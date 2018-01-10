Taiwanese Police Give Cyber-security Quiz Winners Infected Devices (bbc.com) 30
Taiwan's national police agency said 54 of the flash drives it gave out at an event highlighting a government's cybercrime crackdown contained malware. From a report: The virus, which can steal personal data and has been linked to fraud, was added inadvertently, it said. The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) apologised for the error and blamed the mishap on a third-party contractor. It said 20 of the drives had been recovered. Around 250 flash drives were given out at the expo, which was hosted by Taiwan's Presidential Office from 11-15 December and aimed to highlight the government's determination to crack down on cybercrime.
"The virus, which can steal personal data and has been linked to fraud, was added inadvertently, "
They always say that.
No, if you refuse the infected device you receive immunity for the next round.
You see, in the game of cybersecurity nobody, technically speaking, "wins". The object of the game isn't to win, it's to play indefinitely while accumulating the fewest possible losses.
watching the watchers?
This looks more like the CIB wanted to investigate people who were knowledgeable than just an accident
firehouse burns down.
This. Nobody who takes cyber security seriously trusts the government.
Re:Well well (Score:5, Informative)
weren't so smart if they used the flash drives in a Windows OS.
Final challenge (Score:5, Insightful)
To win it they had to repurpose the malware on the flash drive to point to THEIR servers, and then drop it back in the Taiwanese Police's parking lot to be picked up by an unwitting officer, whereup plugging it into his computer the Quiz Winner is given access to government databases they can use to thwart their rivals, or nosy police officers getting a bit too close to convicting them
:)
Surely this was just part of the test?
smell the coffee (Score:2)
The British were complaining "oh no! we're behind in CYBER! We need more CYBER talent!" and they proposed something like this. Hold some CYBERHACK challenge to recruit TALENTED CYBERS. Terribly sad and stupid.
The real purpose of these things (like DEFCON) is to draw all the lonely aspergs who do gay shit (like XSS "exploits") into revealing themselves en masse. Anybody who attends these CYBER events is a lonely dumbass who apparently can't detect a phishing attack in plain sight. Never hire these people.
We have met the enemy ... (Score:2)
.... and he is us.
- Walt Kelly
Way to play into their hands and place the surveillance device directly into a cantenna.
This is amusing (Score:2)
But of course cops being cops - they would pass out infected USB sticks to info-sec quiz winners.