Following Other Credit Cards, Visa Will Also Stop Requiring Signatures (siliconbeat.com) 100
An anonymous reader quotes SiliconBeat: Visa, the largest U.S. credit card issuer, became the last of the major credit card companies to announce its plan to make signatures optional... Visa joined American Express, Discover, and Mastercard in the phase-out. Mastercard was the first one to announce the move in October, and American Express and Discover followed suit in December... However, this change does not apply to every credit card in circulation; older credit cards without EMV chips will still require signatures for authentication... Since 2011, Visa has deployed more than 460 million EMV chip cards and EMV chip-enabled readers at more than 2.5 million locations.
"Businesses that accepted EMV cards reported a 66 percent decline in fraud in the first two years of EMV deployment," the article notes -- suggesting a future where fewer shoppers are signing their receipts.
"In Canada, Australia and most of Europe, credit cards have long abandoned the signature for the EMV chip and a PIN to authenticate the transaction, like one does with a debit card."
Turn on your damn chip reader (Score:5, Insightful)
Does this also apply to merchants who won't turn on their damn chip readers?
I doubt it.
It will only apply when the chip is used to authenticate the card.
I have an EMV MasterCard. Used it today, in fact, and was asked to sign. I don't think I have a PIN for the card.
Re: Turn on your damn chip reader (Score:5, Insightful)
No. The ones the rest of the world uses successfully and reliably.
"No. The ones the rest of the world uses successfully and reliably."
For several years now.
Most of my acquaintances render the magnetic strip unusable with magnets, so that the cards can't be easily skimmed.
Re: Turn on your damn chip reader (Score:5, Interesting)
The chip readers work differently in the US. Before the transaction is authorized, the amount is verified through a centralized database. Plus all the handshake protocols are done synchronously and no information is allowed to be cached.
This is why the chip readers in the US at times seem to be taking forever to process transactions and the chip readers in Europe are actually quicker than their European magnetic strip reader counterparts.
So in the US, I really doubt that it's the chip readers are even broken. It is more likely that a store owner decided not to use that feature until the business could switch to a more reliable and blazing fast internet connection, or until the business could get more cashier staff to deal with the extra wait time and queue time this created during peak business rush hours.
Pretty much this. That and most "mom and pop" stores still use dial-up credit card readers. These readers, in order to have a faster handshake, connect at 2400 baud. The payload of an encrypted session with an EVM chip is about 50 - 75kb, which takes about 20 - 40 seconds over a 2400 baud connection. A non-EVM session transfers about 10kb worth of data and can be done in about 4 - 10 seconds.
In Europe, most credit card readers, even in small stores used ISDN-BRI or better. Even the EVM sessions would t
Re:Turn on your damn chip reader (Score:5, Insightful)
The signature isn't for verification. It's all about signing saying you agree to the charges and agree to pay. The signature doesn't even get sent to the clearing house. I've scribbled,signed heywood blowme, Dick Hertz, Mike Hunt,....and never heard a thing about it.
The signature is just a stupid throwback to the days of the paper credit card slips.
Re:Turn on your damn chip reader (Score:4, Informative)
Nobody, absolutely nobody, looks at the signature for anything. You can sign anything you want. You can just draw a horizontal line, or even just tap the pad. As long as at least one pixel is set, the card reader will accept the signature.
Nobody, absolutely nobody, looks at the signature for anything. You can sign anything you want.
Many, many years ago, a friend asked me to buy something for him using his credit card, while he was at work. I signed the paper receipt "Eddie Van Halen". The cashier didn't look at or even care about the signature.
For the record, I am NOT Eddie Van Halen (had to be said).
Signing is for your protection, not the bank's (Score:1)
If you sign, you can prove it if someone forges your signature.
It's not for the bank or the merchant: merchants want to get rid of them, so they won't have to repay false charges.
