Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security

Taiwanese Police Give Cyber-security Quiz Winners Infected Devices (bbc.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the oops-they-did-it-again dept.
Taiwan's national police agency said 54 of the flash drives it gave out at an event highlighting a government's cybercrime crackdown contained malware. From a report: The virus, which can steal personal data and has been linked to fraud, was added inadvertently, it said. The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) apologised for the error and blamed the mishap on a third-party contractor. It said 20 of the drives had been recovered. Around 250 flash drives were given out at the expo, which was hosted by Taiwan's Presidential Office from 11-15 December and aimed to highlight the government's determination to crack down on cybercrime.

Taiwanese Police Give Cyber-security Quiz Winners Infected Devices More | Reply

Taiwanese Police Give Cyber-security Quiz Winners Infected Devices

Comments Filter:

  • Yeah (Score:4, Funny)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @09:12AM (#55900107)

    "The virus, which can steal personal data and has been linked to fraud, was added inadvertently, "

    They always say that.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      No, if you refuse the infected device you receive immunity for the next round.

      You see, in the game of cybersecurity nobody, technically speaking, "wins". The object of the game isn't to win, it's to play indefinitely while accumulating the fewest possible losses.

  • Who is... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    watching the watchers?

    This looks more like the CIB wanted to investigate people who were knowledgeable than just an accident

  • firehouse burns down.

  • Well well (Score:3)

    by volodymyrbiryuk ( 4780959 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @09:23AM (#55900179)
    The quiz winners weren't so smart after all if they accepted electronic devices from a police agency.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This. Nobody who takes cyber security seriously trusts the government.

    • Re:Well well (Score:5, Informative)

      by TheRaven64 ( 641858 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @10:01AM (#55900515) Journal
      We'll always accept them. We have a couple of machines specifically set up for this kind of thing, one with a USB analyser to look for low-level attacks and a RPi to look for software attacks. It's always interesting to see what you get on a free USB stick (police agency or otherwise).

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      weren't so smart if they used the flash drives in a Windows OS.

  • Final challenge (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Translation Error ( 1176675 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @09:26AM (#55900195)
    It was the secret final challenge. To win it, people had to refuse the offered flash drives.

    • Of course not... (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      To win it they had to repurpose the malware on the flash drive to point to THEIR servers, and then drop it back in the Taiwanese Police's parking lot to be picked up by an unwitting officer, whereup plugging it into his computer the Quiz Winner is given access to government databases they can use to thwart their rivals, or nosy police officers getting a bit too close to convicting them :)

  • Surely this was just part of the test?

  • This has GOT to be a wake up call, people. WAKE THE FUCK UP!

  • Government Honeypot (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The British were complaining "oh no! we're behind in CYBER! We need more CYBER talent!" and they proposed something like this. Hold some CYBERHACK challenge to recruit TALENTED CYBERS. Terribly sad and stupid.

    The real purpose of these things (like DEFCON) is to draw all the lonely aspergs who do gay shit (like XSS "exploits") into revealing themselves en masse. Anybody who attends these CYBER events is a lonely dumbass who apparently can't detect a phishing attack in plain sight. Never hire these people.

  • .... and he is us.

    - Walt Kelly

  • Years ago I had worked for the RI Sec. of State's office. It was housed in the sub-basement of the RI State House. We used to always think of ways to test information security - like getting a few USB sticks and printing the state seal on them and scattering them in the parking lots.

    But of course cops being cops - they would pass out infected USB sticks to info-sec quiz winners.

Slashdot Top Deals

Multics is security spelled sideways.

Close