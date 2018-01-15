Canadian Charged With Running LeakedSource.com, Selling Stolen Info (reuters.com) 21
A Canadian man accused of operating the LeakedSource.com website, a major repository of stolen online credentials, has been arrested and charged with trafficking in billions of stolen personal identity records, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Monday. From a report: The site, which was shut down in early 2017, had collected details from a string of major breaches and made them accessible and searchable for a fee. The man, 27-year-old Jordan Evan Bloom, is due to appear in a Toronto court on Monday to hear charges that as administrator of the site he collected some C$247,000 from the sale of stolen records and associated passwords.
Not the source (Score:1)
If your credentials are stolen and out there, then they are already available. One could easily get the same sources that he collected and have the entire database for free.
Other sites will say: yes, your password has been stolen, but you might have no idea which one, or from which time frame without being able to see the password.