like an apprenticeship. The apprentice works side by side with the master to learn how to do a particular task and is then expected to be able to complete that task going forward. Over time the apprentice learns more and more skills until he is able to work independently from the master. The apprentice should be doing productive work immediately even if it's relatively simple tasks.
Whether o
Re:What happened to on-the-job training? (Score:5, Insightful)
What happened was companies would spend time and money training someone only to have that person leave and go work elsewhere.
That's what happens when you hire managers too fucking stupid to understand the concept of contractually securing an employee for a reasonable amount of time after an investment is made.
Obviously it's cheaper for a company to be afforded the flexibility of laying off IT staff any time they want. Can't have it both ways, so companies should stop bitching unless they're willing to secure their investment, which provides a benefit for all parties involved.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I think part of the problem is that investing in a business is supposed to be risky, but it seems that investors forget this and then put pressure on the business to omit any kind of risk. This is turn causes things like not being willing to train people because they might leave, and people get less interested in the IT industry as a whole. It's always the same fucking race to the bottom when it comes to big money.
Not investing in employees isn't a gamble; it's a death sentence.
If any company fails to understand that basic concept and make wise decisions regarding their most valuable asset, then fuck 'em. They deserve what they get.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How exactly do you contractually secure an employee? It's not like you can prevent them from quitting and accepting another position somewhere else.
If the company paid for external training, then you could include a clause that an employee must pay it back if they don't stay around for X amount of time, but there's nothing you can do about experience gained on the job.
If you want employees to stick around you have to offer them a better deal than the guy next door.
Re: (Score:2)
for profit schools filled the gap from the collgle (Score:2)
for profit schools filled the gap from the colleges that where too theory based to the what companies used to pay for.
Probation periods would help (Score:1)
Hire the person on a probation period and make it clear to them that they're being evaluated for attitude and talent for the job. If they don't hold up, fire them. No one is going to fault Google if they have a high turn over rate because they gave someone a year to go from just-in-the-door to fully functional junior employee and their attitude or total lack of ability made them a bad fit.
Funny thing too. This would probably get you a hell of a lot more of those "underrepresented minorities" that Google has
And now we see the results (Score:2)
This is why H1Bs need to be limited. Companies need workers. For medium skilled positions, companies could either import foreign labor or find a way to source that labor in the US. Make it more expensive and uncertain to import foreign labor and it begins to make financial sense for companies to train Americans for these jobs.
It’s just too bad the government education system fails to provide Americans with these skills. People in other countries get a better return on their tax money spent on educ
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. Taxing a corporation or consulting firm $250k/yr per H1-B (on top of salary, recruiter fees, and whatever they paid to import said H1-Bs) would rinse out actual need (versus undercutting the job market) *very* quickly, and reduce the purple squirrel job descriptions to boot.
H1Bs changed to the job / 80+ hours with no OT (Score:2)
H1Bs changed to the job / 80+ hours with no OT pay killed it as well.
It needs trades like education not 4+ years of cla (Score:2)
IT needs trades like education not 4+ years of class room.
Quick Details View (Score:5, Informative)
I wish the article went into a quick view of the details. For anyone that doesn't want to look into it:
* Expectation is that you are giving 8-10 hours a week for 8 months to achieve the certification
* This is a subscription based service at $49/month
* You can apply for financial aid for the courses you are taking to relieve the cost burden
* Once you achieve the certification, then you will receive job seeking aid from Google/Coursera
Re: (Score:1)
You should check out Coursera's Math courses.
It's ~300hrs; still not worth much. Might as well hire the old Minesweeper Consultant, Solitaire Expert
Not a fan of vendor only prpgrams (Score:1)
I donâ(TM)t like this for the same reason I didnâ(TM)t like the MCSE mills of a decade ago. Itâ(TM)s going to give people false expectations of a high paying job when the reality is no matter how educated or certified you are you have to learn by doing and that means working at an entry level job for a bit. Some may be promoted in 6 months others may sit at help desk for a few years but you have to gain experience and trust before you get real access and responsibility that comes with a high
Having trouble *finding* them? (Score:5, Funny)
Don't look in the usual places e.g. SV, SF
Have you looked in the basement?
Better yet, have you looked in abandoned properties, condemned buildings, former crackhouses, houses razed or burnt and slated for demolition, or even checked the basement with infrared scanners that locate heat signatures?