PINs and the like are way too insecure: for example, see https://www.lightbluetouchpape... [lightbluetouchpaper.org]
Chip and pin is STILL more secure than signing (Score:3)
Re:Signing is for your protection, not the bank's (Score:5, Interesting)
Merchants want to get rid of signatures because it's what the credit card companies use to shift the cost of fraud onto the merchants. Think about it. There are two possible ways for credit card fraud to happen. Either you gave away/lost your card, or the credit card processor allowed a charge that it shouldn't have. The merchant has no way of knowing if a card is fraudulent. All they see is a card, stick it into the reader, and the machine tells them the transaction was approved or declined. The credit card companies got laws passed which prohibit merchants even from requiring ID before they have to accept a card. They can ask for ID, but it's illegal to refuse a credit card transaction just because the customer doesn't have or doesn't want to show ID. But somehow the credit card companies have managed to make the party which has no control over fraud (merchants) pay for fraud. (The exorbitant interest fees you pay credit card companies pay for delinquent customers, not fraud.)
This is why the state of credit card security is so deplorable. Online banking is very secure. Online bill pay is very secure. Wire transfers are very secure. But credit cards security sucks because the parties which can do something about security (the credit card companies and processors) aren't the ones paying for fraud. So they've had little to no incentive to improve credit card security for decades because it hasn't cost them a dime. The merchants have been paying for all the fraud. And whatever the merchant pays for, you pay for via higher prices.
Chip & PIN has its problems, but it's still much more secure than Chip & Sign. And problems with the current Chip & PIN implementation can easily be fixed without altering the process (just need to modify the algorithm the chip uses).
I usually sign "secure?". I've done it somewhere between 50 and 100 times, and only once has a cashier called me on it. He said, "Hey, it's gotta at least resemble a signature."
Re: (Score:3)
They do get kept by the merchant
If the charge is disputed and the merchant can't produce a signature (if that was used for authorisation) then the charge gets reversed.
The person taking the signature doesn't care though, it's not their shop and not their money
Some signature readers do a kind of "lameness" check on the signature.
Most places don't require a signature below a certain amount any more.
The only time I've faced credit card fraud was at a movie theater because they took my card and brought it back.
It was cloned and the credit card company caught it immediately based on the fact charges were being made in impossible combinations of time and geography.
The merchants that won't turn on their chip readers are already penalized (since 2015) by being liable for in-person fraud [visa.com] against their terminals, if the card used was chip-capable. In other words, both issuers and acquirers are incentivized to adopt chip-card.
For some merchants, however, the cost of a chip rollout might be more than the cost of eating the liability. The example that comes to mind is gas stations -- they have lots of readers, which are built directly into the pumps and not modular in any m
Yup, we're pretty much there in the States, just a. few years late to the party.
Of all the places I shop only two stores have not adopted a chip reader. They're both liquor stores if that matters.
I believe they're both of the mindset that swiping a card through their magnetic readers has always worked before so why should they change things?
And perhaps they're wise to do that. There is a 3rd liquor store that I sometimes go to and they have an Apple POS (point of sale) system. It's incredible. I have never seen an Apple POS system other than that place.
I don't know if i
The dying art of editing (Score:5, Informative)
From TFA:
That sentence is missing the word "require": "and require a PIN" . This changes the meaning, since in most of Europe the signature requirement has not been dropped, it has been (mostly) replaced with a PIN. I believe banks in Europe will still issue chip-and-signature cards to elderly people on request.
[I now await the replies pointing out the grammar errors in my post. Also, my recent experience is limited to the UK -- perhaps it is different in other European countries, but I don't think so].
How's that going, by the way? When car keys were chipped, we saw the rise of home invasions and car jackings.
I'd expect with all credit cards chipped, you're going to get an increase in stalk-and-mugs, where the thief follows you until they can see you enter your PIN, THEN they mug you for your cards.
And that's just what I thought up in the last 10 seconds - actual criminals are often a lot more crafty and probably have several more nasty options I haven't considered.
Fraud declined, mugging did not change a bit.
Actually, why go through the hassle of having to spy on someone's PIN when you can simply forge a signature?
Progress in the crime arms race... (Score:2)
>Fraud declined, mugging did not change a bit.
We had a problem (maybe still do???) with card cloners being installed over gas station pumps, with the criminals picking up card data and PINs wirelessly. I'm not sure how the tech worked to clone the cards, but an interesting problem.
I think the carjackings and home invasions died down when the criminals learned how to circumvent the computer lockouts. It takes a bit more than crossing a couple of wires now, but they can still steal your car without you.
