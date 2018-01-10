NVIDIA GPUs Weren't Immune To Spectre Security Flaws Either (engadget.com) 44
Nvidia has became the latest chipmaker to release software patches for the Spectre microchip security threat, indicating that the chipset flaw was affecting graphic processors as well as CPUs. From a report: To that end, NVIDIA has detailed how its GPUs are affected by the speculative execution attacks and has started releasing updated drivers that tackle the issue. All its GeForce, Quadro, NVS, Tesla and GRID chips appear to be safe from Meltdown (aka variant 3 of the attacks), but are definitely susceptible to at least one version of Spectre (variant 1) and "potentially affected" by the other (variant 2). The new software mitigates the first Spectre flaw, but NVIDIA is promising future mitigations as well as eventual updates to address the second. Most of the updates are available now, although Tesla and GRID users will have to wait until late January.
Wow (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Are you doing a good job?
And if so, are you sure those you work for are doing a good job?
Obvious question, what about AMD? (Score:2)
If this is another thing that AMD got right while the competition got it wrong, they're really going to come out looking like the only responsible parties.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What about AMD ? They are vulnerable to Spectre too. What did they get right in this case exactly ?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Has AMD (ATI) video cards do some speculative execution, Spectre is most probably also a problem for them.
From there, there is some possibilities:
- They tried to let it go under the rug by not talking about it for their video card products
- They are still in the process of working around
- They don't think that problem is a problem for video card workload (non sensitive)
- They are greedy and won't lose money working on it
- They don't have the problem
- They are incompetent
Pick your best guess
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Missing option: "most of the above". "most" because "They don't have a problem" is N/A.
NVIDIA GPUs are not susceptible (Score:1)
NVIDIA GPUs do not do speculative execution. They do not have access to kernel memory. They are not susceptible to these flaws. These are patches in their drivers to account for CPU (not GPU) exploits. I.E. Intel and AMD flaws. I bet NVIDIA releases a clarification soon.
Re: (Score:2)
Spectre has nothing to do with kernel memory. You're confusing the Spectre flaw with the Meltdown flaw.
Cryptocurrency mining (Score:2)
Wonder what impact this will have on cryptocurrency markets. Regardless of actual slowdown in mining, it is the perception that will probably matter...
Re: (Score:2)
My guess is none.
The patches only make sense if the computers running the hardware do hold sensitive information. Cryptomining drone systems generally don't; furthermore they are generally isolated from the Internet.
GPUs vulnerable to Spectre security flaw? (Score:3)
Oh noes! The bad guys will access my game textures!
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Or your screen main framebuffer...
Horribly inaccurate article/summary (Score:2)
So what's this announcement about? It's a driver update to mitigate Spectre/Meltdown which could potentially affect the driver's CPU code. This has also been confir [geforce.com]