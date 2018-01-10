Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


NVIDIA GPUs Weren't Immune To Spectre Security Flaws Either (engadget.com) 54

Posted by msmash from the patches-continue-to-pour dept.
Nvidia has became the latest chipmaker to release software patches for the Spectre microchip security threat, indicating that the chipset flaw was affecting graphic processors as well as CPUs. From a report: To that end, NVIDIA has detailed how its GPUs are affected by the speculative execution attacks and has started releasing updated drivers that tackle the issue. All its GeForce, Quadro, NVS, Tesla and GRID chips appear to be safe from Meltdown (aka variant 3 of the attacks), but are definitely susceptible to at least one version of Spectre (variant 1) and "potentially affected" by the other (variant 2). The new software mitigates the first Spectre flaw, but NVIDIA is promising future mitigations as well as eventual updates to address the second. Most of the updates are available now, although Tesla and GRID users will have to wait until late January.

  • Wow (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @10:28AM (#55900729) Homepage Journal
    The current generation of computers are going to be even slower than the last generation. Nice job all around!

  • If this is another thing that AMD got right while the competition got it wrong, they're really going to come out looking like the only responsible parties.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by RedK ( 112790 )

      What about AMD ? They are vulnerable to Spectre too. What did they get right in this case exactly ?

    • Has AMD (ATI) video cards do some speculative execution, Spectre is most probably also a problem for them.

      From there, there is some possibilities:
      - They tried to let it go under the rug by not talking about it for their video card products
      - They are still in the process of working around
      - They don't think that problem is a problem for video card workload (non sensitive)
      - They are greedy and won't lose money working on it
      - They don't have the problem
      - They are incompetent

      Pick your best guess

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Luthair ( 847766 )
        I assume this is tied to either the virtual GPU work or some sort of shared compute, maybe AMD hasn't advanced as far nvidia in architecting in this area?

      • Missing option: "most of the above". "most" because "They don't have a problem" is N/A.

  • Wonder what impact this will have on cryptocurrency markets. Regardless of actual slowdown in mining, it is the perception that will probably matter...

    • My guess is none.
      The patches only make sense if the computers running the hardware do hold sensitive information. Cryptomining drone systems generally don't; furthermore they are generally isolated from the Internet.

  • GPUs vulnerable to Spectre security flaw? (Score:4, Funny)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @10:59AM (#55900967)

    Oh noes! The bad guys will access my game textures!

  • NVIDIA’s core business is GPU computing. We believe our GPU hardware is immune to the reported security issue and are updating our GPU drivers to help mitigate the CPU security issue. As for our SoCs with ARM CPUs, we have analyzed them to determine which are affected and are preparing appropriate mitigations.

  • Horribly inaccurate article/summary (Score:3)

    by Nemyst ( 1383049 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @11:37AM (#55901279) Homepage
    Holy shit this is bad reporting. Nowhere on the Nvidia page does it say that GPUs are actually affected by Spectre or Meltdown. It's in fact impossible since GPUs don't perform speculative execution. On top of that, GPUs don't run kernel code (so cannot leak it), don't run an OS, have a completely different architecture to begin with and so on.

    So what's this announcement about? It's a driver update to mitigate Spectre/Meltdown which could potentially affect the driver's CPU code. This has also been confirmed by Nvidia [geforce.com] many days ago.

    Shameful reporting by Engadget, not that I'm surprised considering they barely qualify as "tech" reporting.

  • Why attack a GPU? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Even if the Nvidia chips are exposed, why would anyone attack a GPU that has no access to any personal information? GPU's store pixel data and other display data not personal data. I guess for myself I would be more concerned about Intel's and AMD's new chip combinations that at least implies a closer connection between the two. Not suggestion a current security threat, but certainly might be a potential target if a flaw were to exist.

  • These flaws having been introduced so widely and having existed for so long is a side effect of petal to the metal semiconductor advancement. I can only suspect other flaws will be found in time. If this forces an extra layer of thoughtfulness to a technology that stands as the centerpiece of modern civilization and represents (at least to me) the greatest technological realization of the modern scientific age (arguable) then things can only be that much better moving forward. Dye fabrication size is alread