Re: Progress in the crime arms race... (Score:1)
Mag stripe capture, not chip and pin. replay attacks are prevented by EMV.
Re:The dying art of editing (Score:5, Insightful)
This. Transaction verification is a long-solved problem that Americans refuse to adopt because we're too fucking stupid.
This. Transaction verification is a long-solved problem that Americans refuse to adopt because we're too fucking stupid.
I aspire to the perfect Slashdot post, which is equally modded "Funny" and "Troll".
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
There's a button that can be pressed that allows customers to tip; the reader is handed to you and there is a blank field for the you to type in an amount. Then you enter your PIN. AFAIK this functionality has always been present so you could do it on chip and signature as well.
If the server has pressed OK twice after entering the bill total (skipping the gratuity step) then the transaction can be voided and restarted if necessary.
Lucky. The limit is $80 in NZ.
EMV was broken back in 2010 (Score:1)
See Chip and PIN is broken, https://www.lightbluetouchpape... [lightbluetouchpaper.org]
A follow-up was Chip and Skim: cloning EMV cards with the pre-play attack, https://www.lightbluetouchpape... [lightbluetouchpaper.org]
This is Ross Anderson's security group at Cambridge, UK, who were the first folks to note that the signature requirement was so the customer was protected, not the bank.
In Australia anything under $100 doesn't require a PIN (and most people use tap-to-pay for years now)
Re: (Score:3)
Signatures are a holdover from the old days, and serve no more than to give the retailer a way to prove that both the card and a person were present at the time of sale (say, if a transaction were disputed). Note I said a perso
Except all the signature does today is give you that warm fuzzy feeling that you're authorizing something, without it actually being used for a single thing.
I'd like to thank Visa / MasterCard / American Express for committing to not waste my time asking for something they don't use, and the terminals are amazingly bad at capturing anyway.
What they *should* do is enable PIN-priority (Score:2)
Europe has this right: Any in-person transaction requires you to enter your chosen PIN.
How can I use an American credit card in Europe?
Most card readers in Europe still have the magnetic reader for legacy reasons, but some newer implementations (i.e. self-checkout stalls in supermarkets) are dropping it. Actually, most cards in Europe now are contactless.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, most cards in Europe now are contactless.
That is a bit of an exaggeration. About 40% of cards in the north European country where I live are contactless. And for purchases below a certain amount, typically 35 Euros, you don't need to enter a PIN. The limit varies between countries and some have no limit.
Re: (Score:2)
Same here, I live in Italy, both debit and credit cards issued by my bank are contactless and the no-PIN limit is 25€.
Re:What they *should* do is enable PIN-priority (Score:4, Funny)
Paying with a credit card at supermarkets in Europe is a great way to stand out as an American, as you hold up the checkout line that extra 10 seconds
Re: (Score:3)
Last time I was in Germany (a few years ago), I was at a deli and I did the EVM thing. All of a sudden the register beeped and spit out a receipt for me to sign. I already had the pen in my hand by the cashier had no idea what was going on. It was the first time they had ever seen the receipt print out like that and ask for a signature.
I think in the grocery store, they had at least seen it a few times. I couldn't use that card at all for the train since the PIN function had been blocked, and the termin
Especially since if you pay with a VISA or MasterCard backed "debit" card, it defaults to PIN entry.
We've had this in the US for decades. I don't know why anyone would give two damns if their credit card asked for it too, as long as you know what the hell the PIN is.
Re: (Score:3)
How can I use an American credit card in Europe?
Some credit card issuers will assign a PIN to your credit card if you request it. That way, when you go to Europe, you can use your card just like everyone else.
The result is that while you may have a PIN, you'll still be asked for a signature when you check out at the supermarket in Europe (unless the store doesn't offer it, but this would just create
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting. My bank isn't on that list, and I only used my card a few times the last time I traveled (ApplePay worked just about everywhere), but when I did use my card, I always validated with PIN and not signature.
Most readers still have a swipe reader on the right hand side. If not, the main till will have one.
Re: (Score:2)
The terminal tells the cashier to get a signature from you. There's no line on the receipt for it, but they'll ask you to sign.