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
We looked in the basements, but the nerd hermits we found there were old and bitter. We need young and naive.
Suspect (Score:2)
IT is VocTech. (Score:4, Insightful)
This is on par for the course with electricians and plumbers. The problem is in the 90-00s "VocTech" became a dirty word and *everyone* had to go to college.
This left a massive gap of people to fill that portion of industry which has been backfilled by H1Bs.
I call crap on this (Score:1)
I worked in IT for a long time, then I took a year break to travel. Then I started searching for a job six months ago. Most job postings lately for non-programming/non-networking IT jobs, want a ridiculous amount of experience, something that even my 10 years of time at Amazon doing everything under the sun never got me. Then the other part is, most of these jobs are contract jobs, any directly hired by real companies are usually being filled by internal candidates. Or the jobs that are available, like
Training people to pass tests (Score:2)
Buzzword bingo (Score:3)
I quickly learned that any company I'd interview with that would ask "But do you have your A+ certification?" after being filled in on my formal college education and vast work experience wasn't worth working for.
"A+ = short bus". It's the Dane Cook of certifications.
Re: (Score:1)
52K is carp in the bayarea that is why can't fill (Score:2)
52K is carp in the bay area that is why they can't fill the rolls.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. Median rent of a 1 bedroom sets you back a cool $2K a month [mercurynews.com] ($24K/year). Skim 10% off the top for state income tax ($5K) and another $6K off the top for Federal income tax/social security, around $200 month ($2.4K/year) for electricty/cell phone/internet, and you're left with around $15K.
Start talking about a car note and you get into $1K/month territory of take-home pay -- which just isn't worth it. Google plans on actively making the problem worse [mercurynews.com] by creating thousands of jobs in San Jose with no
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ahahahahahahaha....No. (Score:2)
Right... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Best way to find new IT customer service help: (Score:2)
Wage References Not a True Indicator of Income. (Score:2)
I fear this type of certificate program will have the same results as many of the MCSE ones did: Over-saturation of people with the paper skills, but lacking in actual, hands-on experience coupled with the employers only offering minimum wage for those people.
After all, they'll be a dime a dozen. "If you don't take the minimum wage job, there'll be a hundred other who are desperate to pay off their student loans and put ramen on the table."
All in all, the first wave may be good, but them, it'll be just anot
Uhm? (Score:2)
Certificate program...ha (Score:1)
Follow the money..... (Score:2)
But would you hire someone with this Certificate? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
This is Google creating a cert to claim someone knows basic entry-level stuff in hopes other companies will bother recognizing it in some sort of fashion.
This is actually a valid opinion. I can see it starting as a trial balloon of sorts, to see if taking over a cert (therefore taking over mindshare) is worthwhile for the big "G".
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, we can return to 2001 where any warm body can an A+ or Network+ or whatever after a week in "boot camp" and than we will know they are capable ready to help run the business with little oversight....
Oh wait that failed back than, just it and past few years of code academy nonsense is going to fail now.
Re: (Score:2)
You're right - it crashed hard. Certs have also become so worthless in tech that you rarely bother seeing a requirement for one nowadays. The only certs I see with any visibility (and possible worth in any industry) are the hilarious HR SHRM certifications and the occasional PMP (...and why that isn't dead by now I'll never guess.)
That said, I figure this could be a trial by Google to see if it has any worth at all, to maybe resurrect the viability (and more importantly, money-making potential) for a certif
Re: (Score:2)
I can't speak to all certifications, but the Cisco, AWS and RHEL ones are far from worthless.
There are also a lot of subject-specific (generally compliance related) certifications that are important for management roles and contracting.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Most Certs are worth about what it takes to print them.
Personal Anecdote:
During the 90s, I started a cert program (takes about 2 years) for Novell, because Novell was the top tier Networking system out there. Sometime during my program, Windows NT was released. No biggie, right? As I approach finishing the program, and getting my CNE, NT takes off, even though it pales in comparison to Netware, which is more complete. I have my CNA (lower level cert) and now can't find any work with Novell, as all the busin
CS is not IT and that is your issue as well as BA/ (Score:2)
CS is not IT and that is your issue as well as need BA/BS.
Try at least AA/AS and IT classes as well as CS.