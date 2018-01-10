NVIDIA GPUs Weren't Immune To Spectre Security Flaws Either (engadget.com) 54
Nvidia has became the latest chipmaker to release software patches for the Spectre microchip security threat, indicating that the chipset flaw was affecting graphic processors as well as CPUs. From a report: To that end, NVIDIA has detailed how its GPUs are affected by the speculative execution attacks and has started releasing updated drivers that tackle the issue. All its GeForce, Quadro, NVS, Tesla and GRID chips appear to be safe from Meltdown (aka variant 3 of the attacks), but are definitely susceptible to at least one version of Spectre (variant 1) and "potentially affected" by the other (variant 2). The new software mitigates the first Spectre flaw, but NVIDIA is promising future mitigations as well as eventual updates to address the second. Most of the updates are available now, although Tesla and GRID users will have to wait until late January.
Are you doing a good job?
And if so, are you sure those you work for are doing a good job?
Obvious question, what about AMD? (Score:2)
If this is another thing that AMD got right while the competition got it wrong, they're really going to come out looking like the only responsible parties.
What about AMD ? They are vulnerable to Spectre too. What did they get right in this case exactly ?
Has AMD (ATI) video cards do some speculative execution, Spectre is most probably also a problem for them.
From there, there is some possibilities:
- They tried to let it go under the rug by not talking about it for their video card products
- They are still in the process of working around
- They don't think that problem is a problem for video card workload (non sensitive)
- They are greedy and won't lose money working on it
- They don't have the problem
- They are incompetent
Pick your best guess
Missing option: "most of the above". "most" because "They don't have a problem" is N/A.
Spectre has nothing to do with kernel memory. You're confusing the Spectre flaw with the Meltdown flaw.
And the code running on a GPU has no access to main memory
Fake news (Score:2)
GP is right. Some tech journalist made a flawed deduction and the resulting entirely false story spread virally, even to slashdot. According to their official statement [geforce.com], Nvidia is simply updating its GPU drivers to help mitigate the CPU security issue, a normal and expected move that will be followed by many software vendors since spectre (specifically CVE-2017-5753) actually represents a new class of security vulnerabilities - like "buffer over-read" but different.
Cryptocurrency mining (Score:2)
Wonder what impact this will have on cryptocurrency markets. Regardless of actual slowdown in mining, it is the perception that will probably matter...
My guess is none.
The patches only make sense if the computers running the hardware do hold sensitive information. Cryptomining drone systems generally don't; furthermore they are generally isolated from the Internet.
GPUs vulnerable to Spectre security flaw? (Score:4, Funny)
Oh noes! The bad guys will access my game textures!
Or your screen main framebuffer...
Please do some research before spouting off (Score:1)
NVIDIA’s core business is GPU computing. We believe our GPU hardware is immune to the reported security issue and are updating our GPU drivers to help mitigate the CPU security issue. As for our SoCs with ARM CPUs, we have analyzed them to determine which are affected and are preparing appropriate mitigations.
Horribly inaccurate article/summary (Score:3)
So what's this announcement about? It's a driver update to mitigate Spectre/Meltdown which could potentially affect the driver's CPU code. This has also been confirmed by Nvidia [geforce.com] many days ago.
Shameful reporting by Engadget, not that I'm surprised considering they barely qualify as "tech" reporting.
Why attack a GPU? (Score:1)
Even if the Nvidia chips are exposed, why would anyone attack a GPU that has no access to any personal information? GPU's store pixel data and other display data not personal data. I guess for myself I would be more concerned about Intel's and AMD's new chip combinations that at least implies a closer connection between the two. Not suggestion a current security threat, but certainly might be a potential target if a flaw were to exist.