I had this exact answer when I was in the Paris airport a month or so ago, and that's what happened.
A housemate can forge a signature, but if you're careful enough he won't know your PIN.
Dark Ages (Score:1)
Yep the US is still in the dark ages of signatures compared to the rest of the world.
The only time I had to sign it's when I'm travelling to US. Never understood why they want a ZIP code at gas stations. Well i'm from Canada so that doesn't work well.
Re: (Score:2)
A ZIP code is just a bit of additional authentication that pre-dates a proper chip-and-pin system. It's a simple "what you know" test that a credit card thief may not know. Gas purchasing is apparently a very common use of stolen credit cards. As soon as chip readers are more ubiquitous, hopefully that stop-gap measure will go away.
The sooner we can get rid of the idiocy of signing as an authentication or verification, the better. It's just outdated and is nothing but security theatre at this point.
Also
The zip code is because gas pumps are the easiest thing to put card skimmers in. Having a separate PIN (aka zip code) for them keeps your real PIN for ending up in the hands of hackers.
Because our government is bought and paid for, already. There are no laws or rules or regulations about accepting credit or debit cards in the US. It's all up to Visa/Mastercard.
Re: (Score:2)
I still see 'Muricans pull out cheque books at the supermarket!
Yep the US is still in the dark ages of signatures compared to the rest of the world.
Ironically, most people didn't know how to write in the dark ages [wikipedia.org].
Slated to begin in April 2018 (Score:4, Informative)
Most supermarkets already have some sort of deal where signature is only required on purchases larger than $50 anyway.
Wow, you guys are in the past (Score:2)
Chip and pin is still around in Canada, but the vast majority of the time we just tap the card.
PIN no need for chip (Score:5, Insightful)
>"In Canada, Australia and most of Europe, credit cards have long abandoned the signature for the EMV chip and a PIN to authenticate the transaction, like one does with a debit card."
We never needed a "chip" in the first place. Many millions of dollars wasted to overhaul everything- replacing readers, putting in chips, replacing all cards, updating interfaces and software- and still no PIN! A PIN code is a password. If required, without it, a card would be useless (at least in physical transactions, which is all we are really talking about anyway, since on-line can't use "chip readers"). Doesn't matter if it is a valid card, a stolen card, or a "made up" (cloned) card- put in the wrong PIN too many times and POOF, the account is frozen.
A password/PIN is required for my phone, my Email, my work account, Slashdot, my bank card, voicemail, calling to discuss my cable TV account, just about everything.... except credit cards??? Do they REALLY think people can't handle at least a freaking 4 digit number password in 2018?
>"Businesses that accepted EMV cards reported a 66 percent decline in fraud in the first two years of EMV deployment,"
Add a PIN, and then get a 99% decline in in-person fraud. Again, chip security does NOTHING for online security. Develop a PIN for use online and watch fraud drop tremendously there, too.
Oh, followup to self- although we can't seem to manage a PIN code, nearly every gas pump asks for my 5-digit zip code as an effective security measure against lost/stolen cards. So someone, please tell me why this would be so difficult???????!
a card would be useless
The move away from mag stripes to chip in the US wasn't due to stolen cards, it was due to insecure card readers. True, patches had been released for the card readers that the merchants hadn't deployed, but still. Instead of another round of cat and mouse they finally decided to take the plunge and start deploying chip readers. A chip with no pin is more secure than a mag stripe with no pin, because now there's less of an attack area with the card reader.
So stolen card remains an equal issue, but hacked car
Re:PIN no need for chip (Score:5, Informative)
Your PIN is your signing key. It encrypts the data to the bank such that only they can read it, think of it like that.
Just transmitting card number + PIN is no more secure than just card number + expiry date, really.
But transmitting card number + nonce generated a secure chip on the card, signed with the user PIN and an internal incrementing number from the chip itself and presented to the bank? Now replay attacks are useless and even knowing card number + the PIN itself doesn't help.
You now have to physically have THAT card itself to make it work (worst you could do is a "cardholder not present" transaction otherwise, which doesn't need the PIN anyway). In the same way, your example of card number + postcode (also used in other countries) shouldn't be enough on its own either.
