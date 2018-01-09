Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Microsoft Pauses Rollout of Spectre and Meltdown Patches To AMD Systems

Posted by msmash from the hold-on dept.
Microsoft is suspending patches to guard against Meltdown and Spectre security threats for computers running AMD chipsets after complaints by AMD customers that the software updates froze their machines. From a report: The company is blaming AMD's failure to comply with "the documentation previously provided to Microsoft to develop the Windows operating system mitigations to protect against the chipset vulnerabilities known as Spectre and Meltdown." There's no word on when the patches will be fixed, but Microsoft says that it is working with AMD to address the problem.

  • Maybe they should test on real hardware (Score:4, Insightful)

    by HalAtWork ( 926717 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @09:50AM (#55893073)

    It seems like MS could have some sort of lab with various configurations of relatively recent hardware where they can test updates they deem ready for production.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mwvdlee ( 775178 )

      It seems like a company such as MS would benefit greatly from having a unique hardware configuration for each employee.
      It might be a PITA for their deployment systems but then again, they're selling those too!

      • Speaking to users with multiple configs I'm surprised the insiders did not help catch this either

    • It seems like MS could have some sort of lab with various configurations of relatively recent hardware where they can test updates they deem ready for production.

      They did. Today. Their beta testers found a bug and the rollout stopped. Just because their lab is the size of a planet doesn't change the fact that they are testing their high quality software releases.

  • AMD? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @09:58AM (#55893149)

    So, the problem is that AMD failed to comply with the documentation for the Intel bug? Perhaps "failed to comply" is just MS-speak for "failed to implement the bug"...

  • Wintel at work.