Though I hate Chip And PIN for many reasons, yours aren't any of them, and it's undeniable that nobody bothers or is even capable of verifying signatures at all. And it has significantly reduced fraud.
Until, that is, we went stupid and put NFC payments on the same card so any kind of temporary physical proximity is enough to charge, even without the user knowing. But that's another matter entirely.
And I don't know about you, but my card provider has online challenges at online stores if I don't use the card very often there or if it's an unusual transaction - by way of asking for a password that I NEVER use at a cash machine or anywhere else - only online. Verified By Visa and/or Master SecureCode.
Your problem is that you don't understand what the PIN is actually doing. Asking for a PIN doesn't work how you think - you use the PIN to unlock the chip on the card which is than able to sign a transaction and give a signature (AuthCode) that you then give to the vendor from where the bank can confirm the transaction came from your card itself.
Because unless you want to give everyone on the planet a way to present data to the secure chip and read responses (probably not good for customer ease of use) by way of some kind of chip reader that plugs into every possible smartphone and every computer, then it's not useful to have every online transaction require a PIN any more than an expiry date or postcode. And, in fact, is why those online system exist with an ENTIRELY DIFFERENT code that only works online. Hell, they even present a custom challenge so you know you're not being tricked into entering your code online on a fake site (i.e. only Verified By Visa and I know what text it should be putting in the box that asks me to verify my code).
Rather than complain about something you don't understand, use it and test it and investigate it. The reason Chip & PIN is there and works is because someone sat down, thought of all the use cases, thought of the attacks, and designed a single cheap chip that could solve most of them effectively enough for pennies-per-card (I've never been charged for a replacement credit card in my life, and chip-bearing smart-cards are so cheap as to be throwaway items if you have any dealings with them in access control / banking / code-signing / etc. applications).
I haven't even signed my last four / five cards (all of which reached their expiry dates), because NOBODY uses the signature and nobody even queries it any more. That's how long other countries have been using Chip & PIN.
Plus... you DO NOT want some cheap random bit of hardware interfacing with your card and just needing to send it a PIN that you type in plaintext onto it to unlock. You'd hope that such devices would at least have to have some kind of bank / merchant secure certificate to sign their part of the transaction to help you a) stop people just playing with credit cards using hobbyist electronics, b) require some form of device certification to be able to talk to your card, c) provide some security over the interface, d) provide some accountability should someone just start cloning a particular card reader that you issue out.
Chip & PIN has many holes. But you don't see that because you don't even understand the purpose of the PIN in the first place.
The PIN is typically verified on the card itself, not transmitted to the back end. The card has protection such that N={3 or 5} incorrect PIN entries will lock the chip, and it will not vend a signature over the transaction until it sees the correct PIN. That protection is implemented in the card software itself.
[ Well, actually, there are both online-PIN and offline-PIN scenarios. But most of Europe is offline-PIN. US Debit transactions are online PIN, but that has its own issues.]
Develop a PIN for use online and watch fraud drop tremendously there, too.
Either that or the first
Develop a PIN for use online and watch fraud drop tremendously there, too.
One of them is called "Verified by Visa"
Re: (Score:2)
Visa/Mastercard write the laws. The credit card laws in the US say that the merchants are responsible fro any and all fraud. Visa/MC simply don't care, and have no reason to.
The chip cards work just fine everywhere but in the US, it would seem, and have for years now. And where chip cards are in use, theft is down.
You people have to get used to the idea that as far as the civilized nations on the planet are concerned, you are one of the "shithole countries". The rest of the world is leaving you in the dirt.
US Gas stations (Score:1)
It has been annoying that I can't use my credit card at US gas stations since I have a foreign Mastercard and VISA and live in a 4 digit zip code. So they won't accept it at the pump.
:/ Oh well, I will in the states soon again so I will try to fill up at Shell to see if it works. :)
I have heard that Shell have replaced all their readers with the ones that can read the chip because there were a demand that all gas stations updated their readers.
But now they have extended their deadline to 2020.
https://usa.v [visa.com]
Cheque? (Score:2)
Can't say I've had anyone ever check my signature before.
Plus it changes on a daily basis.
Zero security.